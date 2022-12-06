Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
From Apprentice to Sous ChefMorristown MinuteFlemington, NJ
Three Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Christmas Towns in AmericaJoe MertensPennsylvania State
A Winter Wonderland: The Lehigh Valley Zoo’s Winter Light Spectacularfamilyfunpa.comSouth Whitehall Township, PA
This New Jersey Farm Sells Christmas Trees in 9 Different ColorsTravel MavenBelvidere, NJ
Exclusive: Dollar General Locations Drastically Cut Employee Hours During the Holiday Season. Many Quit in Response.Joel EisenbergHellertown, PA
Related
WFMZ-TV Online
Eat, Sip, Shop: Former professional soccer player opening fitness and sports training facility in Coopersburg
COOPERSBURG, Pa. - Resolving to lead a more active lifestyle in 2023? A new fitness facility in Coopersburg may be just the ticket. Perfect Touch Sports, offering a variety of sports training and fitness programs, is nearing completion of a 2,400-square-foot venue at 112 Springfield St., near the Saucon Rail Trail.
WFMZ-TV Online
Free flights for kids at the Reading Regional Airport
READING, Pa. - Christmas in the Air at Reading Regional Airport. Free flights are being provided for kids ages 8 to 17. All flights will be on a first-come first-serve basis. Parents or guardians must sign a waiver for their kids. It's through the Young Eagles program provided by the...
Therapy horses ride into Bethlehem for Liberty High School event (PHOTOS)
This kind of horseplay is OK at school. Therapy horses from Equi-librium rode into Bethlehem on Friday where students at Liberty High School had a chance to interact with them. The event was organized through a partnership with the school’s wellness center. Equi-librium, a non-profit that began in 1981...
After Years of Rumors, Construction to Finally Begin on Oxford Valley Mall Apartments in Middletown
Construction is finally set to begin on a set of luxury apartments in the vicinity of the Oxford Valley Mall, a long-awaited project for many. Peg Quann wrote about the upcoming construction for the Bucks County Courier Times. About 600 apartments are set to be built at the former location...
WFMZ-TV Online
New gastropub, featuring sushi, hibachi and steel-making nostalgia, set to sizzle in downtown Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A new restaurant will soon be serving up tuna tataki, teriyaki chicken and tributes to the Lehigh Valley's steel-making heritage in downtown Bethlehem. Steak & Steel Hibachi Inc., a full-service gastropub offering sushi, hibachi dishes, craft cocktails and more, is expected to open within the next few weeks at 44 W. Walnut St., partner Rob Lewis said.
WFMZ-TV Online
New warehouse planned for former Bethlehem Steel land
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Bethlehem Planning Commission on Thursday night approved a land development plan that could put a new warehouse and industrial/manufacturing facility on former Bethlehem Steel land. The plan, offered by Majestic Bethlehem Center/Bethlehem Commerce Center LLC, calls for a 195,494-square-foot facility at 3677 Commerce Blvd. The...
WFMZ-TV Online
Owner of now-closed Brass Rail restaurant in Allentown speaks with 69 News after plans to sell the property fell through
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Mark Sorrentino thought The Brass Rail would be long gone by now. "Unfortunately our agreement of sale with Royal Farms, they decided to walk, basically," Sorrentino said. Instead, the property is sitting, unusable, on Allentown's Lehigh Street. Sorrentino says Royal Farms asked for several extensions before backing...
WFMZ-TV Online
Renovated baseball training center to celebrate reopening
BERN TWP., Pa. — The Rip It batting cages have been around for generations, but they recently underwent some changes. "It used to have four automated batting cages and then two turf tunnels," Stephen Thomas, the director of Baseballtown Charities and Rip It. "We recently removed those batting cages and replaced them with additional turf tunnels."
Quakertown Mexican Restaurant Offers Unique Dishes, Specialty Coffee, and Much More
The new eating establishment is offering food and drinks from a founder with a unique backstory. A new dining spot in the Bucks County area is offering some special food and drink options for those liking for something new. Ryan Kneller wrote about the new establishment for WFMZ 69. Tacos...
