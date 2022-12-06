ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Kurtenbach: Andrew Wiggins has become the Warriors’ second-most-valuable player. Golden State’s loss to the Pacers proved it

By Dieter Kurtenbach
 4 days ago
Related
The Associated Press

USC's Williams wins Heisman after leading Trojan turnaround

NEW YORK (AP) — Caleb Williams brought sizzle, excitement and star power back to Southern California football. And now the Heisman Trophy, too. Williams, the dynamic quarterback who was the catalyst for the Trojans’ turnaround season, won the Heisman on Saturday night to make USC the first school to take home college football’s most prestigious player of the year award eight times. Williams received 544 first-place votes and 2,031 points to easily outpoint TCU quarterback Max Duggan (1,420).
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Oregon MBB recap: Richardson’s triple-double leads Ducks over Nevada

It hasn’t happened in nearly 20 years. Will Richardson racked up a triple-double with 19 points, 11 assists, and 10 rebounds in Oregon’s 78-65 win over Nevada. The win put the Ducks back to .500 at 5-5 and the Wolfpack dropped to 8-3. Luke Jackson was the last Oregon Duck men’s player to accomplish the feat. Of course, Sabrina Ionescu made it a habit throughout her career at Oregon. Richardson, a fifth-year senior, waited until the waning moments of the game in order to get that 10th board. The game itself was well in hand as Oregon was actively trying to get its...
