Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ohio witness says disc-shaped object ejected smaller objectRoger MarshMoraine, OH
Husband and wife, both aged 100, die holding hands just hours apart after being married for 80 yearsMaya DeviOhio State
Cincinnati Holocaust museum to offer free admission for rest of yearPolarbearCincinnati, OH
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in IndianaTravel MavenLawrenceburg, IN
A passenger faces federal charges after taking a box cutter onto the plane, prompting an emergency landing.EddyEvonAnonymousTampa, FL
Related
Fox 19
Crews search retention ponds for missing autistic man in Pierce Township
PIERCE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The search for a missing autistic man in Pierce Township is now in its third day. Officials have searched for 72-year-old Thomas Mills in nearby retention ponds using sonar but did not have luck in finding him. Mills has not been seen since around 8...
West Chester installs 32 license plate cameras at strategic intersections
There are now 32 Flock license plate readers have been installed throughout West Chester Township. The police chief said it would save law enforcement hours of work.
Fox 19
Remains found in Hueston Woods, possibly man missing for 2 years
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Search teams on Wednesday located human remains in Hueston Woods State Park. Police strongly indicated the remains are related to a man reported missing out of Fairfield Township two-and-a-half years ago. Michael McKenney was last seen in May 2020 while he was staying with his...
WKRC
Multimillion dollar sale to lead to mixed-use project in West Chester
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - More than seven acres of land at Interstate 75 and Liberty Way in West Chester Township will be developed into mixed-use retail and office space. Liberty Way Innkeepers, LLC sold The Fields at Liberty Way to MNR Investment, LLC. That was in late June. The...
Fox 19
Kentucky tornadoes: Homes rebuilding over rubble a year later
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WXIX) - It’s been nearly one year since deadly tornadoes swept through western and southern Kentucky just before the holiday season. In all, 81 people were killed and thousands were left without homes and businesses. Business owners suddenly had no livelihoods. Much of what was lost...
Fox 19
Baseball bat wielding man robs Mt. Healthy students walking to class, police say
MT. HEALTHY, Ohio (WXIX) - Police are investigating after two students claimed they were robbed by a baseball bat wielding man. The students were on their way to school when they were approached by the man near the UDF on Hamilton Avenue, according to the Mt. Healthy Poice Department. One...
WKRC
Fast-food chain set to open pair of Greater Cincinnati locations
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business CourierWKRC) - A local restaurateur who is reviving the Roy Rogers brand in Greater Cincinnati provided an update to the opening of two restaurants -- one on the West Side and the other in Northern Kentucky. One Holland Corp., owner of several restaurant franchises as well as...
Two Ohio Cities Named Among 'Worst Cities To Drive In' Across America
24/7 Wall St. listed the worst cities to drive in across the country.
Ohio witness says disc-shaped object ejected smaller object
I-75 in Moraine, OH.Photo byGoogle. An Ohio witness at Moraine reported watching a bright, hovering, disc-shaped object that seemed to eject a smaller object that moved toward the ground level at about 9:20 p.m. on September 23, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
proclaimerscv.com
Ohio Man Buys A New Home, Finds the Decomposing Body of the Former Owner in the Basement
An Ohio man purchased a new home through a sheriff’s sale but only to find out the decomposing body of the former owner in the basement. Decomposing Body of the Former Owner was Found in the Basement. An Ohio man, who chose not to be named, bought a new...
Fox 19
Drying out to end the weekend
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Saturday night will have areas of drizzle or light rain showers ending before midnight, followed by mostly cloudy skies. Overnight lows will fall only in the upper 30s and low 40s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a few peaks of sunshine in the afternoon and evening....
Ohio ‘Chicken Bill’ could expedite process for oil and gas companies to extract natural gas from state parks
LOGAN, Ohio (WCMH) — If an Ohio bill passes, hikers traversing the paths of Hocking Hills and other state parks might soon have to share the trails with another type of park patron: Oil and gas companies. House Bill 507, or ‘The Chicken Bill,’ was meant to reduce the minimum number of poultry chicks that […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Fighter jets take to the sky Wednesday over southern Ohio
OHIO— The Ohio Air National Guard 180th Fighter Wing will take to the skies tomorrow afternoon. Officials say the Fighter Wing will conduct an air defense exercise over the Chillicothe and Hillsboro areas on Wednesday between 12:30 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. The exercise is dependent on the weather, a...
Former local prosecutor nominated to be next director of Ohio Department of Public Safety
COLUMBUS — Governor Mike DeWine announced he will nominate former Clark County Prosecutor, Andy Wilson, as the next Director of Ohio Department of Public Safety, according to spokesperson for the governor’s office. >>RELATED: Pike County murder trial: Jury finds George Wagner IV guilty on all charges. Wilson is...
Ohio family accused of stealing $7 million
A family accused of stealing millions of dollars in small business loans, had their indictment unsealed by a federal grand jury in Cleveland recently.
3 Places To Get Pizza in Ohio
If the answer is yes and you're in Ohio, you should check out these local joints (this list is by no means comprehensive!). If you're a fan of thin crust, you should check out this place in central Ohio. Patrons love the BLT pizza, which is loaded with bacon, extra cheese, mayo, diced tomatoes, and lettuce. You also can't go wrong with their All the Way pizza (toppings include pepperoni, sausage, ham, mushrooms, green peppers, banana peppers, onions, black olives, and extra cheese). Patrons also recommend just ordering a classic cheese pizza in order to better appreciate and savor the pizzeria's unique red sauce. If you're in need of a gluten-free option, their cauliflower crust comes highly recommended.
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in Ohio
Snow days can still be some of the best winter days, even when you're an adult. You can curl up under a blanket, read a good book, or, you can bundle up for a day of epic sled riding.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
New jobs coming to Jackson Co.
JACKSON, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted today joined Bellisio Foods, Inc ., JobsOhio, Ohio Southeast Economic Development (OhioSE), and the Jackson County Economic Development Partnership (JCEDP), to announce that nearly 200 new jobs are coming to Jackson County. Bellisio Foods, the nation’s third-largest...
Dreaming of a white Christmas? The likelihood NE Ohio sees snow
With Christmas just weeks away, Northeast Ohioans are wondering if snow is on the way.
spectrumnews1.com
DeWine announces demolition plans for over 2,000 buildings in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. John Husted announced on Wednesday the demolition of 2,277 blighted structures across Ohio. There are 42 counties with buildings involved in the plan. The demolitions are part of the governor's Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program which was created...
Comments / 0