Pro Football Talk on Commanders/Giants tie

By Ivan Lambert
 4 days ago
What was the reaction of Pro Football Talk Monday to the Commanders and Giants playing to a 20-20 tie?

Mike Florio was quick to point out that Dallas alone scored more in Week 13 than both the Commanders and Giants and that the Eagles nearly did so, scoring 35.

It felt like neither team deserved to win; neither team really wanted to win. They kept trying not to win, and ultimately no one did win, opened Florio.

“I feel like one of these teams is going to make the playoffs and one of them maybe falls victim to being picked off by the Lions or the Packers.”

Well, it is true the Lions defeated both the Commanders and the Giants. However, the Commanders and Giants both defeated the Packers.

“Who knows? I still feel like the Commanders are overall still better right now, and the Giants are sinking. But after yesterday, who the hell knows?”

Myles Simmons praised the Commanders quarterback. “Taylor Heinicke did a good job to get that game into overtime. He made the big 4th down throw when it was needed. This (the tie) could be something that really has some interesting consequences in a few weeks.”

Florio echoed Simmons, “The tie makes it easier to circumvent a lot of the tiebreakers. Assuming they don’t tie again, whoever wins that game, has the head-to-head tiebreaker. The tie does make it easier for all of us at the end of the road.

“Sometimes I feel like coaches would rather lose than tie. They don’t want to be in this weird limbo, Purgatory. I don’t want this. What do I say to my team?”

“I am a creature of habit. I know how to deal with a win, how to deal with a loss. I don’t know how to deal with this other thing. So I don’t even want to put it on my plate,” exclaimed Florio.

