West Chester Township, OH

Fox 19

Kentucky tornadoes: Homes rebuilding over rubble a year later

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WXIX) - It’s been nearly one year since deadly tornadoes swept through western and southern Kentucky just before the holiday season. In all, 81 people were killed and thousands were left without homes and businesses. Business owners suddenly had no livelihoods. Much of what was lost...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WKRC

Fast-food chain set to open pair of Greater Cincinnati locations

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business CourierWKRC) - A local restaurateur who is reviving the Roy Rogers brand in Greater Cincinnati provided an update to the opening of two restaurants -- one on the West Side and the other in Northern Kentucky. One Holland Corp., owner of several restaurant franchises as well as...
CLEVES, OH
Roger Marsh

Ohio witness says disc-shaped object ejected smaller object

I-75 in Moraine, OH.Photo byGoogle. An Ohio witness at Moraine reported watching a bright, hovering, disc-shaped object that seemed to eject a smaller object that moved toward the ground level at about 9:20 p.m. on September 23, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
MORAINE, OH
Fox 19

Drying out to end the weekend

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Saturday night will have areas of drizzle or light rain showers ending before midnight, followed by mostly cloudy skies. Overnight lows will fall only in the upper 30s and low 40s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a few peaks of sunshine in the afternoon and evening....
CINCINNATI, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Fighter jets take to the sky Wednesday over southern Ohio

OHIO— The Ohio Air National Guard 180th Fighter Wing will take to the skies tomorrow afternoon. Officials say the Fighter Wing will conduct an air defense exercise over the Chillicothe and Hillsboro areas on Wednesday between 12:30 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. The exercise is dependent on the weather, a...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Pizza in Ohio

If the answer is yes and you're in Ohio, you should check out these local joints (this list is by no means comprehensive!). If you're a fan of thin crust, you should check out this place in central Ohio. Patrons love the BLT pizza, which is loaded with bacon, extra cheese, mayo, diced tomatoes, and lettuce. You also can't go wrong with their All the Way pizza (toppings include pepperoni, sausage, ham, mushrooms, green peppers, banana peppers, onions, black olives, and extra cheese). Patrons also recommend just ordering a classic cheese pizza in order to better appreciate and savor the pizzeria's unique red sauce. If you're in need of a gluten-free option, their cauliflower crust comes highly recommended.
OHIO STATE
sciotovalleyguardian.com

New jobs coming to Jackson Co.

JACKSON, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted today joined Bellisio Foods, Inc ., JobsOhio, Ohio Southeast Economic Development (OhioSE), and the Jackson County Economic Development Partnership (JCEDP), to announce that nearly 200 new jobs are coming to Jackson County. Bellisio Foods, the nation’s third-largest...
spectrumnews1.com

DeWine announces demolition plans for over 2,000 buildings in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. John Husted announced on Wednesday the demolition of 2,277 blighted structures across Ohio. There are 42 counties with buildings involved in the plan. The demolitions are part of the governor's Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program which was created...
OHIO STATE

