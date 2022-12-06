ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Free flights for kids at the Reading Regional Airport

READING, Pa. - Christmas in the Air at Reading Regional Airport. Free flights are being provided for kids ages 8 to 17. All flights will be on a first-come first-serve basis. Parents or guardians must sign a waiver for their kids. It's through the Young Eagles program provided by the...
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

New gastropub, featuring sushi, hibachi and steel-making nostalgia, set to sizzle in downtown Bethlehem

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A new restaurant will soon be serving up tuna tataki, teriyaki chicken and tributes to the Lehigh Valley's steel-making heritage in downtown Bethlehem. Steak & Steel Hibachi Inc., a full-service gastropub offering sushi, hibachi dishes, craft cocktails and more, is expected to open within the next few weeks at 44 W. Walnut St., partner Rob Lewis said.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

New warehouse planned for former Bethlehem Steel land

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Bethlehem Planning Commission on Thursday night approved a land development plan that could put a new warehouse and industrial/manufacturing facility on former Bethlehem Steel land. The plan, offered by Majestic Bethlehem Center/Bethlehem Commerce Center LLC, calls for a 195,494-square-foot facility at 3677 Commerce Blvd. The...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Owner of now-closed Brass Rail restaurant in Allentown speaks with 69 News after plans to sell the property fell through

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Mark Sorrentino thought The Brass Rail would be long gone by now. "Unfortunately our agreement of sale with Royal Farms, they decided to walk, basically," Sorrentino said. Instead, the property is sitting, unusable, on Allentown's Lehigh Street. Sorrentino says Royal Farms asked for several extensions before backing...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Renovated baseball training center to celebrate reopening

BERN TWP., Pa. — The Rip It batting cages have been around for generations, but they recently underwent some changes. "It used to have four automated batting cages and then two turf tunnels," Stephen Thomas, the director of Baseballtown Charities and Rip It. "We recently removed those batting cages and replaced them with additional turf tunnels."
LehighValleyLive.com

New slate of Pa. historical markers will honor Allentown State Hospital, local mine pump

Pennsylvania’s newest slate of historical markers will honor two Lehigh Valley innovations, though little remains of either one to sport the familiar blue markers. Allentown State Hospital and the President Pumping Engine, both in Lehigh County, are among 36 new markers approved by the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission, which on Thursday announced its selections from 91 applications.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

New Easton area pizzeria brings Italian favorites back to familiar spot

PALMER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A longtime destination for calzones, cannolis and calamari marinara is continuing to dish out Italian favorites under a new name in Northampton County. Amore Pizzeria, a family-run eatery offering made-from-scratch Italian cuisine, opened Nov. 14 at 3502 Greenway St. in Palmer Township. The BYOB, full-service restaurant...
EASTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Chef Alan's preparing to serve last meal in West Reading

WEST READING, Pa. — A long-time restaurant in West Reading announced Friday that it will soon be closing its doors. Next Saturday, Dec. 17, Chef Alan's, a nearly 35-year staple, will serve its last meal to customers. Chef Alan's is truly a West Reading staple, nestled on the corner...
WEST READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Crews battled fire involving cement tanker and Amazon truck

BLOOMSBURY TWP., N.J. - Crews in New Jersey battled to put out fires on a cement tanker and an Amazon truck on I-78. Police were called to the scene in Hunterdon County, New Jersey just before 10:00 p.m. Friday night. Both drivers made it out of their trucks before police...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Catholic Charities opens new office in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A group providing services to people all across our area has a new office. People gathered to cut the ribbon and open the new office along West Chew Street in Allentown Friday afternoon. Catholic Charities helps people facing a variety of issues in Berks, Carbon, Lehigh, Northampton...
ALLENTOWN, PA
knightcrier.org

HVAC malfunction prompts schoolwide evacuation, students back inside

LANSDALE— Alarms ushered students out of North Penn High School this morning at around 7:04 a.m. due to an HVAC system malfunction in the school’s second floor. “The fire alarm was triggered at North Penn High School due to a malfunction in an HVAC unit on the second floor. Students and staff were evacuated and everyone is safe… We appreciate your patience,” Dr. Bauer stated in a district-wide email.
LANSDALE, PA
beckerspayer.com

Aetna shutters 83K-square-foot call center in Pennsylvania

Aetna is moving out of its 83,512-square-foot call center in Bethlehem, Pa., The Morning Call reported Dec. 8. The payer relocated the call center to Bethlehem from nearby South Whitehall Township in 2018. Aetna signed a 10-year lease for the property, the newspaper reported. A spokesperson for CVS Health, Aetna's...
BETHLEHEM, PA

