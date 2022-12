Discover the Arabian Oryx: The National Animal of World Cup Host Qatar. The world is witnessing the excitement of one of the most popular events – the FIFA World Cup. In 2022, it takes place in Qatar. Naturally, all eyes are on Qatar. However, there is more to this country than just world-class football. Did you know that Qatar has its own national animal? The Arabian oryx is native to the Arabian Peninsula. This majestic creature is remarkable for its intelligence, grace, and beauty. In this article, we will learn about the fascinating Arabian oryx, Qatar’s national animal.

