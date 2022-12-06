Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
ahn.org
Allegheny General Hospital Opens Second Hybrid Operating Room, Providing Surgeons Real-Time Diagnostic Imaging During Complex Cardiovascular Procedures
PITTSBURGH (December 8, 2022) – Allegheny General Hospital (AGH), the flagship academic medical center of Allegheny Health Network (AHN), announced today the official opening of its second hybrid operating room (OR) – a state-of-the-art suite utilized for complex cardiac and endovascular procedures. This announcement marks a significant milestone for the hospital and AHN’s award-winning Cardiovascular Institute as it will allow cardiac and vascular surgeons to expand their offering of minimally-invasive, image-guided surgeries to more heart patients.
upmc.com
Pitt Men’s Study Hosts World AIDS Day Memorial to Honor Physician who Recruited Thousands to Help in Research
The Pitt Men’s Study hosted its 35th annual World AIDS Day memorial last week to honor those who have lost their lives to HIV/AIDS-related illnesses. Moving from Heinz Chapel for the first time, the event was held at the Shepherd Wellness Community in an effort to emphasize community collaboration.
Free Care Fund: UPMC Children's Hospital staff helps Lacqueeta stay positive during challenges of sickle cell disease
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- We're gearing up for the 69th Annual KDKA-TV Free Care Fund Telethon on Thursday, Dec. 8. The Free Care Fund at UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh ensures that no child is ever denied medical care.Lacqueeta Oduogo has a holiday concert coming up at Mt. Lebanon Middle School."I've been playing orchestra since third grade, and I love it," said Lacquetta. "I play the violin." She embraces the challenges of learning this advanced music as it brings her a sense of accomplishment and joy. Lacqueeta knows all about challenges. She was born in Kenya, and at 9 months of age,...
Butterfly Suite at West Penn Hospital intends to help parents dealing with pregnancy loss grieve
PITTSBURGH — When you enter West Penn Hospital’s labor and delivery floor, it’s typically full of joy. “We heard in the room next to us a giant round of applause when a baby was born, and we heard babies cry,” said Becky Keenan. But in May...
nextpittsburgh.com
Pittsburgh doctor’s new novel explores opioid addiction in the South Side
Since the start of the opioid crisis in the early 1990s, cities like Pittsburgh have been working hard to address the epidemic and warn people of the dangers of addiction. While some medical professionals are conducting research and interventions, Dr. Steven L. Orebaugh, an anesthesiologist at UPMC, is spreading awareness to a wider audience through his second novel, “The Stairs on Billy Buck Hill.”
upmc.com
Genetic Vulnerability to ADHD Signals Risk of Alzheimer’s Disease in Old Age
PITTSBURGH — Genetic predisposition to attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) can predict cognitive decline and Alzheimer’s disease later in life, revealed an analysis published today in Molecular Psychiatry by University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine researchers. Although recent large epidemiological studies have hinted at a link between ADHD and Alzheimer’s,...
Local beauty school facing complaints about program, financial aid
PITTSBURGH — Dozens of students have left complaint after complaint – on Facebook, Google and even with the Better Business Bureau — alleging Fountain of Youth Academy of Cosmetology took additional loans out without them knowing and won’t give them their transcripts until they are paid.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Short stack, short staff: Restaurant industry still hurting for workers
For Tracy Allison, a bartender who serves the dining room at Ligonier Tavern and Table while completing a host of other tasks, finding good employees has been an ongoing challenge. “I have no earthly idea why” it has been so hard to attract and retain workers, said Allison, a Ligonier...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Colin McNickle: Cheerleading aside, Pittsburgh International Airport’s struggles deepen
Much rah-rah-sis-boom-bahing has been coming out of the Allegheny County Airport Authority about how robust passenger and cargo traffic has been at Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT) as we continue to put the coronavirus pandemic behind us. But a new analysis of the latest-available numbers suggests such cheerleading is misleading, according...
abandonedspaces.com
Why Lone Toilets Sit In the Middle of Pittsburgh Basements
In Pittsburgh, there are some homes that have two bedrooms, two baths, and an additional toilet in the basement. There is no sink to accompany this toilet, and no shower. It is simply a commode in the middle of the basement. These toilets were installed on purpose, but the reason for them is still contested today.
Pennsylvania Community Furious After Killing of Well-Known Albino Deer
A Pennsylvania community is feeling outraged after a unique deer well-known in the area was poached by a hunter recently. According to one resident, the deer, which was uniquely albino, has been roaming within the community for nearly a decade. People were so enamored with the animal that they traveled from miles around in hopes to get a glimpse of the buck.
Could Ames department stores be making a comeback?
Amesstores.com has a message on it that says, “Ames Department Stores, Inc is returning in Spring 2023. Please keep an eye on this website for announcements on which locations are opening first!”
Pittsburgh Regional Transit employees fired over vaccination mandate file lawsuit
PITTSBURGH — Former employees of Pittsburgh Regional Transit who were terminated over vaccination status are filing a lawsuit against the company. Jonathan Lutz was an employee for four years, until this March when he was fired because he refused to give the company his vaccination status when a mandate was put in place.
Pitt police issue warning about person posing as utility worker in South Oakland
PITTSBURGH — University of Pittsburgh police issued a warning on Thursday after reports of a person posing as a utility worker in South Oakland, who attempted to gain access to buildings. Pitt police said in those incidents, the person was reported to be aggressively knocking on doors and trying...
pethelpful.com
Cross-Eyed Cat with 7 Toes Is Looking for a Pittsburgh Forever Home
A Pittsburgh-based rescue shelter, known on TikTok as @saveourstrays.pgh is testing its luck with social media so a wider audience can see all their beautiful animals that are up for adoption. This rescue is already doing such an amazing job. They’ve saved over 400 cats a year from living on the city streets. But the hope is to always do better.
Owner of local plumbing company facing charges for allegedly taking money, never finishing jobs
GREENSBURG, Pa. — A couple in Greensburg contacted Channel 11 about ML Plumbing. The owner, Mark Loughlan, is currently facing three charges tied to a recent job. He believes those chares will be dropped. “I would hate for this to happen to someone else,” said Karen Imhoff. Karen...
Plum police detective becomes department's first public information officer
A Plum detective has been named the police department’s first public information officer. Joseph Little took the weeklong FBI Law Enforcement Executive Development Association class in Pleasant Hills to take on the role. “I provide the community with the most accurate, up-to-date information,” he said. “As you would imagine,...
Ohio man arrested, charged for stealing Pittsburgh ambulance while medics treating patient
An Ohio man was arrested for allegedly stealing a Pittsburgh ambulance early Friday morning while medics were treating a patient. Medics were in the 200 block of West Sycamore Street in Mount Washington just before 4:30 a.m. responding to a call when Vincent Scrbacic, 32, of Irondale, Ohio, stole an ambulance and fled the city, according to state police and Pittsburgh Public Safety.
Delicious Pastries Await at Gaby et Jules, Pittsburgh’s Premier French Bakery
While seeing French macarons at Montréal-Trudeau or CDG International Airport may come as no surprise, the Gaby et Jules stand in Concourse A of Pittsburgh International Airport sets the expectation that the Pennsylvania city has an exciting international food scene worth exploring. And it does, especially in neighborhoods like Shadyside, Squirrel Hill and East Liberty, where you’ll find Paris 66, as well as the two current Gaby et Jules retail locations.
13 Pittsburgh-area McDonald's locations hit with Child Labor violations
A release from the Department of Labor shows 101 minor-aged workers at McDonald’s locations operated by Santonastasso enterprises LLC, based in Bridgeville, were allowed to work outside of permissible hours.
