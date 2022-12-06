ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

Paso Robles Daily News

Local winery awarded Robert Parker Green Emblem

Just 40 wineries worldwide have received the publication’s highest honor for sustainability. – Tablas Creek Vineyard is one of sixteen wineries worldwide and one of just two in California to receive a 2022 Green Emblem from the Robert Parker Wine Advocate. The Green Emblem, held by just forty wineries, recognizes “extraordinary cases of sustainable efforts in our wine industry.”
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

New escape room opens in Santa Margarita

Cal Poly students helped design new interactive experience. – Getting in is easy – but do you have what it takes to escape? Such is the challenge posed by Escape! at Margarita Adventures, the Central Coast’s newest escape room experience, which is officially launching this week after a soft opening period. An escape room is a “locked” space in which guests work together to solve interactive puzzles within a specific time frame in order to “escape.”
SANTA MARGARITA, CA
Noozhawk

Fire Damages House in Farm Field Near Santa Maria

Santa Maria firefighters returning to their station from a different incident spotted a fire at a house in a remote area of the eastern Santa Maria Valley early Saturday morning. At 3:15 a.m., Santa Barbara County Fire Department personnel were dispatched to the incident on the 2100 block Stowell Road...
SANTA MARIA, CA
kcbx.org

State government awarding millions for Central Coast active transportation projects

Central Coast governments and agencies are receiving millions of dollars in funding for public health and safety upgrades. It's part of the California Transportation Commission’s Active Transportation Program, which supports projects around California encouraging people to use environmentally-friendly modes of transportation like walking and biking. $80 million is going...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
travelmag.com

The best Paso Robles Wine Tastings & Wine Tours

Renowned for its world-class wineries and olive groves, the California town of Paso Robles offers a number of organised wine tasting tours. The quirky west coast destination draws huge numbers of dedicated gastronomes and wine lovers every year. If you’re planning a trip to Paso Roble any time soon, and like the idea of joining a wine tour during your visit, we’ve done the research so you don’t have to. And so without further ado, here’s our selection of 5 of the best Paso Roble wine tastings and tours currently available.
PASO ROBLES, CA
travelawaits.com

8 Amazing Things To Do In San Luis Obispo According To Locals

Most people have heard of Hearst Castle, California Polytechnic State University, the Madonna Inn, and the plethora of wineries that dot the area. Yet it was not until I had a chance to explore like a local that I understood how much San Luis Obispo has to offer visitors. Located...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Thousands attend Winter Wonderland in Atascadero

– Winter Wonderland attracted thousands of people to downtown Atascadero Friday night. 75 tons of snow drew locals and visitors from far away. A big snow slide inspired long lines of children and young parents with kids. Atascadero High School boys basketball players helped the sliders negotiate the slide as hundreds of spectators watched the action.
ATASCADERO, CA
kprl.com

Vine Street Victorian Showcase 12.08.2022

Vine Street Victorian Showcase returns Saturday night in Paso Robles. The free event is from 6-9 on Vine Street. People are discouraged from taking their dogs, because there are often so many people, the dogs do not enjoy themselves. For more information contact the Paso Robles Main Street office.
PASO ROBLES, CA

