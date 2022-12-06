In the current trading session, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company’s (GT) stock is trading at the price of $10.81, a gain of 1.50% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -55.28% less than its 52-week high of $24.17 and 10.76% better than its 52-week low of $9.76. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -7.92% below the high and +10.76% above the low.

1 DAY AGO