A share of Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (NYSE:AHT) closed at $5.87 per share on Wednesday, down from $6.09 day before. While Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. has underperformed by -3.61%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AHT fell by -43.34%, with highs and lows ranging from $12.09 to $4.61, whereas the simple moving average fell by -24.21% in the last 200 days.

1 DAY AGO