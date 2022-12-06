Read full article on original website
Graphic video: St. Paul fatal police shooting
St. Paul Police Department released the body-worn camera video from the officer who fatally shot Howard Johnson on Monday, Dec. 5.
St. Paul police release video showing officer fatally shooting man
St. Paul police on Thursday released edited body camera videos and images showing views of Monday’s night’s gunfire between Howard Peter Johnson and the police before an officer shot and killed him. St. Paul Police Sgt. Cody Blanshan and another officer were in their squad car helping to...
St. Paul Police Release Bodycam Footage of Officer-Involved Shooting
(KNSI) – The St. Paul Police Department released bodycam and dashcam footage from an officer-involved shooting Monday evening. Per police radio traffic prior to the shooting, they were called to the area for a domestic assault that had just happened. Footage shows an officer telling dispatch he sees a...
St. Paul man crashes during police chase, left teenage girl unable to walk: Charges
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A St. Paul man faces charges after crashing into another car during a police chase, injuring two teenage girls — one of whom is in the ICU and unable to walk, according to court documents. Ryan Joseph Amabile, 33, was charged Wednesday in...
Man charged in July fatal shooting on Cedar Avenue in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Hennepin County prosecutors charged a 23-year-old man from St. Paul for his alleged role in a Minneapolis shooting that left one person dead in July. Jose Antonio Martinez-Gonzalez, 23, was charged on Wednesday with second-degree murder and being a prohibited person in possession of a...
Father sentenced for role in quadruple St. Paul slaying
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The quadruple St. Paul murder in September 2021 that rocked communities and shattered several families saw its first sentencing in court on Friday. Four tight-knit friends and loved ones were shot to death in a Mercedes Benz – 35-year-old Loyace Foreman III, 26-year-old Matthew Isiah Pettus, 30-year-old Nitosha Lee Flug-Presley, and 30-year-old Jasmine Christine Sturm. Their bodies were eventually abandoned in a rural Dunn County, Wisconsin, corn field.
Wanted DOC Fugitive Arrested In Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth Police say a wanted fugitive with a long violent criminal history was arrested Thursday just after 3 p.m. Duluth Police Officers, members of the Tactical Response Team, and Deputies from the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office all went to the 4700 block of Decker Road to arrest the 29-year-old Department of Corrections Fugitive.
Darren Osbourne sentenced to nearly 5 years in prison in quadruple murder
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A 57-year-old St. Paul man has been sentenced to nearly five years in jail for his role in a quadruple murder last year.Darren Osborne pleaded guilty in October to one felony count of aiding an offender, accomplice after the fact, as part of a plea agreement.Osborne is sentenced to 58 months in jail with 458 days of credit for time served.Osborne's 38-year-old son Antoine Suggs is charged with four counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of St. Paul residents Nitosha Flug-Presley, 30, Loyace Foreman III, 35, Matthew Pettus, 26, and Jasmine Sturm, 30.MORE: 'It's Unimaginable': Families Of...
Police advise people to lock up vehicles, garages, homes
The St. Joseph Police Department is strongly advising all city residents and visitors to double-check to make sure their vehicles’ doors are securely locked, even during the daytime. That same advisory applies to keeping all garage doors and home doors locked. During the last half of November there was...
Family of man shot by St. Paul PD demands release of body camera video
St. Paul police say their body cameras were rolling as they fatally shot a man Monday night. Now, his family and local activists are demanding authorities release that footage.
St. Paul police hit man with squad car, fatally shoot him
A man who was allegedly armed and the subject of a domestic violence call died in St. Paul after being struck by a squad car and fatally shot by police Monday evening. St. Paul Police Department issued a release in the early hours of Tuesday morning, describing its version of events after it was called to a domestic incident around 6:10 p.m. near the intersection of Earl Street and Hudson Road in the city's Dayton's Bluff neighborhood.
Police fatally shoot man who allegedly had gun in St. Paul
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A police officer in Minnesota fatally shot a man who authorities say displayed a handgun as officers were trying to arrest him, the St. Paul Police Department said Tuesday. Police said that officers were responding to a domestic assault Monday evening and were told...
Sources identify 24-year-old man killed by police in St. Paul
(KSTP) UPDATE: The man shot and killed by St. Paul police Monday evening was a 24-year-old father. Sources tell our sister station, KSTP, that Howard Peter Johnson died after the shooting on the city’s East Side. A memorial formed Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of Hudson Road and Earl...
MSP troopers arrest woman as she crosses Mackinac Bridge after allegedly threatening husband with gun
A woman from Michigan’s Upper Peninsula is facing assault charges after allegedly threatening her husband with a gun over the weekend. She was arrested just after crossing the Mackinac Bridge.
Person shot by police in St. Paul Monday evening
Details are limited but St. Paul Police Department has confirmed that officers were involved in a shooting that wounded a person Monday evening. The shooting occurred around 6:10 p.m. on the 1000 block of Hudson Road. "The person shot was transported to Regions Hospital. No officers were injured," police said...
Homicide reported on St. Paul's east side
One man was found shot to death in a parking lot on the east side of St. Paul early Tuesday morning, and officers continue to search for suspects in the city’s 35th reported homicide of the year.
Two Car Fires In St. Cloud Thursday
(KNSI) – Two car fires kept the St. Cloud Fire Department busy on Thursday. Personnel were called to an incident at Veterans Drive and 41st Avenue North just before 10:00 a.m. Flames were coming from the engine compartment of a vehicle and were rapidly extinguished thanks to crews from an engine and tower truck. Total damage is estimated at over $20,000.
Burglars steal more than $15,000 in hair extensions from Twin Cities business
NEW BRIGHTON, Minn. – Security cameras caught some crooks snatching more than $15,000 worth of hair extensions from a New Brighton business Monday evening.Surveillance footage shows three people grabbing products from a display along the wall inside Pampered Hair Haven.Police are investigating.
Report: Car theft prevention laws quietly ‘peeled back’ by Minnesota Legislature
For KSTP-TV, Eric Rasmussen and Ricky Campbell report, “[Vada] Haxton’s car was one of more than 3,800 vehicles reported stolen in Minneapolis last year alone — part of a crime wave that is challenging agencies across the state trying to crack down on everything from armed carjackings to national theft rings involving catalytic converters. 5 INVESTIGATES found lawmakers anticipated a surge in auto-related thefts nearly a decade ago when they passed a law that changed how scrap yards report purchases. It included an electronic database requirement that could have helped police find Haxton’s car before it was destroyed. But a review of legislative records shows those reforms, largely opposed by the scrap industry, were quietly peeled back despite widespread support from prosecutors and law enforcement.”
Twin Cities radio host Matt McNeil seriously injured in crash
A Twin Cities radio host has suffered "serious" injuries in a crash Thursday evening. A tweet from the account of Matt McNeil says the incident happened when he was driving home from work and was "rear-ended." McNeil hosts The Matt McNeil Show between 3-5 p.m. on AM950, which describes itself...
