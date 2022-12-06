Read full article on original website
Connie Ann Gilhousen
Connie Ann Gilhousen, 83, of Rimersburg, passed away early Friday morning, December 9, 2022 at the Kittanning Care Center following a lengthy illness. She was born on October 12, 1939 in Huey; daughter of the late Lillian E. Nelson. In her earlier years, Connie worked as a proofreader for Clarion...
Cynthia “Cindy” J. Patterson
Cynthia “Cindy” J. Patterson, 73, of Spencer, Indiana, formerly of Titusville, Pennsylvania, passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022. Cindy was born on November 17, 1949, in Titusville, Pennsylvania to Arthur Earl Yingling and Martha Jane (Bailey) Yingling. Cindy was a 1967 graduate of Titusville High School. She...
Meryle R. Aylesworth
Meryle R. Aylesworth, 91, of Franklin, passed away early Wednesday morning, December 7, 2022 at Oakwood Heights in Oil City. Born in Trafford on December 21, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Morgan and Edith Hummel Shope. She was a 1948 graduate of Trafford High School. Meryle worked...
Coral E. Fox
Coral E. Fox, 88, a resident of Oakwood Heights in Oil City, died peacefully there at 9:30 AM on Tuesday, December 6, 2022. She was born June 6, 1934 in North Tonawanda, NY, a beloved daughter of the late: Cecil and Frances Gallagher Stahlman. Coral was a 1952 graduate of...
Lloyd George Bachman, Sr.
Lloyd George Bachman, Sr., 84, of Clarion, passed away peacefully Monday, Dec. 6, 2022, at Clarion Hospital surrounded by family. Lloyd was born Dec. 23, 1937 in Butler County. He was the son of the late Elry and Mary Belle (Ritchey) Bachman and was largely raised by his eight older...
BREAKING NEWS: Shippenville Borough Teen No Longer Considered Missing
SHIPPENVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – The search for a missing Shippenville Borough teen is over. According to a release issued by Clarion-based State Police on Thursday morning, 17-year-old Aianna Serenity Taylor is no longer considered missing. Police say it was determined that Taylor is “staying with other family members.”...
Holiday Break Memberships Offered for College Students at the YMCA
OIL CITY, Pa. – The Scenic Rivers YMCA is offering a special deal to college students this holiday season. College Holiday Break Passes will be sold in December for $66.00 and are valid while students are home for the holiday break between semesters. College students must show proof of enrollment. Passes are valid from the day of enrollment and will last for eight days.
Units Respond to Report of Structure Fire on Grant Street in Franklin
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – Emergency units responded to a possible structure fire in Franklin on Wednesday morning. According to Venango County 9-1-1 dispatch, a call came in around 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 7, for a possible structure fire at 802 Grant Street in Franklin, Venango County. Franklin Fire...
Featured Local Job: Telemetry Nurse – Seneca
UPMC Northwest currently has and opening for a Telemetry Nurse in Seneca. JOIN the UPMC Northwest Team in Venango County, PA as a Registered Nurse in the Telemetry Unit with a wide-ranging Benefits package that goes beyond compensation, medical coverage, and savings plans to help you be your best at home and at work.
Wheel Flies Off Tractor-Trailer, Hits Vehicle on I-80 in Beaver Township
BEAVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion released the details of a crash in which a tractor-trailer lost a wheel on Interstate 80 East in Beaver Township and hit a vehicle traveling behind it. According to a release issued by PSP Clarion on Thursday, December 8, the...
Tree Falls on Hood of Car Traveling on Route 308 in Clinton Township
CLINTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin say a tree fell on the hood of a car that was traveling on State Route 308 last Saturday morning. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash happened around 11:25 a.m. on Saturday, December 3, on State Route 308, in Clinton Township, Venango County.
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Sugarplums
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Sugarplums – Sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union. 2 cups pitted dried plums (prunes) -In a food processor, combine the raisins, plums, mixed fruit, and pecans. Cover and process until chopped. Transfer to a large bowl. -Roll into 1-in. balls, then roll...
Butler County Man Accused of Assaulting Woman With Christmas Tree
JEFFERSON TWP., Pa (EYT) – A Butler County man was arrested after he allegedly assaulted a woman with a Christmas tree on Tuesday evening. Court documents indicate Butler-based State Police filed criminal charges against 35-year-old Michael Allen Bandi, of Saxonburg, in District Judge Sue Haggerty’s office. According to...
Vehicle Slams into Boulder, Tree Along Route 62
HICKORY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A vehicle crashed into a boulder and a tree along State Route 62 in Hickory Township on Tuesday evening. According to Marienville-based State Police, this crash occurred around 7:56 p.m. on Tuesday, December 6, on State Route 62, in Hickory Township, Forest County. Police...
Oil City Man Charged in Cranberry Township Theft Spree
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) An Oil City man is facing theft charges after stealing from Tractor Supply in Cranberry Township, then minutes later taking miscellaneous items from the nearby Walmart. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 34-year-old Charles Michael Zimoski in Magisterial District Judge Patrick...
SPONSORED: Here Are the All Seasons Temporaries Inc. Featured Jobs of the Week
All Seasons Temporaries Inc. has several new job openings in the local area. Unload incoming trucks and assist in checking in product. Must be able to lift up to 50 lbs. Please send resumes to tiffany@allseasonstemps.com or call 814-437-2148 for more information. Manufacturing Associate:. Monday through Friday. 7:00 a.m. to...
Emlenton Man to Be Sentenced Today on Unauthorized Use of Vehicle
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – An Emlenton man is scheduled to be sentenced on Friday on a charge of unauthorized use of vehicle. According to court documents, 52-year-old Jesse Lee Armstrong will be sentenced on the following charge on Friday, December 9, in front of President Judge Marie T. Veon:
Oil City Arts Council Offers Free Pictures with Santa at National Transit Building
OIL CITY, Pa. – The Oil City Arts Council is pleased to hold a “Pictures with Santa” event on Saturday December 10 and Saturday December 17, 12:00 – 4:00 pm in the Great Room of the National Transit Building, 206 Seneca Street in downtown Oil City.
Local Man Accused of Stuffing Six-Pack of Toilet Paper Under Shirt, Running Out of Store
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin man is accused of stuffing a six-pack of toilet paper under his shirt and running out of a local market. According to court documents, the City of Franklin Police Department filed criminal charges against 37-year-old Thomas Joseph Rodgers in Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland’s office on December 6.
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Pretzel Strawberry Bark
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Pretzel Strawberry Bark – Sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union. 4 ruby chocolate candy bars (3.1 ounces each), chopped. 1 package (1.2 ounces) of freeze-dried strawberries. Directions. -Line a 15x10x1-in. pan with parchment; set aside. -In a double boiler or metal bowl...