WFMZ-TV Online
New 'Tacos & Coffee' eatery serving up unique creations from two delicious worlds in Quakertown
QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - Cappuccino, carne asada and a compelling story of redemption can be found at a new business in upper Bucks County. Tacos & Coffee, a takeout eatery offering Mexican cuisine, specialty coffee drinks and more, opened Saturday at 240 S. West End Blvd. in Quakertown. The business is...
New slate of Pa. historical markers will honor Allentown State Hospital, local mine pump
Pennsylvania’s newest slate of historical markers will honor two Lehigh Valley innovations, though little remains of either one to sport the familiar blue markers. Allentown State Hospital and the President Pumping Engine, both in Lehigh County, are among 36 new markers approved by the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission, which on Thursday announced its selections from 91 applications.
WFMZ-TV Online
After losing fashion retailer, The Promenade Shops to gain new tenant in 2023
UPPER SAUCON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - One business has closed while another is preparing to open at The Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley. The Upper Saucon Township shopping center, at 2845 Center Valley Parkway, recently lost fashion retailer All Weather Selvedge Denim Co. (AW). The shop, offering denim jeans made from...
WFMZ-TV Online
New Easton area pizzeria brings Italian favorites back to familiar spot
PALMER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A longtime destination for calzones, cannolis and calamari marinara is continuing to dish out Italian favorites under a new name in Northampton County. Amore Pizzeria, a family-run eatery offering made-from-scratch Italian cuisine, opened Nov. 14 at 3502 Greenway St. in Palmer Township. The BYOB, full-service restaurant...
WFMZ-TV Online
Chef Alan's preparing to serve last meal in West Reading
WEST READING, Pa. — A long-time restaurant in West Reading announced Friday that it will soon be closing its doors. Next Saturday, Dec. 17, Chef Alan's, a nearly 35-year staple, will serve its last meal to customers. Chef Alan's is truly a West Reading staple, nestled on the corner...
WFMZ-TV Online
Crews battled fire involving cement tanker and Amazon truck
BLOOMSBURY TWP., N.J. - Crews in New Jersey battled to put out fires on a cement tanker and an Amazon truck on I-78. Police were called to the scene in Hunterdon County, New Jersey just before 10:00 p.m. Friday night. Both drivers made it out of their trucks before police...
WFMZ-TV Online
Catholic Charities opens new office in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A group providing services to people all across our area has a new office. People gathered to cut the ribbon and open the new office along West Chew Street in Allentown Friday afternoon. Catholic Charities helps people facing a variety of issues in Berks, Carbon, Lehigh, Northampton...
knightcrier.org
HVAC malfunction prompts schoolwide evacuation, students back inside
LANSDALE— Alarms ushered students out of North Penn High School this morning at around 7:04 a.m. due to an HVAC system malfunction in the school’s second floor. “The fire alarm was triggered at North Penn High School due to a malfunction in an HVAC unit on the second floor. Students and staff were evacuated and everyone is safe… We appreciate your patience,” Dr. Bauer stated in a district-wide email.
beckerspayer.com
Aetna shutters 83K-square-foot call center in Pennsylvania
Aetna is moving out of its 83,512-square-foot call center in Bethlehem, Pa., The Morning Call reported Dec. 8. The payer relocated the call center to Bethlehem from nearby South Whitehall Township in 2018. Aetna signed a 10-year lease for the property, the newspaper reported. A spokesperson for CVS Health, Aetna's...
Full Body Burns Kill Bucks Man Torching Trash: Coroner
A man lighting trash on fire suffered burns across more than half of his body, ultimately killing him, according to the Lehigh County coroner. Lutz K. Wundshock, 59, of Durham Township, was torching the trash around 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9 at his home, the coroner's office said. He was...
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown Metal Works project expected to bring manufacturing jobs to the city’s core
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - After sitting unused for 10 years, the Allentown Metal Works will soon be bringing jobs back into the city's urban core. Wednesday night, City Council approved a measure to give $1 million towards the project. "It was actually one of the last votes that I took in...
Comments / 0