USC's Williams wins Heisman after leading Trojan turnaround
USC QB Caleb Williams outraces field, wins Heisman Trophy
Caleb Williams wins 2022 Heisman Trophy; USC quarterback is 5th sophomore to win award
Colorado, Deion Sanders land No. 8 RB in 2023 class
New Colorado coach Deion Sanders added his first ESPN 300 commitment for the Buffaloes on Saturday when four-star running back Dylan Edwards announced his commitment to the Buffaloes.
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football Week 14 Rankings: Top Pickups After Latest Injuries
Week 14 got off to an intriguing start. The Los Angeles Rams and recently added quarterback Baker Mayfield earned an improbable comeback victory. Mayfield, who arrived on Tuesday, led a 98-yard drive with less than two minutes remaining and no timeouts to get the win. Many fantasy managers will hope...
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football Week 14 Rankings: Projections for Players with Matchups We Love
A good matchup doesn't necessarily guarantee a fantasy football eruption, but it sure can get things moving the right direction. The newest Los Angeles Rams quarterback, who was only claimed on Tuesday after being waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, practiced once with the club and promptly played one of his best games of the 2022 NFL season. He steered a pair of fourth-quarter touchdown drives, finishing his night 22-of-35 for 230 yards, a touchdown and zero interceptions.
Why This Year's Heisman Vote Was My Toughest in 25 Years
Caleb Williams won the 2022 Heisman in a landslide, but I cast my ballot for another outstanding quarterback.
College football teams with most Heisman Trophy winners
For almost 90 years, the Heisman Trophy has stood above all other honors as the single most prestigious individual award given to the best college football player of the year. Here's your look at which schools have produced the most Heisman talent in that time. College football teams with most ...
Bleacher Report
Early Quarterback Carousel Predictions for the 2023 NFL Season
Quarterback is the most important NFL position, so it's never a surprise when teams are desperate for an upgrade. For some franchises, there is already a succession plan in place with a previously drafted player. In many cases, however, executives turn to free agency, the trade market or the next NFL draft for a solution.
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football Week 14: Biggest Sleepers at Every Position
We went light on rookies when identifying sleepers this week since fantasy football managers are heading into a critical stretch of the 2022 season, but we couldn't resist one who will play in a marquee matchup. You'll see an intriguing Week 14 sleeper stack for the Monday Night Football game, too.
Bleacher Report
Ravens Rumors: Tyler Huntley Prepared to Start 1-2 Games for Injured Lamar Jackson
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley is reportedly preparing to make one or two starts in the absence of injured star Lamar Jackson. Appearing Saturday on SportsCenter, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler explained Jackson's injury situation and what it means for Huntley:. Fowler noted that Huntley has "loosely prepared" to play one or...
Bleacher Report
Heisman Finalists 2022: Predictions for Candidates' Order of Finish in the Race
The Heisman Trophy has typically been won by quarterbacks, and that will again be the case this season. The most prestigious individual award in college football will be given to a QB for the sixth time in seven years and for the 39th time overall. However, it's not yet known...
Bleacher Report
Ranking the 10 Best 2022 CFB Coaching Hires so Far
The college football coaching carousel has been well underway all season. So far, 18 hires have been made. While it is pretty tough to predict how a hire will pan out in college football, there are certain expectations that come with them. Head coaches that have done well at smaller schools might be expected to have their success translate to a Power Five school. Or maybe coordinators that have done well have expectations to succeed at their first crack at a head coaching job.
Bleacher Report
2-Time All-ACC WR Josh Downs Declares for 2023 NFL Draft; Caught 22 TDs at UNC
North Carolina wide receiver Josh Downs confirmed to ESPN's Pete Thamel he's entering the 2023 NFL draft. Downs caught 202 passes for 2,483 yards and 22 touchdowns in three years with the Tar Heels. He was a first-team All-ACC honoree in 2021 and 2022. The 5'10", 175-pound wideout is the...
Bleacher Report
The Biggest Surprise Breakouts of the 2022 NFL Season
One of the most popular NFL offseason topics is potential breakout players. Once the fall arrives, a new list of unexpected standouts will always form. And there's no question about the No. 1 example in 2022. Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith has ascended from a journeyman backup to an undisputed...
Bleacher Report
The NFC Super Bowl Path Is Getting More and More Wide Open
For all intents and purposes, despite a victory Thursday night, last year's NFC champion is out of the 2022 Super Bowl picture. And that's appropriate because the conference's path to the Super Bowl is complicated. Three teams stand out with three or fewer losses entering Week 14, but they have...
Bleacher Report
Baker Mayfield Expected to Start Rams' Final 4 Games of Season, Sean McVay Says
Baker Mayfield's dramatic, game-winning drive against the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night appears to have won him the starting spot going forward. Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay told reporters on Friday that Mayfield is expected to serve as the starting quarterback for the final four games of the season.
Bleacher Report
Jason Garrett Says He's Staying With NBC After Visit to Stanford, Interest in HC Job
Despite receiving strong consideration for the Stanford head-coaching job, Jason Garrett will remain in his current position with NBC Sports. Garrett announced on Twitter he won't be replacing David Shaw:. On Thursday, Stewart Mandel of The Athletic reported Garrett and Sacramento State's Troy Taylor were among the finalists to get...
Bleacher Report
Trae Young Buys $20M California Mansion from Former NFL Star Clay Matthews
Atlanta Hawks superstar guard Trae Young recently purchased a $20 million mansion in Calabasas, California, located in Los Angeles County. Front Office Sports provided a breakdown of the home and its amenities, including the presence of several celebrity neighbors:. Young bought the home from former NFL linebacker Clay Matthews, who...
Bleacher Report
Troy Taylor Hired as Stanford's New HC; Was Finalist with Jason Garrett
Stanford has hired Troy Taylor as its next football coach, the school announced Saturday. Joe Davidson of the Sacramento Bee first reported the news. Taylor has coached Sacramento State for four years and led the Hornets to an undefeated regular-season record and the No. 2 seed in the FCS playoffs this year. They reached the quarterfinals before a 66-63 upset loss to Incarnate Word on Friday.
