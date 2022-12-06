OIL CITY, Pa. – The Scenic Rivers YMCA is offering a special deal to college students this holiday season. College Holiday Break Passes will be sold in December for $66.00 and are valid while students are home for the holiday break between semesters. College students must show proof of enrollment. Passes are valid from the day of enrollment and will last for eight days.

OIL CITY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO