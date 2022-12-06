On December 5th, at approximately 11:51 a.m., PA State Police responded to a reported theft of a real estate sign. This occured near the intersection of 16th Street and W. Lawrence Ave., Wayne Township. This theft occurred approximately between 10/31 and 11/14 according to the report. The real estate sign is an Advantage Homes Real Estate sign that is predominately blue in color with white lettering. The sign is valued at $350.00. The investigation is ongoing. If anyone has any information pertaining to this incident, they are encouraged to contact police at 724-598-2211.

ELLWOOD CITY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO