Kurtenbach: Andrew Wiggins has become the Warriors’ second-most-valuable player. Golden State’s loss to the Pacers proved it

It hasn’t happened in nearly 20 years. Will Richardson racked up a triple-double with 19 points, 11 assists, and 10 rebounds in Oregon’s 78-65 win over Nevada. The win put the Ducks back to .500 at 5-5 and the Wolfpack dropped to 8-3. Luke Jackson was the last Oregon Duck men’s player to accomplish the feat. Of course, Sabrina Ionescu made it a habit throughout her career at Oregon. Richardson, a fifth-year senior, waited until the waning moments of the game in order to get that 10th board. The game itself was well in hand as Oregon was actively trying to get its...

CORVALLIS, OR ・ 35 MINUTES AGO