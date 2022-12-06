Read full article on original website
Cleveland Jewish News
Three Palestinians killed in fierce battles with Israeli forces in Jenin
Three Palestinian gunmen were killed in a battle with Israeli security forces in Jenin on Thursday, according to Palestinian and Israeli media reports. Israeli forces came under fire after entering the city to arrest suspected terrorist Khaled a-Hija, according to the Israel Defense Forces. In parallel, troops operating in the...
Cleveland Jewish News
Lebanon has arrested 185 Israeli ‘spy suspects’ since collapse
Lebanese authorities have arrested hundreds of people accused of working with Israel. Many observers say Beirut uses suspects as scapegoats and blames their actions for the country’s financial problems. Since the country’s economic collapse three years ago, which plunged 80% of Lebanese into poverty, 185 people have been detained...
Cleveland Jewish News
As religious affairs minister, Matan Kahana tried to bring Israelis closer to Judaism — by reducing religious laws
Matan Kahana was an F-16 fighter pilot in the Israeli Air Force, so he’s not one to back down from a difficult mission. When he entered politics and served as Israel’s minister of religious services in Naftali Bennett’s coalition government, Kahana gave himself a politically perilous assignment: to loosen the grip of haredi Orthodox rabbis on Israeli religious life. He pushed for significant reforms within Israel’s religious institutions and kashrut certifications and appointed women to religious councils. The Israeli press called his actions “revolutionary.” Now a Knesset member for Benny Gantz’s National Unity party, Kahana said he will fight to temper the far right and keep his reforms intact.
Cleveland Jewish News
Herzog grants Netanyahu extension to form new Israeli government
Israeli President Isaac Herzog has given Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu an extension until Dec. 21 to form a new government. In a letter to Herzog, Netanyahu had requested the full 14-day extension allowed by law to form a government. The initial mandate was set to expire on Friday. Although Netanyahu...
Cleveland Jewish News
An Israel analyst’s best- and worst-case scenarios for the new right-wing government
(JTA) — The recent Israeli elections, the fifth in less than four years, returned Benjamin Netanyahu to the driver’s seat for the third time. The twice and future prime minister appears able to cobble together a coalition that has been called the most right-wing in Israeli history. It will include three far-right and two haredi Orthodox parties, and his partners include the far-right Religious Zionism party and its leader Bezalel Smotrich, who has successfully pushed for a heavier hand in controlling Israeli policies in the West Bank; Itamar Ben-Gvir, head of the extremist Otzma Yehudit party, who is due to head a new National Security Ministry that will be given authority over Border Police in the West Bank; and far-right Knesset member Avi Maoz, whose Noam party campaigned on a homophobic and anti-pluralistic platform.
Cleveland Jewish News
Shin Bet arrests Gazan on suspicion of spying for Hamas
The Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) announced on Thursday the arrest of a Gaza resident on suspicion of gathering intelligence for Hamas. The suspect, who has an Israeli work permit, used his status as a trader to enter the Jewish state and conduct reconnaissance, according to the intelligence agency. He...
Cleveland Jewish News
The White House met with Jewish leaders to discuss antisemitism. Now what?
Wednesday’s high-profile White House roundtable on antisemitism garnered plenty of headlines. Now, according to those present, the real work starts. America is facing an “epidemic of hate,” said Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, who chaired a discussion with Jewish leaders at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building. “Let me...
Cleveland Jewish News
Iran exceeds 500 executions in 2022
The execution of a prisoner in Iran on Thursday brought the total number of people executed by the clerical regime in 2022 to more than 500 people. “Tehran’s frequent executions have rightly earned the enmity of the Iranian people,” said Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD) Research Fellow Tzvi Kahn.
Cleveland Jewish News
Security to be increased for Israel’s new ministers
The security unit tasked with protecting Israeli ministers and deputy ministers, which works under the Prime Minister’s Office, is preparing for an inflow of ministers and deputies living in Judea, Samaria and eastern Jerusalem. Bezalel Smotrich of Kedumim in Samaria, Itamar Ben-Gvir and Orit Strock of Hebron in Judea,...
Cleveland Jewish News
Virginia antisemitism commission blasts Israel boycotts and indirectly critiques Trump
(JTA) — A Republican-led commission tasked with studying antisemitism in Virginia recommended a suite of actions, from improving Holocaust education to prohibiting Israel boycotts, while also referring to former President Donald Trump’s recent dinner with a pair of prominent antisemitic figures. The Virginia Commission to Combat Antisemitism, established...
