A share of Oblong Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLG) closed at $0.17 per share on Tuesday, up from $0.15 day before. While Oblong Inc. has overperformed by 9.20%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, OBLG fell by -85.06%, with highs and lows ranging from $1.29 to $0.13, whereas the simple moving average fell by -54.02% in the last 200 days.

2 DAYS AGO