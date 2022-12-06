In the current trading session, Tesla Inc.’s (TSLA) stock is trading at the price of $173.85, a fall of -3.32% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -56.83% less than its 52-week high of $402.67 and 4.61% better than its 52-week low of $166.18. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -12.93% below the high and +5.22% above the low.

