Kurtenbach: Andrew Wiggins has become the Warriors’ second-most-valuable player. Golden State’s loss to the Pacers proved it

Davis, Memphis knock off unbeaten No. 11 Auburn, 82-73
ATLANTA (AP) — Kendric Davis scored a season-high 27 points, DeAndre Williams added 16 points and 11 rebounds and Memphis beat No. 11 Auburn 82-73 on Saturday night to end the Tigers’ season-opening winning streak at eight. Davis’ jumper beat the shot-clock buzzer to make it 60-50 with...
Colorado, Deion Sanders land No. 8 RB in 2023 class
New Colorado coach Deion Sanders added his first ESPN 300 commitment for the Buffaloes on Saturday when four-star running back Dylan Edwards announced his commitment to the Buffaloes.
USC's Williams wins Heisman after leading Trojan turnaround
NEW YORK (AP) — Caleb Williams brought sizzle, excitement and star power back to Southern California football. And now the Heisman Trophy, too. Williams, the dynamic quarterback who was the catalyst for the Trojans’ turnaround season, won the Heisman on Saturday night to make USC the first school to take home college football’s most prestigious player of the year award eight times. Williams received 544 first-place votes and 2,031 points to easily outpoint TCU quarterback Max Duggan (1,420).
Caleb Williams, USC's sophomore star, wins 2022 Heisman Trophy
Caleb Williams' win gives the USC Trojans the most Heisman winners in college football history. Williams threw for 37 touchdowns in his first year with Southern California.
Why This Year's Heisman Vote Was My Toughest in 25 Years
Caleb Williams won the 2022 Heisman in a landslide, but I cast my ballot for another outstanding quarterback.
Oregon MBB recap: Richardson’s triple-double leads Ducks over Nevada
It hasn’t happened in nearly 20 years. Will Richardson racked up a triple-double with 19 points, 11 assists, and 10 rebounds in Oregon’s 78-65 win over Nevada. The win put the Ducks back to .500 at 5-5 and the Wolfpack dropped to 8-3. Luke Jackson was the last Oregon Duck men’s player to accomplish the feat. Of course, Sabrina Ionescu made it a habit throughout her career at Oregon. Richardson, a fifth-year senior, waited until the waning moments of the game in order to get that 10th board. The game itself was well in hand as Oregon was actively trying to get its...
Auburn sends out an offer to Texas Tech commit
Offensive Lineman Tyler Johnson receives an Auburn offer.
