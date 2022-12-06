One of the biggest centralized cryptocurrency exchanges, ByBit, recently integrated ApeX Pro into their platform. While most see this move as one to protect the solvency of the company, ByBit says otherwise. As per reports, ByBit has been planning to integrate the decentralized exchange ApeX Pro for several months now. So, the collapse of FTX did not play a role in the formation of this partnership.

