Auburn, AL

Alabama Now

Police ID dead men found on Alabama riverwalk

The two men found shot to death on a popular Alabama riverwalk have been identified, police said Sunday. John Arthur Burkus, 32, and Darrelyn Tremaine Harris, 40, were found shot to death on the Phenix City Riverwalk on Saturday afternoon. Burkus’ father, Dr. Kenneth Burkus, told Columbus, Georgia, media outlets...
PHENIX CITY, AL
WRBL News 3

Opelika man arrested in deadly weekend shooting

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Opelika police have arrested a man on murder allegations in the Saturday morning shooting death of 37-year-old Montavian Demond Collier of Opelika. Police say on December 3 at approximately 2:00 a.m., Opelika Police responded to the 1000 block of York Avenue about a gunshot victim.  “Responding officers located a male suffering […]
OPELIKA, AL
WRBL News 3

Voters in rural, Republican Harris County flocking to polls in U.S. Senate runoff; Hear what some have to say

HAMILTON, Ga. (WRBL) — Early voting across Georgia for the U.S. Senate runoff has been heavy. More than 1 million voters have cast ballots in advance of Tuesday’s race between Democratic Sen. Raphael Walker and his Republican challenger Herschel Walker. Though they were a few days late to the party, Harris County voters are wasting […]
HARRIS COUNTY, GA

