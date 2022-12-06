Read full article on original website
Chamber hopes for strong business agenda in 2023 legislative session
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - On Friday, members of the Mississippi Coast Chamber of Commerce got a preview of the legislative session from three state senators. This was not a time for speeches. Instead, it was time for questions. Coast senators Jeremy England, Scott DeLano and Mike Thompson didn’t overcommit with...
Georgia man identified as victim in Hancock County officer-involved shooting
HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - 21-year-old Isaiah Winkley of Georgia has been identified as the victim in an officer-involved shooting in Kiln Saturday morning. Deputies from the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department were responding to a burglary call near in the area of 28000 Highway 603 in Kiln around 7:30 a.m. Saturday, according to the Department of Public Safety.
Woman shot, killed on I-10 in Gulfport; Ridgeland man charged with murder, motor vehicle theft
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - We’re learning more about a murder and motor vehicle robbery on I-10 that left 23-year-old Nila Marie Stennis dead. At around 2:34 a.m. the morning of November 27, officers with Gulfport PD responded to an area near the 35-mile marker of I-10 after being contacted by a semi-truck driver who found a body, later identified as Stennis. When they arrived, Stennis was found lying in the roadway and pronounced dead by medical personnel. As Harrison County coroner Brian Switzer searched Stennis, he found a gunshot wound in the left side of Stennis’ head. Officers were unable to find a nearby vehicle, leaving them to discover how she arrived at her location.
Miss Mississippi heads to the Miss America competition
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Miss Mississippi Emmie Perkins left from Jackson’s airport Thursday morning and has now arrived in Connecticut. She will spend the next few days with 50 other candidates preparing for the first night of the preliminary competition at Miss America. Miss Mississippi arrived with her luggage...
Woman found in Pearl apartment, believed to be dead ‘about two weeks’
PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman’s body was found by police in Pearl Saturday afternoon. According to the city of Pearl’s Spokesperson Gregg Flynn, the body was found inside of an apartment along North Bierdeman Road. He says that she was inside of the building for “about two...
WATCH: Casino visitors cheer as armed robbery suspect escorted through Beau Rivage
Many of you don't change the channel after WLOX in the evenings to watch Wheel of Fortune. Friday night, you'll be able to see someone from right here in South Mississippi spinning that wheel. Locals ring for Salvation Army's Red Kettlethon with large fundraising goal. Updated: 12 hours ago. |
WLOX Gulf Coast Good News - 12/09/22
LIVE REPORT: Mississippi Gulf Coast Marathon runners begin their 26.2 mile journey. Leslie Rojas is live from Long Beach as some of the first Mississippi Gulf Coast Marathon runners make their way down Hwy 90. Taylor's Sunday GMM First Alert Forecast. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. It’s a gloomy Sunday...
LIVE REPORT: Mississippi Gulf Coast Marathon runners begin their 26.2 mile journey
It’s a gloomy Sunday with all of this fog! We’re also going to see scattered showers this morning and into the afternoon. A few heavy downpours are possible along with some rumbles of thunder. We’re going to be mild and muggy with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. A strong cold front will bring more showers and storms by midweek, and it's going to turn cooler soon. Here's the latest forecast.
Old Town Village Tour showcases built-to-scale village of Old D’Iberville
D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - In D’Iberville, you can take a walk through the history of the city with just a few steps. A built-to-scale village of Old D’Iberville is set up at the Town Green, ready for all to enjoy. Each little building, such as Madelaine Quave’s Store, the Star Theatre, Gollott’s Seafood Factory, Diaz Drug Store and Doris’ Hot Tamales, represents a piece of the past.
Waveland’s “Shop with a Cop” brings holiday cheers to ten families
Taylor's Saturday Evening First Alert Forecast
Another Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 11 AM today. As the temperatures warm, the fog will mix out and dissipate over most of South Mississippi. Some coastal fog could still stick around, even through the afternoon hours. Once the sunsets, the temperatures will drop, and the fog will ascend upon South Mississippi once again. Today and Saturday will remain warm and muggy with highs in the mid 70s, and a weak front may bring a few isolated showers. Sunday, we have a better chance for hit or miss showers and storms.
Taylor's Sunday GMM First Alert Forecast
Another Dense Fog Advisory will be in effect tonight! It’s going to stay humid and mild with temperatures dropping into the low to mid 60s. There’s a small chance for isolated showers, but most of us will stay rain-free. However, a weak cold front will likely bring showers and a few storms on Sunday by midday and into the afternoon. A stronger cold front will arrive by the middle of the week. Here's the latest forecast.
TRAFFIC UPDATE: I-10 crash in D’Iberville CLEAR after closing exits
D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - The I-10 crash that closed two exits Friday morning is now clear. D’Iberville Police say first responders are worked the crash, which happened near the off-ramp to I-110 North and South. Exits 46B and 46C were closed, but 46A remained open. Want more WLOX...
Carrie's GMM First Alert Forecast
It will be warm and humid today with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. Tonight, the fog will settle back into South Mississippi leading to very low visibility overnight and through the morning hours of Friday. There will likely be a Dense Fog Advisory issued again tonight. As you plan your day, allow extra travel times to allow for any slowdowns on your morning drive. Temperatures will be warm again on Friday and through the weekend.
Unseasonably warm & foggy Saturday, rain possible Sunday
