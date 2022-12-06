Read full article on original website
United Way sets holiday fundraisers, halfway to campaign goal
Donors can participate in several fundraisers during the next couple of weeks to help the United Way reach its annual fundraising goal. The United Way has brought back its Dine Out Days Raffle. Three buckets of gift cards will be given away with each bucket containing at least $400 of gift cards to area eateries. In all, $1,600 in gift cards were donated for the project.
13th annual Community Christmas Dinner scheduled
The 13th annual Community Christmas Dinner will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Christmas Day at the VFW in Hays, 22nd and Vine. The meal will consist of roast beef, ham, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, corn, and a dinner roll. Christmas dinner is donated and cooked by the men of the VFW, who generously give their time Christmas Day, and prior, to prepare. The meal is free of charge, but donations are accepted. Donations that are received will be given to organizations that serve and assist area residents in an effort to "give back" all that has been given.
Ellis County Historical Society recognized at state museum conference
The Ellis County Historical Society continues to work toward goals set in the spring of 2021 when a new administration and expanded board took the helm. Much work has been happening behind the scenes but one important goal Executive Director Amanda Rupp has her focus on is being more visible and relevant in the community.
Now That’s Rural: Trego County's Shiloh Vineyard
Huck Boyd National Institute for Rural Development. It’s the Festival of Lights. Twinkly lights adorn five acres of trees, barns and buildings as excited families enjoy hot chocolate and homemade, spiced wine. It’s an annual Christmas celebration hosted by a family-owned winery on the high plains of rural Kansas....
KOERNER: Healthy holiday tips
The countdown has begun to the holiday season. Navigating the season and keeping up our healthy habits is always a challenge. So many temptations and busyness can de-rail anyone from good intentions. Donna Krug, Director and Family Consumer Science Extension Agent, and I recently presented about this topic in Great Bend. We found a great resource from Cleveland State University, entitled Healthy Holiday Survival Guide, that we included in our presentation. The tips below are meant to be simple and straight forward and not overwhelming. Keeping things simple during this season is key. So even if you only pick one or two items to be intentional about, that is a great approach to these suggestions.
Heart of a Tiger: Brendan Chapman
I am always inspired by our students’ stories. Listening to Brendan Chapman at a recent donor reception did not disappoint. I found his story filled with courage, perseverance, and a humble confidence. Brendan is a Fort Hays senior finishing his double major in history and secondary education. He aspires...
Citizen scientists wanted for Cheyenne Bottoms bird count
GREAT BEND — The 2023 Christmas Bird Count at Cheyenne Bottoms may only require one or two hands this year. Drought conditions continue to impact bird numbers into the cold season. But each year, bird counters across the nation participate in the National Audobon Society's Christmas Bird Count that runs from Dec. 14 through Jan. 5, 2023. Kansas Wetlands Education Center Director Curtis Wolf said citizen scientists are welcome for the count.
Access to Hays Public Works Department from Vine closed
Beginning on Thursday morning, December 8, 2022, the access from Vine Street to the Hays Public Works Facility at 1002 Vine Street will be closed for approximately two weeks due to the Vine Street construction project. Please use General Custer access route. Contact the Office of Project Management at 785-628-7350...
🏀🎥 WATCH LIVE Hays High vs Junction City
The Hays High Indians return home Friday night for a matchup with the Junction City Blue Jays. The girls game will tipoff at approximately 6:00 with the boys to follow from Hays High School. Click the player below or click HERE to view the game. You can also download the...
Hays USD 489 committee looks at new logos but still split on Indian mascot
A rebranding committee is still split on the potentially offensive nature of Hays High School's Indian mascot. The Hays USD 489 school district rebranding committee met for the first time on Monday night. The school district conducted a survey and found a majority of respondents wanted to keep the Indian...
