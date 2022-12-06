Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Famous Musicians You Didn't Know Were From PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
3 Great Burger Joints in PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
3 Teams More Deserving Of The No. 1 Pick Than The PiratesIBWAAPittsburgh, PA
3 Great Pizza Places In PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
This Fast Growing Taco Chain Is Opening A Restuarant at McCandless CrossingTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Related
ahn.org
Allegheny General Hospital Opens Second Hybrid Operating Room, Providing Surgeons Real-Time Diagnostic Imaging During Complex Cardiovascular Procedures
PITTSBURGH (December 8, 2022) – Allegheny General Hospital (AGH), the flagship academic medical center of Allegheny Health Network (AHN), announced today the official opening of its second hybrid operating room (OR) – a state-of-the-art suite utilized for complex cardiac and endovascular procedures. This announcement marks a significant milestone for the hospital and AHN’s award-winning Cardiovascular Institute as it will allow cardiac and vascular surgeons to expand their offering of minimally-invasive, image-guided surgeries to more heart patients.
Free Care Fund: UPMC Children's Hospital staff helps Lacqueeta stay positive during challenges of sickle cell disease
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- We're gearing up for the 69th Annual KDKA-TV Free Care Fund Telethon on Thursday, Dec. 8. The Free Care Fund at UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh ensures that no child is ever denied medical care.Lacqueeta Oduogo has a holiday concert coming up at Mt. Lebanon Middle School."I've been playing orchestra since third grade, and I love it," said Lacquetta. "I play the violin." She embraces the challenges of learning this advanced music as it brings her a sense of accomplishment and joy. Lacqueeta knows all about challenges. She was born in Kenya, and at 9 months of age,...
upmc.com
Pitt Men’s Study Hosts World AIDS Day Memorial to Honor Physician who Recruited Thousands to Help in Research
The Pitt Men’s Study hosted its 35th annual World AIDS Day memorial last week to honor those who have lost their lives to HIV/AIDS-related illnesses. Moving from Heinz Chapel for the first time, the event was held at the Shepherd Wellness Community in an effort to emphasize community collaboration.
nextpittsburgh.com
Pittsburgh doctor’s new novel explores opioid addiction in the South Side
Since the start of the opioid crisis in the early 1990s, cities like Pittsburgh have been working hard to address the epidemic and warn people of the dangers of addiction. While some medical professionals are conducting research and interventions, Dr. Steven L. Orebaugh, an anesthesiologist at UPMC, is spreading awareness to a wider audience through his second novel, “The Stairs on Billy Buck Hill.”
Butterfly Suite at West Penn Hospital intends to help parents dealing with pregnancy loss grieve
PITTSBURGH — When you enter West Penn Hospital’s labor and delivery floor, it’s typically full of joy. “We heard in the room next to us a giant round of applause when a baby was born, and we heard babies cry,” said Becky Keenan. But in May...
WFMJ.com
Diocese intervenes to help rescue Kennedy Catholic from 'vulnerable position'
The Catholic Diocese Erie is intervening to help Mercer County’s Kennedy Catholic High and Middle Schools recover from what Bishop Lawrence Persico characterizes as a “vulnerable position”. In a letter to the Shenango Valley Catholic School System community, Bishop Persico responded recent resignations of the school’s acting...
wtae.com
Woodland Hills teachers concerned about positive environment lacking in schools
BRADDOCK, Pa. — Teachers in the Woodland Hills School District wore red Thursday as a symbol of concern and dissatisfaction that classroom environments are falling short of a positive setting. They called it "Red for Ed" while calling attention to their concerns. "The teachers and educators at the Woodland...
