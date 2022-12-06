Read full article on original website
Raleigh attorney says person responsible for Moore County substation attacks could be tried for terrorism
With search warrants issued related to the attack on the Moore County power grid, here's what’s likely to come next in the investigation. Raleigh-based lawyer Christian Dysart is representing a client charged with destruction of an energy facility. The matter in Moore County is similar. In the Moore County...
Other states reported power outage attacks similar to North Carolina, Moore County, document says
Tuesday night, CBS 17 learned North Carolina isn't the only state to see intentional attacks to critical infrastructure.
‘It kind of hit home’: Parents react after NC substitute teacher arrested
According to the arrest warrants, one of the victims attends Middle Creek High School, while the other goes to Holly Springs High School.
North Carolina power outage cues White House response after gunfire at substations leaves Moore County in dark
Homeland Security and the National Security Council are monitoring the power outages in North Carolina's Moore County after gunfire damaged critical infrastructure, causing blackouts.
North Carolina Power Outages Caused by Gunfire at Substations, Officials Say
Power lines near Fayetteville, N.C., on Aug. 31, 2020. (Jeremy M. Lange/The New York Times) A county in central North Carolina where about 45,000 people were without electricity declared a state of emergency and was under curfew Sunday night, after two electric substations were damaged by gunfire the night before in what officials called an “intentional” attack.
What we know about the attack on two North Carolina power substations
A gunfire attack on two electrical substations in Moore County knocked out power to thousands. Authorities say they have not determined who carried out the attack or what the motive was.
NC Power Outage: Top questions answered about Moore County attack on energy grid
PINEHURST, N.C. — Tens of thousands are still in the dark Monday after an attack on North Carolina's power grid. During a press conference Tuesday, Moore County officials said a curfew is still in effect from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Moore County Schools will be closed on Wednesday,...
‘I knew whatever it was, it wasn’t good’: Moore County gun store owner feels effect of power outage in safety and sales
MOORE COUNTY, N.C. — As of 4 p.m. on Monday, about 38,000 people were still without power across Moore County. Duke Energy crews have been working hard since two power substations were shot at and damaged Saturday night, causing mass power outages across the county. It is peak holiday season, yet in the heart of […]
NC county announces curfew as nearly 40,000 customers remain without power after 2 substations damaged by gunfire
CNN — Authorities have announced a mandatory curfew in a North Carolina county where around 40,000 customers lost power after two power substations were damaged by gunfire Saturday night. The county will implement a mandatory curfew from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m., starting Sunday night, Moore County Sheriff Ronnie...
Thousands get power back, but many more will be in the dark for days in Moore County, NC
Duke Energy says about 7,000 customers in Moore County, North Carolina, got power back overnight after someone shot critical equipment at two substations over the weekend. But Duke spokesman Jeff Brooks said 38,000 customers were still without power as of Monday morning. "We could see some more customers coming on...
Thomas Mills | I don’t believe God shot up the substation, but if he did…
Two Duke Energy substations in Moore County were shot up this weekend, leaving 45,000 people without power. Duke says repairing the stations could take several days. The sheriff called the attack targeted and said the people responsible, “knew exactly what they were doing.” He imposed a curfew from 9pm to 5am. The governor declared a state of emergency. The FBI joined the investigation since attacking the power grid is a federal offense.
Can Moore County residents get reimbursed for food loss due to power outage?
"There are no reimbursements available from FEMA or the State for Individual Assistance since there is not a state or federal declaration"
Expert explains severity of Moore County power outage
The former head of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission Jon Wellinghoff explained the severity of the damage to WRAL News. The former head of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission Jon Wellinghoff explained the severity of the damage to WRAL News.
