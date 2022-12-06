ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

CBS News

Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin discusses Kyrsten Sinema's party change, same-sex marriage bill

Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema announced Friday that she is leaving the Democratic Party to register as an independent. The change comes one day after Congress passed legislation to protect same-sex and interracial marriages. CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa reports on the reaction to Sinema's announcement, and Wisconsin Democratic Senator Tammy Baldwin joined Catherine Herridge to discuss her fellow senator, the marriage legislation and more.
ARIZONA STATE
CBS News

Rep. Mike McCaul says Biden administration "got played" by Russia in Brittney Griner prisoner swap

In his first interview since the controversial prisoner swap of WNBA star Brittney Griner for arms dealer Viktor Bout, Rep. Mike McCaul of Texas told CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge that he thinks the Biden administration "got played" by Russia, and that the original deal would have been a trade of Bout for both Griner and Marine veteran Paul Whelan.
TEXAS STATE
CBS News

Charges dismissed against ex-Gov. Rick Snyder in Flint water crisis

A judge dismissed criminal charges against former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder in the Flint water crisis, months after the state Supreme Court said indictments returned by a one-person grand jury were invalid. Snyder, a Republican who left office in 2019, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of misconduct in office....
FLINT, MI
CBS News

Florida "Don't say gay" law sponsor indicted on fraud charges

— The Florida lawmaker who sponsored the controversial law critics call "Don't Say Gay" has been indicted on charges of defrauding a federal coronavirus loan program for small businesses, officials said Wednesday. Federal prosecutors said Rep. Joe Harding, 35, illegally obtained or tried to obtain more than $150,000 from the...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS News

Major oil spill in rural Kansas creek shuts down Keystone pipeline

An oil spill in a creek in northeastern Kansas shut down a major pipeline that carries oil from Canada to the Texas Gulf Coast, briefly causing oil prices to rise Thursday. It is the largest for an onshore crude pipeline in more than nine years and by far the biggest in the history of the Keystone pipeline, according to federal data.
KANSAS STATE
CBS News

"Significant storm" to impact western region of U.S. this weekend

The National Weather Service issued a warning Saturday about a "significant storm" headed to California and portions of the western region of the U.S. this weekend. The storm will impact the California coastline into the southwest this weekend with "heavy to excessive rainfall along the Golden State coastal areas and widespread heavy snow from the Sierra into much of the intermountain West," the NWS said in a statement.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

Winter storm barrels into Sierra Nevada, prompting avalanche warning

A winter storm packing high winds and potentially several feet of snow blew into the Sierra Nevada on Saturday, triggering thousands of power outages in California, closing a mountain highway at Lake Tahoe and prompting an avalanche warning in the backcountry. The storm is expected to bring as much as 4 feet of snow to the upper elevations around Lake Tahoe by Monday morning, the National Weather Service said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

CBS News

