Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX)’s stock is trading at $21.42 at the moment marking a fall of -11.50% from the last session close. As of this writing, shares are priced at -19.18% less than their 52-week high of $26.51, and 61.45% over their 52-week low of $13.27. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -17.24% below the high and +4.18% above the low.

2 DAYS AGO