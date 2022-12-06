Read full article on original website
Sylvan Twp: Board Mtg Minutes 10-4-22
MINUTES OF THE OCTOBER 4, 2022 SYLVAN TOWNSHIP BOARD OF TRUSTEES REGULAR MEETING 7:00 pm, 18027 OLD US 12 CHELSEA, MICHIGAN 48118 Present: Supervisor Kennedy, Clerk Nimke, Treasurer Branham, Trustee Koseck, Trustee Schulze Call to order 7:03 pm. Pledge of allegiance recited. Public comment was given. Consent agenda approved. Regular Agenda approved. The Board took action to approve Clifford Camp and Melissa Camp as alternates to the Zoning Board of Appeals, approve expenditures of up to $1,500.00 for new election equipment, set the 2022 Sylvan Township Operating millage rate at 0.9329 mils and the Debt millage at 4.4000 mils, approve endorsing a letter of support to keep the 14A District Court in western Washtenaw (Chelsea), adopt the Michigan Township Association “Principles of Township Governance Excellence” for Sylvan Township and look to broaden the scope to include all staff members. Second public comment given. Board of Trustee comments given. The Board approved adjournment at 7:47 pm.
Chelsea Knights of Columbus Council #3092 Celebrates 75th Anniversary
St. Louis Guanella Knights of Columbus Council #3092 of Chelsea celebrated its 75th. Anniversary with a banquet dinner held at St. Mary Parish following the Christmas Parade in downtown Chelsea on Saturday December 3, 2022. The Council was chartered on December 17, 1947, and was named after St. Louis Guanella...
Lodi Twp: Public Hearing for Special Use Permit 1-24-23
Lodi Township Planning Commission will hold a Public Hearing on January 24, 2023 at 7:00 p.m., the Lodi Township Hall, 3755 Pleasant Lake Road, Ann Arbor, to review a request by Jason and Amy Miller for a Special Use Permit to allow a Boarding Stable and/or Riding Arena at 6750 Bethel Church Road, Saline, MI 48176. Lodi Township parcel #’s M-13-29-300-020, M-13-29-300-019, M-13-29-400-008, M-13-29-400-007. Questions, comments, and or requests for auxiliary aids or services for individuals with disabilities should be made to the Lodi Township Offices during working hours, Monday-Thursday 9:00am-noon at least two business days in advance of the Public Hearing.
“What I Love About Dexter” is Now Taking Submissions
Dexter’s Art, Culture, and Heritage Committee (ACHC) is collecting artistic submissions that express what people love about Dexter. “What I Love About Dexter” is in its second year. The ACHC advises the City Council on events and projects that promote Dexter's tapestry of artistic expression, social dynamics, and...
Weekly Road Work, Dec 12-18
Augusta Talladay Rd between McKean Rd and Rawsonville Rd Intermittent lane closure Dec. 5 - 18 Augusta, York Arkona Rd between Sanford Rd and Gooding Rd Road Closure Dec. 7 - 16 Bridgewater Burmeister Rd between McCollum Rd and Kaiser Rd Road Closure Nov. 30 - Dec. 18. Lodi Dell...
Scio Twp: Public Hearing on Parks and Rec Plan 1-10-23
Scio Township is seeking public input regarding the 2023 – 2027 Parks, Recreation, and Open Space (PROS) Plan. The hearing will take place as part of the regularly scheduled Board of Trustees meeting at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. A draft copy of the plan has been...
Chelsea Hospital Physician Highlights Mental Health and Well-Being Among Older Adults
Nicholas Morcos, MD, a board-certified geriatric psychiatric physician for Chelsea Hospital, recently spoke with The Sun Times about the challenges some older members of the community face during the holidays and winter months. Dr. Morcos offered his expertise on how best to address depression, and talked about the services and treatment available to older residents of Chelsea and surrounding communities.
Saline: Synopsis of Council Mtg 11-21-22
The Regular meeting of the Saline City Council was called to order at 7:00 p.m. by Mayor Marl at Saline City Hall. The Mayor and six members of Council were present. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited. Council voted to approve the agenda as amended. There were no public comments.
