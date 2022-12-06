Read full article on original website
Meryle R. Aylesworth
Meryle R. Aylesworth, 91, of Franklin, passed away early Wednesday morning, December 7, 2022 at Oakwood Heights in Oil City. Born in Trafford on December 21, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Morgan and Edith Hummel Shope. She was a 1948 graduate of Trafford High School. Meryle worked...
Cynthia “Cindy” J. Patterson
Cynthia “Cindy” J. Patterson, 73, of Spencer, Indiana, formerly of Titusville, Pennsylvania, passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022. Cindy was born on November 17, 1949, in Titusville, Pennsylvania to Arthur Earl Yingling and Martha Jane (Bailey) Yingling. Cindy was a 1967 graduate of Titusville High School. She...
Food distribution scheduled in Franklin
The Shepherd’s Green Community Food Pantry in Franklin will distribute food from 8:15 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 24. The pantry is located at St. John’s Episcopal Church, at 1145 Buffalo St. Food is distributed on the fourth Saturday of each month. The pantry serves people who live...
Sherry J. “Beanie” Hetrick
Sherry J. “Beanie” Hetrick, 68, of New Bethlehem, passed away on Tuesday evening, December 6, 2022, at the Butler Memorial Hospital. Born on January 17, 1954, in Kittanning, she was the daughter of the late Clayton L. “Tade” and Betty E. (McAninch) Rupp of Putneyville. Sherry...
Connie Ann Gilhousen
Connie Ann Gilhousen, 83, of Rimersburg, passed away early Friday morning, December 9, 2022 at the Kittanning Care Center following a lengthy illness. She was born on October 12, 1939 in Huey; daughter of the late Lillian E. Nelson. In her earlier years, Connie worked as a proofreader for Clarion...
R. Jacob Ishman
R. Jacob Ishman, age 24, a Mount Washington Pittsburgh, PA resident; died suddenly and unexpectedly on Saturday December 3, 2022 at Heritage Valley Hospital in McKees Rocks, PA. Born on December 3, 1998 in DuBois, PA; he was the son of William Ishman who survives and lives in Brockway, PA;...
John K. “Big John” Mullen
John K. “Big John” Mullen, 59, of Emlenton, passed away Monday evening, December 5, 2022 evening at UPMC Hamot in Erie, following a brief illness. John was born in Clarion on May 13, 1963. He was the son of Mary Jane Dittman Mullen of Emlenton and the late...
Historical marker designation given in honor of Lawrence County athlete
A historical marker will be placed to honor the life of Ellwood City native Hack Wilson.
Dorothy A. Brewer
Dorothy A. Brewer, 83, of Roosevelt St., Brookville PA, was called home to her Lord and Savior on Monday, December 6, 2022, at Penn Highlands Jefferson Manor in Brookville, PA. She was born Wednesday, March 8, 1939, the daughter of the late Jesse and Edna (Cook) Wright in the town of Coolspring, PA, and on December 18, 1976, she married the love of her life Richard “Doc” Brewer, who survives.
Oil City Man Charged in Cranberry Township Theft Spree
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) An Oil City man is facing theft charges after stealing from Tractor Supply in Cranberry Township, then minutes later taking miscellaneous items from the nearby Walmart. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 34-year-old Charles Michael Zimoski in Magisterial District Judge Patrick...
Lauretta Ann (Schaming) Deane
Lauretta Ann (Schaming) Deane was born December 25, 1939, in Titusville, PA to David B. and Laurel M. (Dunham) Schaming. Lauretta passed away on November 26, 2022, at 12:30 am in Wichita Falls, TX after a year-long illness. Visitation will be Friday, December 9, 2022, from 4:00 pm to 7:00...
4 fire departments assist on house fire in Poland
Multiple fire departments were called to the scene of a working fire in Poland early Saturday morning.
POLICE: Weekly Police Blotter
On December 5th, at approximately 11:51 a.m., PA State Police responded to a reported theft of a real estate sign. This occured near the intersection of 16th Street and W. Lawrence Ave., Wayne Township. This theft occurred approximately between 10/31 and 11/14 according to the report. The real estate sign is an Advantage Homes Real Estate sign that is predominately blue in color with white lettering. The sign is valued at $350.00. The investigation is ongoing. If anyone has any information pertaining to this incident, they are encouraged to contact police at 724-598-2211.
BREAKING NEWS: Shippenville Borough Teen No Longer Considered Missing
SHIPPENVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – The search for a missing Shippenville Borough teen is over. According to a release issued by Clarion-based State Police on Thursday morning, 17-year-old Aianna Serenity Taylor is no longer considered missing. Police say it was determined that Taylor is “staying with other family members.”...
Tree Falls on Hood of Car Traveling on Route 308 in Clinton Township
CLINTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin say a tree fell on the hood of a car that was traveling on State Route 308 last Saturday morning. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash happened around 11:25 a.m. on Saturday, December 3, on State Route 308, in Clinton Township, Venango County.
Beaver Township woman accused of burning husband with hot beverage indicted
A Beaver Township woman accused of burning her husband by throwing a hot beverage at him was indicted on Thursday, December 8. According to the indictment, 34-year-old Shanice Blair was indicted on one count of Felonious Assault, one count of Endangering Children and one count of Domestic Violence. The charges...
GUN LOST IN PINE CREEK TOWNSHIP
Authorities are looking for a lost gun valued around $450. On December 2nd around 11 pm someone lost a black Glock 23 with a grey American Flag on it at Love’s Gas Station along route 28 in Pine Creek Township of Jefferson County. Anyone with information is asked to...
Penn State DuBois Biology Instructor Earns Pa. Forest Steward Designation
DUBOIS, Pa. — Lola Smith, instructor in biology at Penn State DuBois, recently completed the Pennsylvania Forest Stewards Volunteer Program’s training program after participating in a four-day workshop on forest stewardship at Camp Krislund in Centre County, Pennsylvania. (Pictured above: The 2022 class of the Pennsylvania Forest Stewards...
Police: Missing Armstrong County teen found safe
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE: Cameron Kreider, the missing 13-year-old from Armstrong County, was found in West Kittanning this morning, according to police. They are safe. _____. ORIGINAL STORY:. Manor Township police are searching for a teenager who is believed to be in immediate danger. According to a Facebook...
Units Respond to Report of Structure Fire on Grant Street in Franklin
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – Emergency units responded to a possible structure fire in Franklin on Wednesday morning. According to Venango County 9-1-1 dispatch, a call came in around 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 7, for a possible structure fire at 802 Grant Street in Franklin, Venango County. Franklin Fire...
