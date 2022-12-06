ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ahn.org

Allegheny General Hospital Opens Second Hybrid Operating Room, Providing Surgeons Real-Time Diagnostic Imaging During Complex Cardiovascular Procedures

PITTSBURGH (December 8, 2022) – Allegheny General Hospital (AGH), the flagship academic medical center of Allegheny Health Network (AHN), announced today the official opening of its second hybrid operating room (OR) – a state-of-the-art suite utilized for complex cardiac and endovascular procedures. This announcement marks a significant milestone for the hospital and AHN’s award-winning Cardiovascular Institute as it will allow cardiac and vascular surgeons to expand their offering of minimally-invasive, image-guided surgeries to more heart patients.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Free Care Fund: UPMC Children's Hospital staff helps Lacqueeta stay positive during challenges of sickle cell disease

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- We're gearing up for the 69th Annual KDKA-TV Free Care Fund Telethon on Thursday, Dec. 8. The Free Care Fund at UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh ensures that no child is ever denied medical care.Lacqueeta Oduogo has a holiday concert coming up at Mt. Lebanon Middle School."I've been playing orchestra since third grade, and I love it," said Lacquetta. "I play the violin." She embraces the challenges of learning this advanced music as it brings her a sense of accomplishment and joy. Lacqueeta knows all about challenges. She was born in Kenya, and at 9 months of age,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

Pittsburgh doctor’s new novel explores opioid addiction in the South Side

Since the start of the opioid crisis in the early 1990s, cities like Pittsburgh have been working hard to address the epidemic and warn people of the dangers of addiction. While some medical professionals are conducting research and interventions, Dr. Steven L. Orebaugh, an anesthesiologist at UPMC, is spreading awareness to a wider audience through his second novel, “The Stairs on Billy Buck Hill.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
abandonedspaces.com

Why Lone Toilets Sit In the Middle of Pittsburgh Basements

In Pittsburgh, there are some homes that have two bedrooms, two baths, and an additional toilet in the basement. There is no sink to accompany this toilet, and no shower. It is simply a commode in the middle of the basement. These toilets were installed on purpose, but the reason for them is still contested today.
PITTSBURGH, PA
butlerradio.com

Route 19 Accident Sends One To Hospital

Crews responded to an accident this morning on Route 19 in Cranberry Township. The accident happened after 9:30 a.m. at the intersection with Freedom Road. Crews say a truck and SUV collided at the intersection. One person suffered a head injury in the crash. A portion of the southbound lane...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
New Pittsburgh Courier

Mayor Gainey challenges Black parents in Pittsburgh: ‘Our kids need you’

Pittsburgh’s mayor, Ed Gainey, has had enough with the gun violence. He shed the dress shirt, tie and sportcoat for a hoodie, jacket, jeans and Steeler hat and spoke candidly to the crowd assembled for Kaari Thompson’s vigil. Thompson, 4, was shot and killed at the corner of Lincoln and Lemington avenues on Dec. 1. Her mother, Temani Lewis, died days later.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Ohio man arrested, charged for stealing Pittsburgh ambulance while medics treating patient

An Ohio man was arrested for allegedly stealing a Pittsburgh ambulance early Friday morning while medics were treating a patient. Medics were in the 200 block of West Sycamore Street in Mount Washington just before 4:30 a.m. responding to a call when Vincent Scrbacic, 32, of Irondale, Ohio, stole an ambulance and fled the city, according to state police and Pittsburgh Public Safety.
PITTSBURGH, PA
New Pittsburgh Courier

Job Opportunities Help Wanted 12-07-2022

Content Creation Specialist to support the agency’s Communications Division by delivering engaging rider-centric content that drives brand awareness and educates and converts the public into transit riders and advocates. A portfolio of work samples is required when applying. Please ensure a link to your portfolio is listed in your...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

1 injured in early morning Pittsburgh crash

PITTSBURGH — One person was injured in an early morning crash this morning in Pittsburgh. The multi-vehicle crash occurred on S. 20th Street near Carson Street. A Channel 11 photographer at the scene saw two vehicles involved, with possible damage to a third parked vehicle. The victim was taken...
