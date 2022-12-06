Read full article on original website
Related
vincennespbs.org
University welcomes new Student Representative
Vincennes University has a new student trustee. 24-year old Gayle Baugh, an Education Major from Greencastle, was sworn in at Wednesday’s Board of Trustees meeting. She replaces Dustan Jones. Board Chairman, John Stauchura said VU offers a unique and and purposeful opportunity for a student to serve as a...
vincennespbs.org
Pantheon Innovation Challenge produces great youth input
Knox County youth tackled a major problem on Thursday, and that’s how to keep young people right here in the community. Pantheon CEO Nichole Like says Knox County is consistently losing its young people after graduation. That’s where the first Pantheon Innovation Challenge comes in. Like says sometimes...
vincennespbs.org
Compton Hub to provide several services
A social services hub in Vincennes officially has a name. The Margaret Compton Recovery Hub will be located in the Bloebaum-Fuller building across the street from the Knox County Public Library. Mckenzie Young, a Community Based Prevention Specialist and Project Manager for Children and Family Services, spoke with First City...
14news.com
Chief Meteorologist Jeff Lyons celebrates 34th anniversary with 14 News
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Wednesday marked a very special day for our very own Jeff Lyons. It’s been exactly 34 years since Jeff started at 14 News. Jeff earned his National Weather Association seal of approval in 1991 and the American Meteorological Society seal of approval and certification as a meteorologist in 1993.
WTHI
School corporation investigating racial harassment claims
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – The Vigo County School Corporation is responding after reports of racial harassment at West Vigo High School. The corporation sent a letter to parents Monday. It explains the corporation is awaiting a report from outside investigators before taking action. The letter, signed by Superintendent...
vincennespbs.org
Community Crossings funding announced
Several local communities will see a portion of the latest round of the Community Crossings Grant. The Indiana Department of Transportation announced the newest recipients this week. They include the City of Bicknell, which received just under 1 million dollars. Right now, Bicknell officials haven’t said what they plan to...
vincennespbs.org
Knox County organizations receive grants from local foundation
The Knox County Community Foundation awarded more than 115,000 dollars to organizations and groups around the county. Officials say the donations took place through the 2022 Community Good Grant program. The city of Vincennes received 22,000 dollars to buy the shade structures that will be installed in city parks. 15,000...
vincennespbs.org
Washington adds Housing
Forty five more homes being built in Daviess County. The Daviess County Economic Development Corporation says that a $12 million housing project has 1 homes built already and sales are underway in Washington. Buffalo Trace is a 25 single family home development through RJ Community Builders LLC, which is owned...
wamwamfm.com
Mark E. Williams
Mark E. Williams, 66, passed away at his Washington residence during the morning hours of December 3, 2022. He was born in Munich, Germany, October 19, 1956, to James Leo and Mildred I. (Fitch) Russell. On March 15, 1986, he married Brenda (Haynes) Williams and she survives. Mark served his...
Local father discusses the call no parent wants to receive
WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Josh Hann got the call that no parent ever wants to receive. Hann said that he received calls that suggested there could be an armed shooter at Sugar Creek Consolidated Elementary School on Tuesday. His first thought was the safety of his daughter, Carlee, who attends the school. “That […]
MyWabashValley.com
Terre Haute man finds community, charity in pin-striping passion
TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTWO/WAWV) — Terre Haute native Mike Ralston taught himself how to pin-stripe and has been pin-striping by hand for 65 years, often donating the money from his projects to charity. Currently working from his home, Ralston started pin-striping when he was a kid, but he really...
wevv.com
Extended deadline for 'Trash for Cash' program in Daviess County
It's a chance to turn roadside trash into cash. The Daviess County Fiscal Court has extended the application deadline for the "Trash for Cash" program. Officials say it will now run until January 3rd, 2023. The Solid Waste Department anticipates additional state funding for this program in the next calendar...
WTHI
Project Never Broken with Giovanni Rocco
"Lean on each other more" - Former undercover FBI agent shares the importance of prioritizing mental health needs. Project Never Broken is dedicated to supporting law enforcement in honor of fallen Terre Haute officer, Detective Greg Ferency. Now, the organization's latest event shows us what life is like at the top law enforcement agency in the nation and the difficulties that come with the job.
vincennespbs.org
Daviess Community Hospital unveils MIH vehicle
Daviess Community Hospital has a new tool at its disposal. The hospital announced its new Mobile Integrated Health vehicle is ready to go. The MIH vehicle will have a specially trained community paramedic that can go into the community to increase access to basic healthcare services. Around 930,000 dollars from...
wevv.com
Another candidate emerges in the 2023 Evansville mayoral race
There's another contender seeking to lead the City of Evansville. Natalie Rascher says she is seeking to run as a Republican candidate for mayor in 2023. Rascher works in public accounting in human capital management and organizational development. Rascher held a public announcement this weekend at Kipplee's restaurant.
Southern Indiana is Home to a Strange Geological Wonder That Stands 60-Feet Tall
Nestled in the woods sits a puzzling rock formation that leaves more questions than answers. The Largest Free-Standing Table Rock Formation East of the Mississippi River. Indiana is not exactly known for its rock formations. Sure we have some gorgeous scenery around the Hoosier state, and Indiana is home to some intriguing hidden gems (have you ever heard of Indiana's own Stonehenge?), but this hidden gem, while not exactly "gorgeous" is really freaking cool.
New modern housing opens up in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — More people will now be able to live along North Main Street in Evansville. “North on Main” owners held a ribbon cutting for their apartment complex on Tuesday. It’s located where the old Buehler IGA used to be, a business that ended up shutting its doors five years ago. Tours were […]
vincennespbs.org
Another weekend of holiday fun in Vincennes
More Christmas time fun is slated for this weekend in Vincennes. Friday night is the annual Parade of Lights starts at 6:30 p.m. The route begins at First and Main and goes East to 10th Street. From Noon to 8 on Friday the Christkindle Market takes place at the lot...
Wabash Valley Dragway looking for answers after vandalism
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Wabash Valley Dragway is looking for answers after having property vandalized and a truck stolen this week. Troy Mann, one of the owners of the Wabash Valley Dragway, said this likely took place sometime on Tuesday. “[Tuesday] we got notification that there was a break-in down here and some […]
WTHI
Vigo Co. council member files complaint against county auditor
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Vigo County council member filed a complaint against county auditor Jim Bramble. Last month, Brenda Wilson filed a formal complaint with the Indiana public access counselor. She requested records for a budget program, and the auditor hasn't complied. Bramble will file a response, saying...
Comments / 0