⛳ Tiger women sign two for 2023
HAYS, Kan. - Fort Hays State head golf coach Jerol DeBoer announced the signing of two student-athletes that will join the Tiger squad in the 2023-24 season. Corbyn Marquess from Plainville, Kan. and Hayden York from Tonganoxie, Kan. have both signed letters of intent to attend FHSU in the fall.
Hays police chief named to statewide advisory committee
TOPEKA — Governor Laura Kelly this week announced appointments to the following state authority, council and commission. . Purpose: To supervise and regulate credit unions. Evelyn Hill, Kansas City. Elesa Parsons, Pittsburg. Law Enforcement Memorial Advisory Committee. Purpose: To advise the director of architectural services and the state historical society...
Flu on the rise: Ellis County Health Dept. offers guidance
With flu on the rise locally, the Ellis County Health Department issued the following guidance this week:. First and foremost, KEEP YOUR CHILD HOME IF THEY ARE SICK. Regardless of a doctor's note, your child must remain home for a minimum of 5 days if they test positive for the flu under KDHE K.A.R. 28-1-6. Furthermore, as directed by the state, the local health officer can mandate a 5 day return to work or school for anyone positive with influenza.
Kan. teen hospitalized in Hays after head-on crash
PAWNEE COUNTY–Three people were injured in an accident just after 8p.m. Friday in Pawnee County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2007 Chevy Tahoe driven by Marissa S. Doctor, 15, Larned, was westbound on U.S. 56 just west of County Road J. The SUV crossed the center line and...
Commission votes to increase Schenk, Unrein building rental
Due to an increase in costs, the Ellis County Commission voted Tuesday to hike the rent the Schenk and Unrein buildings at the Ellis County Fairgrounds. According to County Administrator Darin Myers, the cost of supplies, maintenance and utility prices for the two buildings is projected to be approximately $77,000.
Former Ellis AD among KSHSAA Hall of Fame inductees
TOPEKA, Kan. - Five individuals have been selected for induction into the Kansas State High School Activities Association Hall of Fame Class of 2023. Awards will be presented during 2023 in conjunction with a KSHSAA-sponsored state function/ championship, or locally at the inductee's request. The time and location of each induction ceremony will be announced at a later date at www.kshsaa.org.
🏀 Hays girls win big; boys lose heartbreaker to Junction City
Hays High hosted Junction City Friday night to wrap up the home portion of the 2022 season. Hays turned a cold shooting first quarter into a 26 point win 51-25 over the Junction City Blue Jays. The Indians made just two of eleven first quarter shots and were tied at nine points after the first quarter. Hays slowly started to pull away in the second quarter with a 15-7 advantage during the eight minutes for a 24-16 halftime lead.
Barton Co. sheriff: Hanks arrest for 1980 murder is historic
GREAT BEND — There is no statute of limitations in homicide cases. That's how, on Thursday, 68-year-old Steven L. Hanks was arrested on second-degree murder charges from the death of Mary Robin Walter, stemming back nearly 43 years. Friday morning, Barton County Sheriff Brian Bellendir, Barton County Attorney Levi Morris, and various other law enforcement officers held a press conference at the Barton County Courthouse to discuss the case.
Sheriff updates details of arrest in Kan. cold case homicide
BARTON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities arrested a suspect in the 1980 homicide of 23-year-old Mary Robin Walter, according to Barton County Sheriff Brian Bellendir. The suspect, Steven L. Hanks, 68, Burden, Kansas, is being held on a $500,000 bond and is expect to make his first court appearance Friday. Authorities arrested him Thursday at Oxford in Sumner County. Hanks has previous convictions in 1983 for rape, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary and aggravated battery, according to the Kansas Dept. of Corrections.
HPD arrest log, Nov. 27 to Dec. 3
All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Cori Lee Eland, 45, was arrested at 9:42 p.m. Nov. 28 in Hays on suspicion of failure to appear. Samuel Gustavo Jordan, 37, was arrested at 2:08 p.m. Nov. 29 in Hays on suspicion of drug possession, domestic battery, criminal restraint and possession of drug paraphernalia.
