Bridgeport, CT

connect-bridgeport.com

Photos: Indians Cheer Squad Holds State Rehearsal

The Bridgeport High School Cheerleading squad held its public dress rehearsal at the high school on Wednesday in preparation for Saturday's state cheerleading championship. The Class AAA state championship will be held at the Cam Henderson Center on the campus of Marshall University. The Indians are the 'AAA' defending champions and will be one of eight squads looking to bring home the title. BHS will perform third.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
trumbulltimes.com

New salon offers upscale service in Downtown Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT —A new unisex hair salon is looking to offer an upscale cutting and styling experience to the downtown area, with a dozen stylists, braiders and beauticians, and offering private VIP chairs, a planned TV lounge and upscale transport to and from appointments, among its numerous amenities. “Once they...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Person Shot In The Foot

At 2023hrs the Bridgeport ECC was notified by Bridgeport Hospital that they had a male party walk into their ER with a non-life-threatening GSW to his foot. Bridgeport Police are investigating this incident with a possible crime scene on East Main Street, possibly happening near East Main Street.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

Route 15 North reopens in North Haven following crash

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A crash in North Haven shut down a portion of Rt. 15 north Friday morning. According to state police, the crash occurred just before 7 a.m. between Exits 63 and 64. The right lane was closed but has since reopened. No additional information was immediately available. Check back for updates
NORTH HAVEN, CT
zip06.com

Angelica Hribko Weds Antonio Liguori

East Haven resident Angelica Hribko, married Antonio Liguori of Branford on Sept. 2. The couple’s wedding took place at St. Stanislaus church in New Haven. Angelica is a social worker for Achievement First in Bridgeport. Antonio is a supply chain representative for JLL and Barber for European Touch in Branford. The couple honeymooned in the Barbados. They reside in Branford.
BRANFORD, CT
connect-bridgeport.com

Council Facing Issue of Non-Existent Streets, Alleys in City when Property Owner won't Accept Abandonment

In most cases, when a request comes before Bridgeport City Council for residents to have an alley abandonment approved, it nets approval. The key word being “most.”. On Monday, during a work session that will likely end up going into executive session due to legal matters, to discuss what to do when in the few times when Council does not approve an abandonment.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

Public park atop Norwalk garage and 420 apartments center of Webster lot plan

NORWALK — A project nearly 20 years in the making broke new ground last week as plans were presented for a revamped Webster Street parking lot that include a public park. At the Dec. 1 meeting of the Common Council’s Economic and Community Development Committee, project designers outlined plans for a 650-spot parking garage and 420-unit apartment complex on the Webster lot property.
NORWALK, CT
NBC Connecticut

Construction Workers Struck in New Haven

Construction workers were struck by a vehicle while working in New Haven early Thursday morning, according to officials. Rick Fontana, of New Haven’s emergency management department, said a driver hit at least two construction workers around 1:03 a.m. at Temple Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard, fled and state police found the person.
NEW HAVEN, CT

