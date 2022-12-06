Read full article on original website
Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin discusses Kyrsten Sinema's party change, same-sex marriage bill
Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema announced Friday that she is leaving the Democratic Party to register as an independent. The change comes one day after Congress passed legislation to protect same-sex and interracial marriages. CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa reports on the reaction to Sinema's announcement, and Wisconsin Democratic Senator Tammy Baldwin joined Catherine Herridge to discuss her fellow senator, the marriage legislation and more.
Kyrsten Sinema leaves Democratic Party, becomes an independent
Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema made a surprise announcement that she is leaving the Democratic Party and is registering as an independent. Robert Costa has the details.
Rep. Mike McCaul says Biden administration "got played" by Russia in Brittney Griner prisoner swap
In his first interview since the controversial prisoner swap of WNBA star Brittney Griner for arms dealer Viktor Bout, Rep. Mike McCaul of Texas told CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge that he thinks the Biden administration "got played" by Russia, and that the original deal would have been a trade of Bout for both Griner and Marine veteran Paul Whelan.
Charges dismissed against ex-Gov. Rick Snyder in Flint water crisis
A judge dismissed criminal charges against former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder in the Flint water crisis, months after the state Supreme Court said indictments returned by a one-person grand jury were invalid. Snyder, a Republican who left office in 2019, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of misconduct in office....
Florida "Don't say gay" law sponsor indicted on fraud charges
— The Florida lawmaker who sponsored the controversial law critics call "Don't Say Gay" has been indicted on charges of defrauding a federal coronavirus loan program for small businesses, officials said Wednesday. Federal prosecutors said Rep. Joe Harding, 35, illegally obtained or tried to obtain more than $150,000 from the...
Former FBI investigator discusses recent power grid attacks
The FBI is investigating attacks on U.S. power grids in North Carolina and South Carolina this past week. Former FBI investigator Scott Sweetow joins CBS News to discuss the attacks.
Mom who put newborn in trash at sorority should be resentenced, court rules
A woman who was imprisoned without parole for killing her daughter by throwing the infant in the trash after giving birth at her college sorority house should be resentenced, a divided Ohio Supreme Court has ruled. The justices also ordered that a different judge should handle the resentencing of Emile...
Cleanup underway after major Keystone oil spill in Kansas
Cleanup is underway in rural Kansas after a large oil spill from the Keystone pipeline this week. It was the largest U.S. spill for an onshore crude pipeline in more than nine years.
Protecting America's electric grid from attack | 60 Minutes Archive
Security concerns for the nation's electrical grid are being raised after a substation attack in North Carolina. This past February, Bill Whitaker reported on the vulnerabilities in the system that provides our electricity.
Major oil spill in rural Kansas creek shuts down Keystone pipeline
An oil spill in a creek in northeastern Kansas shut down a major pipeline that carries oil from Canada to the Texas Gulf Coast, briefly causing oil prices to rise Thursday. It is the largest for an onshore crude pipeline in more than nine years and by far the biggest in the history of the Keystone pipeline, according to federal data.
Numerous security lapses led to escape of Texas inmate who then killed 5, reviews say
Houston — A multitude of security lapses such as inadequate strip searches, poorly applied restraints, a staffing shortage and an environment where correctional officers became complacent created the conditions that led to the May escape of a Texas inmate that resulted in the deaths of five people, according to two reviews of the incident released Thursday.
"Significant storm" to impact western region of U.S. this weekend
The National Weather Service issued a warning Saturday about a "significant storm" headed to California and portions of the western region of the U.S. this weekend. The storm will impact the California coastline into the southwest this weekend with "heavy to excessive rainfall along the Golden State coastal areas and widespread heavy snow from the Sierra into much of the intermountain West," the NWS said in a statement.
Winter storm barrels into Sierra Nevada, prompting avalanche warning
A winter storm packing high winds and potentially several feet of snow blew into the Sierra Nevada on Saturday, triggering thousands of power outages in California, closing a mountain highway at Lake Tahoe and prompting an avalanche warning in the backcountry. The storm is expected to bring as much as 4 feet of snow to the upper elevations around Lake Tahoe by Monday morning, the National Weather Service said.
A puppy escaped from his collar in New York City. He swam across the Hudson River and ended up in New Jersey.
A service dog from New York City got loose and took a long solo journey – swimming across the Hudson River and ending up in New Jersey. Bear the service dog got out of his collar when something spooked him on Saturday. He ran 30 blocks and jumped in the river that sits between New York and northern New Jersey.
Floating an idea to improve internet connections
In New Mexico, a solution to bringing the internet to hard-to-reach places is taking to the air. Correspondent John Blackstone looks at how new designs in airships may disrupt the satellite industry.
