FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Have you visited San Antonio's strangest grave?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Barstow High School Aztecs marching band performing at the Alamo BowlThe HD PostBarstow, CA
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Whataburger is giving away $2 million. Here is how to apply for a grantAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Texas motorcyclist reports diamond-shaped object hovering overheadRoger MarshSan Antonio, TX
Self-proclaimed San Antonio 'dad bar Three Star Bar reopens after hiatus, ownership change
The bar has reopened with new leadership and plans for late night eats.
Batchelor Trial, Cannabis Decriminalization: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week
Crime and punishment played heavily in the San Antonio Current's most-read headlines this week.
New food truck park slated for San Antonio's Government Hill neighborhood
El Camino owner Ricky Ortiz's new food truck park, Bésame, will offer a full bar and feature a rotation of food trucks.
Team behind San Antonio's Bexar Tonics launches Beacon Hill Market & Deli
Locals Matt McLaughlin and Maray McChesney have wanted to open and East Coast-style sandwich shop for years.
Longtime San Antonio Judge Sol Casseb III dies at age 74
And this week's top stories.
KSAT 12
So it begins: Mountain cedar season returns to San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – It’s here! Friday morning brought our first recording of mountain cedar to the pollen count this season. So perhaps your eyes are feeling a bit itchy? Maybe your throat is sore? Sinuses stuffed up?. No matter how you feel it, many of us will battle...
thetexastasty.com
Best Restaurants in San Antonio
San Antonio is known for its culture, diversity, and most importantly: food. If you’re a San Antonio local, or just somebody visiting for the weekend, we have you covered. Whether it’s La Fogata, Cappy’s, or Rebelle we’re here to let you know the best places to go in San Antonio. Here is a list of the 12 best restaurants in San Antonio, as well as some great options from the menu!
San Antonio Current
All the new chain restaurants calling San Antonio home within the next year
We love locally owned dining spots as much as the person, but there's nothing wrong with occasionally enjoying a reliable, even predictable, meal at a chain restaurant. The Alamo City is already a hotbed for restaurant chains, and plenty more have announced plans to expand here. Here's a collection of dining chains that entered San Antonio for the first time this year or unveiled plans to come here soon.
MacArthur HS teacher accused of meeting with teen student arrested
SAN ANTONIO — A MacArthur High School was arrested by police and placed on administrative leave amid allegations that she had an inappropriate relationship with a 16-year-old student. A letter from MacArthur Principal Joaquin Hernandez notified parents about the investigation on Wednesday. On Thursday, San Antonio Police Department officials...
San Antonio-area family's dog 'viciously shot' with crossbow arrow
He narrowly survived.
During 'active year' of road rage incidents, San Antonio nonprofit expanding aggressive driving program
SAN ANTONIO — The Community Alliance for Training and Safety (CATS) is expanding its Aggressive Driving and Road Rage programs amid an active year of road rage incidents in San Antonio, the agency said. In a release, the agency said its objective is to continue to focus community attention...
Body of missing Houston man found near San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — The body of Houston man Aamir Ali, missing since Friday night, was found Wednesday afternoon in Canyon Lake near Potters Creek Park, officials said. Ali disappeared while he was camping with his friends at the park, according to authorities. The Blue Diver and Recovery Team in Canyon Lake recovered the man's body; his family has been notified.
San Antonio's upcoming Make Ready Market lands 5 more food hall tenants
Local talent joining the food hall includes Chilaquil owner Orlando Aguirre, who will serve Mexican fare, and chef Zach Garza, who will manage the facility.
Several Texas spots ranked among the South’s best bakeries in 2022: report
Whenever you think of the south, you think of the best comfort food the world has to offer and one of the best places to find comfort in are local bakeries.
San Antonio, December 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice
KSAT 12
Drag show in San Antonio among several canceled nationally due to ongoing threats
SAN ANTONIO – A night of entertainment at a local venue on San Antonio’s West Side was canceled Saturday for safety reasons, among several drag shows nationwide threatened by so-called anti-LGBTQ+ extremists this week. Armed protesters disrupted a library reading in California, and self-described members of the Proud...
San Antonio philanthropist Harvey E. Najim ensures no family goes hungry this holiday season.
The distributions will take place in South, East and West Bexar County ahead of the holidays.
KENS 5's Holly Stouffer leaves San Antonio TV news, Jessica Coombs steps in
There's been some changes at KENS 5.
KSAT 12
Archaeologists digging into Alamo’s past to find what lies below the surface of a vital part of mission
SAN ANTONIO – An archaeological dig is underway at the Alamo, and the excavation of part of the plaza started on Thursday. This is part of a $400 million public-private makeover of Alamo Plaza. The Alamo Trust, Inc. Archaeology, the City of San Antonio and the Texas Historical Commission...