Local beauty school facing complaints about program, financial aid
PITTSBURGH — Dozens of students have left complaint after complaint – on Facebook, Google and even with the Better Business Bureau — alleging Fountain of Youth Academy of Cosmetology took additional loans out without them knowing and won’t give them their transcripts until they are paid.
abandonedspaces.com
Why Lone Toilets Sit In the Middle of Pittsburgh Basements
In Pittsburgh, there are some homes that have two bedrooms, two baths, and an additional toilet in the basement. There is no sink to accompany this toilet, and no shower. It is simply a commode in the middle of the basement. These toilets were installed on purpose, but the reason for them is still contested today.
butlerradio.com
Route 19 Accident Sends One To Hospital
Crews responded to an accident this morning on Route 19 in Cranberry Township. The accident happened after 9:30 a.m. at the intersection with Freedom Road. Crews say a truck and SUV collided at the intersection. One person suffered a head injury in the crash. A portion of the southbound lane...
New Pittsburgh Courier
Mayor Gainey challenges Black parents in Pittsburgh: ‘Our kids need you’
Pittsburgh’s mayor, Ed Gainey, has had enough with the gun violence. He shed the dress shirt, tie and sportcoat for a hoodie, jacket, jeans and Steeler hat and spoke candidly to the crowd assembled for Kaari Thompson’s vigil. Thompson, 4, was shot and killed at the corner of Lincoln and Lemington avenues on Dec. 1. Her mother, Temani Lewis, died days later.
Ohio man arrested, charged for stealing Pittsburgh ambulance while medics treating patient
An Ohio man was arrested for allegedly stealing a Pittsburgh ambulance early Friday morning while medics were treating a patient. Medics were in the 200 block of West Sycamore Street in Mount Washington just before 4:30 a.m. responding to a call when Vincent Scrbacic, 32, of Irondale, Ohio, stole an ambulance and fled the city, according to state police and Pittsburgh Public Safety.
Pittsburgh Regional Transit employees fired over vaccination mandate file lawsuit
PITTSBURGH — Former employees of Pittsburgh Regional Transit who were terminated over vaccination status are filing a lawsuit against the company. Jonathan Lutz was an employee for four years, until this March when he was fired because he refused to give the company his vaccination status when a mandate was put in place.
Best Areas Of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania To Buy A Home
If you're looking for a hometown with plenty of personality, consider Pittsburgh. Learn about the best places to live in Pittsburgh and how much homes cost.
Missing Armstrong County teen found safe at friend's house, police say
A missing Armstrong County teenager was found “safe and sound” Friday morning, Manor police Chief Chris Robbins said. The teen, 13, of East Franklin was at a friend’s house in West Kittanning and had spent the night there, Robbins said. The teen had last been seen about...
Plum police detective becomes department's first public information officer
A Plum detective has been named the police department’s first public information officer. Joseph Little took the weeklong FBI Law Enforcement Executive Development Association class in Pleasant Hills to take on the role. “I provide the community with the most accurate, up-to-date information,” he said. “As you would imagine,...
wtae.com
Retired Pittsburgh's Action Sports anchor Guy Junker recognized by Allegheny County Council
Months after he retired from WTAE, former Pittsburgh’s Action Sports anchor Guy Junker was honored with a special proclamation recognizing his 44 years in Pittsburgh sports broadcasting. The Allegheny County Council honored the Baldwin native's excellence in sports journalism in radio, TV and newspapers. Take a look at the...
New Pittsburgh Courier
Job Opportunities Help Wanted 12-07-2022
Content Creation Specialist to support the agency’s Communications Division by delivering engaging rider-centric content that drives brand awareness and educates and converts the public into transit riders and advocates. A portfolio of work samples is required when applying. Please ensure a link to your portfolio is listed in your...
wtae.com
State seeks injunction against West View woman accused of running unlicensed day cares
WEST VIEW, Pa. — The state Department of Human Services says a West View woman has repeatedly ignored orders to shut down unlicensed day cares. This week the state went to court seeking an injunction against Daveen Gray, the day care operator. Court records describe a cat-and-mouse game between...
1 injured in early morning Pittsburgh crash
PITTSBURGH — One person was injured in an early morning crash this morning in Pittsburgh. The multi-vehicle crash occurred on S. 20th Street near Carson Street. A Channel 11 photographer at the scene saw two vehicles involved, with possible damage to a third parked vehicle. The victim was taken...
Comments / 0