Lodi Twp: Public Hearing 1-24-23
SECTION 2.03 (DEFINITIONS) SECTION 20.04 (TABLE OF USES BY DISTRICT) SECTION 40.07 (DAY CARE AND GROUP HOME FACILITIES) The Lodi Township Planning Commission will hold a Public Hearing at 7:00 pm on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at the Lodi Township Hall, 3755 Pleasant Lake Road, Ann Arbor, Michigan, 48103. This Public Hearing is to receive comments on a proposed amendment to the Lodi Township Zoning Ordinance. Pursuant to the authority vested in it by the Michigan Zoning Enabling Act, Public Act 110 of 2006, as amended, Lodi Township, Washtenaw County, Michigan ordains the following amendment to the following sections within the Lodi Township Zoning Ordinance:
Sparrow to join U-M Health under proposed agreement
LANSING, MI – Sparrow Health System will join University of Michigan Health under a proposed agreement that will expand services to mid-Michigan residents, provide access to the highest level of care, improve facilities and technology, and begin a new chapter in Sparrow’s storied history. The U-M Board of...
Mary Love Hunter
This post expresses the views and opinions of the author(s) and not necessarily that of The Sun Times News management or staff. Mary Love Hunter passed away peacefully December 3, 2022 surrounded by family. She was born in Montreal Quebec, Canada on July 30, 1938 to Eleanor Griffeth Love and Fred Wooster Love. Her parents later moved to Youngstown, Ohio where she grew up and attended school. Mary attended the University of Michigan where she received her bachelor and master’s degrees in Nursing. She married Daniel Hunter, her dear husband of 63 years, on June 13, 1959. Her professional nursing career spanned 52 years as a nurse at the University of Michigan Medical Center where she was nurse manager of the Urology/Otolaryngology unit from 1985 to 1992 and was an assistant professor at the School of Nursing from 1978 to 2000. She and Dan owned and operated Community Pharmacy in Ann Arbor from 1978 until Dan’s retirement in 1998. Toward the end of Mary’s career, she spent eight years as a practicing nurse at the University of Michigan Kellogg Eye Center. She also co-authored two textbooks on nursing, Introduction to Nursing and Introduction to Person-Centered Nursing. She was a member of The Alva Gordon Sink Alumnae Group and Chapter W. of the PEO Sisterhood.
Dexter Authorizes Study for Troublesome Intersection
Traffic often gets clogged at Mill Creek Middle School when school lets out and is busy when it begins. It’s a problem the city is looking into. Vehicles with parents picking up their kids from school fill the school’s circle drive, usually lined up onto Ann Arbor Rd, waiting to turn right into Mill Creek’s lot. Meanwhile, cars often line up at the traffic signal from the other direction (east) to turn left into the same drive. Two lanes of traffic want the same space. Left turners, perhaps under pressure from the line behind them, sometimes make a move without a space to land, leaving their vehicle partially in the ongoing traffic lane.
Dexter's Evelyn Clemens was looking for a good college: for field hockey and academics
Dexter senior Evelyn Clemens, a captain for the Dexter High School Field Hockey team and part of three state championships, had some important things in mind when it came to picking where she wants to go to college. “I decided pretty early on that I wanted to play in Division...
Slow Start Dooms Dexter Girls in Loss to Bedford
A cold shooting first half doomed the Dexter girls' basketball team Frida night as the Dreadnaughts fell to Bedford 56-37 in the SEC Red opener. Dexter scored just nine first half points, including two in the first quarter to trail the Mules 30-9 at halftime. Bedford jumped out to an...
Saline Girl’s Move to 3-0 on the Season
The Saline girls’ basketball team opened SEC Red play with a 59-26 rout of Ann Arbor Huron Friday night to improve to 3-0 overall on the season. The Hornets used a big second half to pull away and roll over the River Rats to move to 1-0 in the Red.
Bedford Clips Dreadnaughts in Season Opener
The Dexter basketball team had a shot in the final minute, but the shots did not drop as the Dreadnaughts fell to Bedford 46-44 in the season opener Friday night. The Dreadnaughts could not overcome a cold-shooting night, but still had a chance for the win in the end, but it wasn’t meant to be.
Bulldogs Open with Rout of Parma Western
The Chelsea boys’ basketball team opened its season in impressive fashion with a 77-52 win over Parma Western Tuesday night. The win was the first for new head coach Andrea Cabana, who takes over the Bulldogs after a stint coaching the Grass Lake girls’ basketball team to a state championship in 2021.
Saline Hoops Splits Pair to Open Season
The Saline basketball team opened the 2022/23 season by splitting a pair of games last week. The Hornets opened the season with a 71-52 win over Salem at home on December 6. The teams played evenly through the first quarter with Saline leading 15-13 after one, but Dylan Mesman came up big in the second with 11 points to help the Hornets outscore the Rocks 22-10 to take a 37-23 lead at the half.
