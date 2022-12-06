ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

USC's Williams wins Heisman after leading Trojan turnaround

NEW YORK (AP) — Caleb Williams brought sizzle, excitement and star power back to Southern California football. And now the Heisman Trophy, too. Williams, the dynamic quarterback who was the catalyst for the Trojans’ turnaround season, won the Heisman on Saturday night to make USC the first school to take home college football’s most prestigious player of the year award eight times. Williams received 544 first-place votes and 2,031 points to easily outpoint TCU quarterback Max Duggan (1,420).
Caleb Williams wins 2022 Heisman Trophy; USC quarterback is 5th sophomore to win award

USC quarterback Caleb Williams capped a remarkable sophomore season with college football's biggest individual prize: The Heisman Trophy. Williams was awarded the 2022 Heisman Trophy Saturday night in a made-for-TV ceremony in New York City. He is the eighth USC player and just the fifth true sophomore to win the prestigious award, which is given annually to the sport’s most outstanding player.
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Football Week 14 Rankings: Top Pickups After Latest Injuries

Week 14 got off to an intriguing start. The Los Angeles Rams and recently added quarterback Baker Mayfield earned an improbable comeback victory. Mayfield, who arrived on Tuesday, led a 98-yard drive with less than two minutes remaining and no timeouts to get the win. Many fantasy managers will hope...
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Football Week 14 Rankings: Projections for Players with Matchups We Love

A good matchup doesn't necessarily guarantee a fantasy football eruption, but it sure can get things moving the right direction. The newest Los Angeles Rams quarterback, who was only claimed on Tuesday after being waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, practiced once with the club and promptly played one of his best games of the 2022 NFL season. He steered a pair of fourth-quarter touchdown drives, finishing his night 22-of-35 for 230 yards, a touchdown and zero interceptions.
Bleacher Report

Early Quarterback Carousel Predictions for the 2023 NFL Season

Quarterback is the most important NFL position, so it's never a surprise when teams are desperate for an upgrade. For some franchises, there is already a succession plan in place with a previously drafted player. In many cases, however, executives turn to free agency, the trade market or the next NFL draft for a solution.
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Football Week 14: Biggest Sleepers at Every Position

We went light on rookies when identifying sleepers this week since fantasy football managers are heading into a critical stretch of the 2022 season, but we couldn't resist one who will play in a marquee matchup. You'll see an intriguing Week 14 sleeper stack for the Monday Night Football game, too.
Bleacher Report

Ranking the 10 Best 2022 CFB Coaching Hires so Far

The college football coaching carousel has been well underway all season. So far, 18 hires have been made. While it is pretty tough to predict how a hire will pan out in college football, there are certain expectations that come with them. Head coaches that have done well at smaller schools might be expected to have their success translate to a Power Five school. Or maybe coordinators that have done well have expectations to succeed at their first crack at a head coaching job.
Bleacher Report

The Biggest Surprise Breakouts of the 2022 NFL Season

One of the most popular NFL offseason topics is potential breakout players. Once the fall arrives, a new list of unexpected standouts will always form. And there's no question about the No. 1 example in 2022. Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith has ascended from a journeyman backup to an undisputed...
Bleacher Report

The NFC Super Bowl Path Is Getting More and More Wide Open

For all intents and purposes, despite a victory Thursday night, last year's NFC champion is out of the 2022 Super Bowl picture. And that's appropriate because the conference's path to the Super Bowl is complicated. Three teams stand out with three or fewer losses entering Week 14, but they have...
Bleacher Report

Baker Mayfield Expected to Start Rams' Final 4 Games of Season, Sean McVay Says

Baker Mayfield's dramatic, game-winning drive against the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night appears to have won him the starting spot going forward. Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay told reporters on Friday that Mayfield is expected to serve as the starting quarterback for the final four games of the season.
Bleacher Report

Trae Young Buys $20M California Mansion from Former NFL Star Clay Matthews

Atlanta Hawks superstar guard Trae Young recently purchased a $20 million mansion in Calabasas, California, located in Los Angeles County. Front Office Sports provided a breakdown of the home and its amenities, including the presence of several celebrity neighbors:. Young bought the home from former NFL linebacker Clay Matthews, who...
Bleacher Report

Troy Taylor Hired as Stanford's New HC; Was Finalist with Jason Garrett

Stanford has hired Troy Taylor as its next football coach, the school announced Saturday. Joe Davidson of the Sacramento Bee first reported the news. Taylor has coached Sacramento State for four years and led the Hornets to an undefeated regular-season record and the No. 2 seed in the FCS playoffs this year. They reached the quarterfinals before a 66-63 upset loss to Incarnate Word on Friday.
