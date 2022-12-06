ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSAT 12

So it begins: Mountain cedar season returns to San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – It’s here! Friday morning brought our first recording of mountain cedar to the pollen count this season. So perhaps your eyes are feeling a bit itchy? Maybe your throat is sore? Sinuses stuffed up?. No matter how you feel it, many of us will battle...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
thetexastasty.com

Best Restaurants in San Antonio

San Antonio is known for its culture, diversity, and most importantly: food. If you’re a San Antonio local, or just somebody visiting for the weekend, we have you covered. Whether it’s La Fogata, Cappy’s, or Rebelle we’re here to let you know the best places to go in San Antonio. Here is a list of the 12 best restaurants in San Antonio, as well as some great options from the menu!
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Current

All the new chain restaurants calling San Antonio home within the next year

We love locally owned dining spots as much as the person, but there's nothing wrong with occasionally enjoying a reliable, even predictable, meal at a chain restaurant. The Alamo City is already a hotbed for restaurant chains, and plenty more have announced plans to expand here. Here's a collection of dining chains that entered San Antonio for the first time this year or unveiled plans to come here soon.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Body of missing Houston man found near San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — The body of Houston man Aamir Ali, missing since Friday night, was found Wednesday afternoon in Canyon Lake near Potters Creek Park, officials said. Ali disappeared while he was camping with his friends at the park, according to authorities. The Blue Diver and Recovery Team in Canyon Lake recovered the man's body; his family has been notified.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
High School Football PRO

San Antonio, December 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Chapel Hill High School - Tyler football team will have a game with Boerne High School on December 09, 2022, 17:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy