Police: Carjacking near Michigan State library turned into police chase
A report of a car jacking on Michigan State's campus near the main library along West Circle Drive led to a police chase early Friday morning, officials said.
WILX-TV
One man arrested after police find guns and drugs in Eaton County
EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A man was arrested after troopers found guns and drugs in a car stopped on I-69. Michigan State Police said troopers from Lansing stopped a car on I-69 in Eaton County. There, they found a 43-year-old man from Indiana who was driving. While investigating, officials found methamphetamine along with guns and ammunition in the car.
Victim identified in I-96 crash in Ionia County
IONIA COUNTY, MI – A man has died after a crash Thursday, Dec. 8, on I-96, sheriff’s deputies said. Louis Rumsey, 50, of the Lake Odessa-area, has died, police said. A medical condition may have contributed to the crash, police said. The crash happened around 3 p.m. on...
If You Hit a Deer in Michigan, Is It Legal to Take the Antlers?
We might be coming to the tail end of deer season, but that doesn't mean that there isn't a chance you might hit a deer. Unfortunately, Michiganganders are involved in lots of car/deer accidents every year. According to the Michigan State Police website, there are about "50,000 reported vehicle-deer crashes in Michigan" every year. And sadly, these accidents can cause some serious damage.
WILX-TV
‘Does it bite?’ - Ingham County deputy finds lost snake in car dashboard
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office was able to help out some people who were in a scaly situation Thursday night. According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to check on a couple of people in distress because their pet snake got loose inside their vehicle. A deputy was able to locate the snake, which was hiding inside the dashboard. The owner was able to retrieve the snake through a vent.
WWMTCw
Crash in Portage sends two drivers to hospital, one seriously injured
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Portage Police responded to a crash Thursday at 8:30 p.m., after two vehicles collided near the intersection of South Sprinkle Road and East Milham Avenue. The driver of a pickup truck was traveling south on South Sprinkle Road. They attempted to turn east onto East Milham...
Surveillance images appear to show duo stealing from Toys For Tots in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police have been notified of an apparent theft of donated toys that took place last Friday. It happened around 5:30 p.m. Dec. 2 at the Boardwalk Condominiums. Surveillance footage appears to show a minor taking toys out of the Toys for Tots donation bin while an adult woman walks away. The two loaded a newer, white SUV before driving off.
WWMT
Babysitter warned CPS about mother charged in Portage infant death
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The babysitter of an infant girl who died after being allegedly kicked by her mother, warned Child Protective Services about prior abuse allegations involving the 31-year-old facing a murder charge in her daughter's death, according to court records. Coty Lyon, 31, was charged with second degree...
Man sentenced for murder of Grand Rapids infant
A 24-year-old has been sentenced for the February murder of a 1-year-old Grand Rapids boy.
Early morning crash in Livingston County kills 40-year-old driver from Fenton, MSP says
A deadly crash in Livingston County has claimed the life of a 40-year-old Fenton resident early Friday morning, Michigan State Police confirmed.
Lake Odessa man killed in crash during medical emergency
Police believe the crash happened when 50 year-old Louis Rumsey began suffering a medical emergency.
WILX-TV
East Lansing police find missing 12-year-old girl
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police in East Lansing have found Delicia Markiyah Oliver, a 12-year-old girl who was reported missing. According to authorities, she was last seen near the Kroger located on Lake Lansing Road. She was last seen wearing a blue puffy coat and light blue jeans. A...
Police need help in solving arson, car theft cases
From bridge arsony to a car theft, multiple law enforcment agencies need your help this week.
Michigan State Police looking for missing Portland man with traumatic brain injury
James Gary "Lucky" Haislip, 42, is 5-feet-11 and weighs around 190 pounds.
Lansing sees an increase in catalytic converter theft
Amid a national surge in catalytic converter theft, one Lansing car dealership is searching for answers.
Flushing bicyclist, 61, killed in multi-vehicle crash
FLUSHING, MI — Flushing police are investigating a crash that left a 61-year-old man dead. Officers with the Flushing Police Department were called to the scene of a crash involving two vehicles and a bicyclist around 5:45 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8. Police said the crash occurred in the 1500...
fox2detroit.com
Parasite tied to livestock suspected in 12 people from Oakland, Ingham, and Livingston counties
LANSING, Mich. (FOX 2) - At least 12 people are suspected of being infected by a parasite that normally comes from working around livestock after they came into contact with a group of sick calves. The infections were reported in Livingston, Ingham, and Oakland counties through mid-November, prompting the health...
wkzo.com
Preliminary hearing for two Battle Creek teens charged with murdering two-year-old while he slept
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Calhoun County District Judge Judge Paul Beardslee is deciding if two teenagers will go on trial for shooting and killing two-year-old Kai Turner of Battle Creek as he was sleeping September 20. 18-year-old Martavon Nelson and 16-year-old Jaylen Smith are both charged with...
Deputies: Man dead after crash on I-96 near Saranac
A man died after likely suffering a medical emergency and then crashing near Saranac Thursday afternoon.
The Ghost Town of Waterville in Ionia County, Michigan
Waterville – or what's left of it – sits at the junction of MacArthur Road and Morrison Lake Road in Ionia County. It goes back to 1836 when a Grand Rapids man, Robert Hilton, purchased a huge portion of land near Lake Creek in Boston Township. He proceeded to plat a village on this property, which he dubbed 'Waterville'. James Hoag built a mill along the creek along with a general store, and he was made postmaster of Waterville's short-lived post office in 1838. Thanks to a lack of economy there was no prosperity and the following year the post office was moved to Saranac.
