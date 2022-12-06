ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moore County, NC

The New York Times

North Carolina Power Outages Caused by Gunfire at Substations, Officials Say

Power lines near Fayetteville, N.C., on Aug. 31, 2020. (Jeremy M. Lange/The New York Times) A county in central North Carolina where about 45,000 people were without electricity declared a state of emergency and was under curfew Sunday night, after two electric substations were damaged by gunfire the night before in what officials called an “intentional” attack.
Laurinburg Exchange

Thomas Mills | I don’t believe God shot up the substation, but if he did…

Two Duke Energy substations in Moore County were shot up this weekend, leaving 45,000 people without power. Duke says repairing the stations could take several days. The sheriff called the attack targeted and said the people responsible, “knew exactly what they were doing.” He imposed a curfew from 9pm to 5am. The governor declared a state of emergency. The FBI joined the investigation since attacking the power grid is a federal offense.
WRAL

Expert explains severity of Moore County power outage

The former head of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission Jon Wellinghoff explained the severity of the damage to WRAL News. The former head of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission Jon Wellinghoff explained the severity of the damage to WRAL News.
