Another Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 11 AM today. As the temperatures warm, the fog will mix out and dissipate over most of South Mississippi. Some coastal fog could still stick around, even through the afternoon hours. Once the sunsets, the temperatures will drop, and the fog will ascend upon South Mississippi once again. Today and Saturday will remain warm and muggy with highs in the mid 70s, and a weak front may bring a few isolated showers. Sunday, we have a better chance for hit or miss showers and storms.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO