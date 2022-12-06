ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo Grove, IL

Daywatch: Will property tax bills be late again next year?

By Chicago Tribune staff, Chicago Tribune
 4 days ago
Neighbor Lola Podolsky weeps as she leaves a stuffed animal at the home in the 2800 block of Acacia Terrace in Buffalo Grove on Dec. 1, 2022, where five people were found dead. Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune/TNS

Good morning, Chicago.

Property taxpayers in Cook County who were upset that their bills landed roughly four months later than usual have little clarity about the timing of next year’s bills , as county commissioners were told last month that a key technology upgrade meant to speed the bill process along is unlikely to be finished before the end of 2023.

It will be a top issue confronting the new Board of Review commissioners who were sworn in Monday and who could potentially help thaw the icy relations between the three-member board and leadership in the county assessor’s office.

Normally, bills for the second half of the year are sent to property owners in June and July, and due by Aug. 1. This year, thanks at least in part to a tech mismatch between the assessor and Board of Review, bills have only begun landing in mailboxes in recent days. Payment is due by Dec. 30.

For many taxpayers in Chicago, the bills were not only late but also came with sizable increases , as they’re the first to reflect new property assessments that helped drive up the median bill in many neighborhoods, in one case as much as $2,200.

Read the full story from the Tribune’s A.D. Quig .

Here are the top stories you need to know to start your day.

Father grew volatile, erratic leading up to Buffalo Grove family’s deaths: ‘So many red flags’

The five people found dead in a Buffalo Grove home were likely killed in a murder-suicide carried out by Andrei Kisliak, police said, as court records showed Kisliak growing more volatile and erratic in the weeks leading up to his family’s deaths.

Police declined to publicly label the tragedy a murder-suicide in the days following the bodies’ discovery. But court records show before Andrei Kisliak allegedly carried out the slayings the Kisliak family faced a foreclosure and a contentious, ongoing divorce, reported by the Tribune Thursday . Further examination of court records show Andrei Kisliak’s behavior growing more volatile in recent months leading up to the killings.

Young actor with ‘natural talent’ among 3 killed following shooting and fatal crash

Family members said Xavier Lofton, of Bellwood, sorted mail on the graveyard shift so that he could chase his dreams during the day. Good with his hands, the postal worker, who had an associate degree in business, filled the daytime hours fixing cars, hoisting drywall and, in recent years, followed his father into real estate. The pair worked to rehab and flip homes.

“He was a hard worker. He had a lot of little side hustles,” his dad, Herman, told the Tribune. “He was a jack-of-all-trades. If he didn’t know how to do it, he was on YouTube.” On Friday, Lofton and two others were killed in a shooting on the city’s West Side.

As more Latinos join trucking industry, devotion to Our Lady of Guadalupe fuels their pilgrimage to Des Plaines shrine

As a mariachi band played in a nearby parking lot, dozens of semitrailers parked one after the other on Western Avenue. Each one was adorned with images of Our Lady of Guadalupe, some with flags — Mexican and American ones. But instead of freight, this time the drivers transported only their families and friends.

They were getting ready for the procession to the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe , an annual celebration of their faith and gratitude for answered prayers throughout the year — prayers that kept them safe on the road and those that gave them a steady income to provide for their families.

Jed Hoyer says the Chicago Cubs will stick to their plan within an aggressive free-agent market: ‘You always have to run your own race’

The first free-agent shortstop is off the board. Trea Turner is returning to the East Coast after he agreed to an 11-year, $300 million deal with the Philadelphia Phillies. Less than a month after free agency started, major-league teams already have combined to commit more than $1 billion to players.

The Chicago Cubs are not yet among those spenders. They want to avoid overreacting or erroneously course-correcting to initial free-agency moves . “You always have to run your own race,” president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer said Monday at the winter meetings.

Review: ‘A Christmas Carol’ at the Goodman Theatre tells Scrooge’s lesson anew every year

“It’s Scrooge’s transformation from hardhearted miser into ‘as good a friend … and as good a man, as the good old city knew’ that makes the novella by Charles Dickens a classic,” writes Emily McClanathan.

“Larry Yando portrays this journey with profound depth. It’s fascinating to watch his reactions to the scenes that he observes during his travels with the three spirits who visit him on Christmas Eve, and his childlike joy at the end is as cathartic as ever.