Cleveland Jewish News
Trump: Jewish leaders ‘lack loyalty’ and should be ‘ashamed’
(JTA) — Former President Donald Trump said Jewish leaders “lack loyalty” and “should be ashamed of themselves,” his latest broadside against the American Jewish community, this time because of criticism of his dinner with two prominent antisemitic figures. “How quickly Jewish Leaders forgot that I...
Cleveland Jewish News
Likud inks deal with Shas, bringing Netanyahu closer to finalizing coaliton
The Likud and Shas parties reached an agreement on Wednesday night, clearing the way for the establishment of a governing coalition. According to the deal, Shas chairman Aryeh Deri will serve the first half of the government’s four-year term as both minister of the interior and minister of health. During the second half, he will serve as Finance Minister.
Cleveland Jewish News
Trump kvetches about U.S. Jewish support
Former President Donald Trump said: “No president has done more for Israel than I have. U.S. Jews have to get their act together and appreciate what they have in Israel before it is too late.”. Trump’s frustration over his reception among American Jews was an obsession for him during...
Cleveland Jewish News
Jews outside Israel need support
What is a Jewish state? Does it support Jews worldwide or just within its borders? If it had existed during the Holocaust, would it have avoided confronting the Nazis for its own protection? I am an American Jew, and my Jewish heritage and values are under threat from openly antisemitic agencies and politicians, many of whom have Jewish support. Israel is silent. Republican Jews are, for the most part, silent. Silence in the face of growing threats constitutes acquiescence. I recently complained Israel is not opposing genocide in Ukraine. The overwhelming response to my complaint cited Israel’s massive supplies of humanitarian aid to Ukraine. Dead people can’t use such aid. Where is the air defense system? When Israel speaks out in support of me and other Jews threatened by the antisemites, including the antisemites by silence, it will be entitled to my support.
Cleveland Jewish News
Tehran, Doha repress Iranian dissidents at World Cup
Iran and Qatar have joined forces to squash protests in the latter nation against the Islamic regime in Tehran during the FIFA World Cup. “The World Cup has helped put Iran’s brutality on a world stage. Tehran exported its repression to Qatar to prevent the tournament from giving visibility to protesters. Tehran’s suppression of dissident soccer fans further demonstrates that Iranians need a different government,” said David May, research manager at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD).
Cleveland Jewish News
For Ethiopian Israeli Pnina Agenyahu, celebrating diversity is about speaking up and representing
As director of Partnership2Gether of the Jewish Agency for Israel, it’s Pnina Agenyahu’s job to bring together disparate Jewish communities from around the world and celebrate their diversity. It’s a role for which Agenyahu has spent a lifetime preparing — ever since she made aliyah at the age of 3 on the back of her mother, who had walked for two weeks from Ethiopia. Agenyahu was among the early wave of Ethiopian immigrants to Israel back in 1984 and, from a young age, found that she had a gift for being a leader and spokesperson for her community.
Cleveland Jewish News
9 foreign ministers sign joint statement expressing solidarity with Iranian women and girls
Foreign ministers representing country members of the “Global Partnership for Action on Gender-Based Online Harassment and Abuse” on Thursday released a statement in support of women and girls of Iran. The announcement comes amid the widespread protests in Iran following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was arrested by the Islamic Republic’s morality police for allegedly not wearing her hijab “correctly.”
Cleveland Jewish News
World leaders propel Abraham Accords forward at Rome summit
World leaders, entrepreneurs, lawmakers, academics, and clergy from over thirty countries converged in Rome on Wednesday for the First Annual Abraham Accords Global Leadership Summit, an event that focused on new ways to increase peace and tolerance. The summit celebrated the seismic change that the Abraham Accords, which normalized relations...
Cleveland Jewish News
Israel’s Rafael to supply anti-drone weapons system to Asian navy
Israeli defense giant Rafael Advanced Defense Systems has signed a multi-million dollar, five-year contract to supply its Typhoon Mk30-C naval defense system to an undisclosed Asian country. The contract includes an option for the purchase of additional systems, according to the company. The Typhoon, a stabilized naval Remote Control Weapon...
Cleveland Jewish News
Israeli archaeologists say 2,200-year-old sling bullet possibly linked to Chanukah story
Israeli researchers recently discovered a lead projectile dating from the Hellenistic period in the ancient palace at Yavne, an archaeological site in central Israel. The 4.4 centimeter (1.7 inch) long projectile was designed to be launched from a sling. It is estimated to be 2,200 years old, placing it at the time of the battles between the Hasmoneans and the Seleucid Empire.
