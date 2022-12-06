Read full article on original website
Kool G Rap Enlists AZ, Big Daddy Kane, & Sean Price In New Album, ‘Last Of A Dying Breed’
Hip Hop’s golden era constituent, Queens’ native, the godfather of Mafioso rap, legendary and influential emcee Kool G Rap, broke out in the late 80s and early 90s as one-half of the duo with DJ Polo. Together, Kool G Rap and DJ Polo released three undisputed classic albums, beginning with their debut album, Road To The Riches (1989), Wanted: Dead or Alive (1990) and Live and Let Die (1992).
[WATCH] Chrisean Rock Slaps Natalie Nunn On IG Live
When the women from Baddies South got together on Instagram Live, tempered as well as egos flared, which resulted in the show’s executive producer getting slapped in the face by Chrisean Rock. From the start of the IG Live session Chrisean seemed less than happy to be on the...
Drake Surpasses Eminem as the Highest-Selling Singles Artist in RIAA History
Drake earned ten new plaques from the RIAA ( Record Industry Association of America), totaling 184 million singles sold. This new record propelled Drake past Eminem, who held the record since March when he hit 166 million units across his singles catalog. Drake became only the third act in history to have at least five diamond singles; Bruno Mars has six, and Post Malone has five.
Today In Hip Hop History: Common’s Fifth LP ‘Electric Circus’ Turns 20 Years Old!
On this day in Hip Hop history, Chicago rap icon Common released his fifth studio album Electric Circus. This album may have not been Common’s most commercially successful release, selling under 300,000 copies, but it was one of his most highly anticipated and critically acclaimed albums. Common is quoted saying he “wasn’t feeling Hip Hop” while making this album and such feelings toward the genre are what fueled his new eclectic sound that fused hip hop, pop, rock, electronic, and neo-soul music together to create an electric circus of sound.
Lee & Carter to Return: ‘Rush Hour 4’ is in The Works
Get ready for the return of Inspector Lee and Detective James Carter, as Rush Hour 4 is currently in the works. According to Deadline, Jackie Chan was on hand at the Red Sea Film Festival on Thursday and detailed that the fourth film in the Rush Hour franchise is currently being discussed. Later Thursday evening, Chan stated he would go speak with the film’s director about the script.
R. Kelly Denies Putting Out ‘I Admit It’ Album, Legal Team Investigating Release
R. Kelly said he has nothing to do with the new album that hit streaming services yesterday. According to TMZ, the I Admit It album was unauthorized, and said the release was to screw him over. R. Kelly and his attorney Jennifer Bonjean met, and the singer says he has...
Terrence Howard Says Forthcoming ‘The Best Man’ Series Wraps Up His Career
Terrence Howard is set to appear in The Best Man: The Final Chapters. Turns out, it may be his final role. Speaking with ET Online on the red carpet of the forthcoming Peacock series, Howard reveals that this series is the end for him. “This is the end for me....
