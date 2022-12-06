Read full article on original website
Local winery awarded Robert Parker Green Emblem
Just 40 wineries worldwide have received the publication’s highest honor for sustainability. – Tablas Creek Vineyard is one of sixteen wineries worldwide and one of just two in California to receive a 2022 Green Emblem from the Robert Parker Wine Advocate. The Green Emblem, held by just forty wineries, recognizes “extraordinary cases of sustainable efforts in our wine industry.”
New escape room opens in Santa Margarita
Cal Poly students helped design new interactive experience. – Getting in is easy – but do you have what it takes to escape? Such is the challenge posed by Escape! at Margarita Adventures, the Central Coast’s newest escape room experience, which is officially launching this week after a soft opening period. An escape room is a “locked” space in which guests work together to solve interactive puzzles within a specific time frame in order to “escape.”
Morro Bay offshore wind auction is done. Now what?
The massive developments are still years away from construction. So what happens in the meantime?
Noozhawk
Fire Damages House in Farm Field Near Santa Maria
Santa Maria firefighters returning to their station from a different incident spotted a fire at a house in a remote area of the eastern Santa Maria Valley early Saturday morning. At 3:15 a.m., Santa Barbara County Fire Department personnel were dispatched to the incident on the 2100 block Stowell Road...
$80M approved for road projects in Santa Barbara County
The California Transportation Commission approved $80 million in 2023 Active Transportation Program funding for projects in Santa Barbara County.
3 Paso Robles wines make list of top 100 to stash in your cellar, Wine Enthusiast says
These wines will be best enjoyed over the next decade and beyond.
kcbx.org
State government awarding millions for Central Coast active transportation projects
Central Coast governments and agencies are receiving millions of dollars in funding for public health and safety upgrades. It's part of the California Transportation Commission’s Active Transportation Program, which supports projects around California encouraging people to use environmentally-friendly modes of transportation like walking and biking. $80 million is going...
SLO church creates ‘welcome home kits’ for newly housed 40 Prado clients
40 Prado Homeless Services Center and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church teamed up to distribute boxes of essential items.
travelmag.com
The best Paso Robles Wine Tastings & Wine Tours
Renowned for its world-class wineries and olive groves, the California town of Paso Robles offers a number of organised wine tasting tours. The quirky west coast destination draws huge numbers of dedicated gastronomes and wine lovers every year. If you’re planning a trip to Paso Roble any time soon, and like the idea of joining a wine tour during your visit, we’ve done the research so you don’t have to. And so without further ado, here’s our selection of 5 of the best Paso Roble wine tastings and tours currently available.
Slated to close, California Men’s Colony facility was originally Camp SLO’s hospital
The lower-security West Facility was repurposed as part of the prison in 1954.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
See the change in real estate prices in Santa Maria the week of Nov. 27
The median price per square foot for a home in Santa Maria decreased in the past week to $342. That’s $48 less than the Santa Barbara County median. Prior to this, the median price per square foot of a home sold in Santa Maria was $355. In the last...
travelawaits.com
8 Amazing Things To Do In San Luis Obispo According To Locals
Most people have heard of Hearst Castle, California Polytechnic State University, the Madonna Inn, and the plethora of wineries that dot the area. Yet it was not until I had a chance to explore like a local that I understood how much San Luis Obispo has to offer visitors. Located...
67 years later, California highway upgrade comes to site of James Dean’s deadly crash
The $171 million project to reconfigure the Highway 46 East Cholame Y into a four-lane expressway is ready to begin.
Forecasted rain postpones Santa Maria Christmas in the Country drive-thru
The event will instead add Thursday nights for the first two weeks to make up for the cancellation over the Dec. 10-11 weekend. The post Forecasted rain postpones Santa Maria Christmas in the Country drive-thru appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
New Times
Plenty of crafty gifts await at these upcoming makers markets and pop-up shops
Tired of holiday shopping at big-box stores or on Amazon? San Luis Obispo County has a bounty of local makers markets coming up this month so you can shop for out-of-the-box gifts. We highlighted 10 pop-up markets where you can find locally made goods and crafts this holiday season. SLOcally...
Thousands attend Winter Wonderland in Atascadero
– Winter Wonderland attracted thousands of people to downtown Atascadero Friday night. 75 tons of snow drew locals and visitors from far away. A big snow slide inspired long lines of children and young parents with kids. Atascadero High School boys basketball players helped the sliders negotiate the slide as hundreds of spectators watched the action.
Offshore wind is coming to San Luis Obispo County. That’s a good thing
“We can expect millions of dollars in economic benefits to flow into our communities,” writes former SLO Mayor Heidi Harmon.
Old Town Orcutt Christmas Parade is here
The Old Town Orcutt Christmas Parade is today at 12 p.m. and will begin on Broadway street rain or shine. The post Old Town Orcutt Christmas Parade is here appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kprl.com
Vine Street Victorian Showcase 12.08.2022
Vine Street Victorian Showcase returns Saturday night in Paso Robles. The free event is from 6-9 on Vine Street. People are discouraged from taking their dogs, because there are often so many people, the dogs do not enjoy themselves. For more information contact the Paso Robles Main Street office.
Trial to decide future of 2,400-acre Wild Cherry Canyon has ended. Here’s what’s next
PG&E is battling a home developer over its lease for the land.
