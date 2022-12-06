ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ahn.org

Allegheny General Hospital Opens Second Hybrid Operating Room, Providing Surgeons Real-Time Diagnostic Imaging During Complex Cardiovascular Procedures

PITTSBURGH (December 8, 2022) – Allegheny General Hospital (AGH), the flagship academic medical center of Allegheny Health Network (AHN), announced today the official opening of its second hybrid operating room (OR) – a state-of-the-art suite utilized for complex cardiac and endovascular procedures. This announcement marks a significant milestone for the hospital and AHN’s award-winning Cardiovascular Institute as it will allow cardiac and vascular surgeons to expand their offering of minimally-invasive, image-guided surgeries to more heart patients.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Free Care Fund: UPMC Children's Hospital staff helps Lacqueeta stay positive during challenges of sickle cell disease

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- We're gearing up for the 69th Annual KDKA-TV Free Care Fund Telethon on Thursday, Dec. 8. The Free Care Fund at UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh ensures that no child is ever denied medical care.Lacqueeta Oduogo has a holiday concert coming up at Mt. Lebanon Middle School."I've been playing orchestra since third grade, and I love it," said Lacquetta. "I play the violin." She embraces the challenges of learning this advanced music as it brings her a sense of accomplishment and joy. Lacqueeta knows all about challenges. She was born in Kenya, and at 9 months of age,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

Pittsburgh doctor’s new novel explores opioid addiction in the South Side

Since the start of the opioid crisis in the early 1990s, cities like Pittsburgh have been working hard to address the epidemic and warn people of the dangers of addiction. While some medical professionals are conducting research and interventions, Dr. Steven L. Orebaugh, an anesthesiologist at UPMC, is spreading awareness to a wider audience through his second novel, “The Stairs on Billy Buck Hill.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
upmc.com

Genetic Vulnerability to ADHD Signals Risk of Alzheimer’s Disease in Old Age

PITTSBURGH — Genetic predisposition to attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) can predict cognitive decline and Alzheimer’s disease later in life, revealed an analysis published today in Molecular Psychiatry by University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine researchers. Although recent large epidemiological studies have hinted at a link between ADHD and Alzheimer’s,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Short stack, short staff: Restaurant industry still hurting for workers

For Tracy Allison, a bartender who serves the dining room at Ligonier Tavern and Table while completing a host of other tasks, finding good employees has been an ongoing challenge. “I have no earthly idea why” it has been so hard to attract and retain workers, said Allison, a Ligonier...
LIGONIER, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Colin McNickle: Cheerleading aside, Pittsburgh International Airport’s struggles deepen

Much rah-rah-sis-boom-bahing has been coming out of the Allegheny County Airport Authority about how robust passenger and cargo traffic has been at Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT) as we continue to put the coronavirus pandemic behind us. But a new analysis of the latest-available numbers suggests such cheerleading is misleading, according...
PITTSBURGH, PA
abandonedspaces.com

Why Lone Toilets Sit In the Middle of Pittsburgh Basements

In Pittsburgh, there are some homes that have two bedrooms, two baths, and an additional toilet in the basement. There is no sink to accompany this toilet, and no shower. It is simply a commode in the middle of the basement. These toilets were installed on purpose, but the reason for them is still contested today.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pethelpful.com

Cross-Eyed Cat with 7 Toes Is Looking for a Pittsburgh Forever Home

A Pittsburgh-based rescue shelter, known on TikTok as @saveourstrays.pgh is testing its luck with social media so a wider audience can see all their beautiful animals that are up for adoption. This rescue is already doing such an amazing job. They’ve saved over 400 cats a year from living on the city streets. But the hope is to always do better.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Ohio man arrested, charged for stealing Pittsburgh ambulance while medics treating patient

An Ohio man was arrested for allegedly stealing a Pittsburgh ambulance early Friday morning while medics were treating a patient. Medics were in the 200 block of West Sycamore Street in Mount Washington just before 4:30 a.m. responding to a call when Vincent Scrbacic, 32, of Irondale, Ohio, stole an ambulance and fled the city, according to state police and Pittsburgh Public Safety.
PITTSBURGH, PA
InsideHook

Delicious Pastries Await at Gaby et Jules, Pittsburgh’s Premier French Bakery

While seeing French macarons at Montréal-Trudeau or CDG International Airport may come as no surprise, the Gaby et Jules stand in Concourse A of Pittsburgh International Airport sets the expectation that the Pennsylvania city has an exciting international food scene worth exploring. And it does, especially in neighborhoods like Shadyside, Squirrel Hill and East Liberty, where you’ll find Paris 66, as well as the two current Gaby et Jules retail locations.
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy