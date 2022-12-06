ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Police Review Board Considers Resignations if Biro is Removed

By Tristyn Leigh
Tallahassee Reports
Tallahassee Reports
 4 days ago

The Citizen Police Review Board held their monthly meeting at the Smith-Williams Service Center on December 1st.

The board engaged in a lengthy discussion concerning the controversy over CPRB member Taylor Biro displaying an “abolish the police” sticker on her coffee cup at a board meeting.  The Police Benevolent Association called for her immediate removal from the board on the grounds that the display indicated bias in violation of the requirements for her appointment to the board.  The PBA will attend the city commission meeting on December 7 th to request that they remove Biro from the board.

A dozen citizens, many of whom are local activists, attended the meeting to express their full support of Biro. FSU SDS Vice President Alex Carson stated, “I’m here today to voice my full and unconditional support for Taylor Biro.”  He continued, “Its honestly ridiculous that (the PBA) even had the gall to speak on this considering this is a body that supposedly exists to point out their copious shortcomings and abuses of power.”

TCAC President Delilah Pierre voiced her support for Biro and opined on the local police department stating, “You can’t go two or three weeks in Tallahassee without the Tallahassee police department either fraternizing with a white supremist, having a relationship with an evangelical church that has given millions of dollars to organizations that persecute queer and trans people.” Pierre also criticized the CPRB for being “a vehicle for police interest.”

In response to the public speakers Taylor Biro stated, “I’m just so thankful for y’all and if anything, abolition has a day in the spotlight, and it needs to be.  We need to imagine that its possible, and I think speaking it into existence is creating the future we deserve.”

At the conclusion of the public comments, the board expressed their support Biro despite several board members offering differing viewpoints regarding Biro’s sticker. Chairman Edward Gaines suggested that all board members consider resigning if Biro was removed. The board then unanimously voted to issue a press release and letter to the city commission supporting Biro.

Board members Edward Gaines, Barry Munroe and Suzanne Van Wyk’s 2-year terms will conclude at the end of 2022. Chairman Gaines announced Van Wyk’s decision to decline re-appointment, while Gaines and Munroe both seek reappoint by the city commission.

The next board meeting will take place on January.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tallahassee Reports

Tallahassee City Commission Meeting Briefs: December 7, 2022

Below are the news briefs from the Tallahassee City Commission meeting that took place on December 7, 2022. The city commission approved a number of items in a bloc that were on the consent agenda, including: Award a contract for Tallahassee International Airport’s Phase III rehabilitation to Cook Brothers, Inc. The project will provide “renovations […]
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tallahassee Reports

City Commission Removes Taylor Biro from Police Review Board

During the Tallahassee City Commission meeting on Wednesday, City Commissioner Dianne Williams-Cox made a motion to remove Taylor Biro from the Tallahassee Citizens Police Review Board. The motion passed 3-2 with Mayor John Dailey and City Commissioner Curtis Richardson in support. City Commissioner Jack Porter – who previously nominated Biro to the Board – and […]
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tallahassee Reports

City Commission Selects Tallahassee Urban League to Implement Frenchtown Project

On December 7th, the Tallahassee City Commission voted 5-0 to approve the selection committee’s recommendation for authorizing the Tallahassee Urban League to administer $900,000 in funds allocated for a Frenchtown Housing Rehab Program. Curtis Taylor, the President & CEO of the Tallahassee Urban League, thanked officials for the award and said, “We want to transform […]
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tallahassee Reports

The Tallahassee Reports Morning Briefs: Thursday, Dec. 8th

Local News During the Tallahassee City Commission meeting on Wednesday, City Commissioner Dianne Williams-Cox made a motion to remove Taylor Biro from the Tallahassee Citizens Police Review Board. The motion passed 3-2 with Mayor John Dailey and City Commissioner Curtis Richardson in support. City Commissioner Jack Porter – who previously nominated Biro to the Board […]
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tallahassee Reports

BREAKING: Leon County Schools to Use K-9’s and Metal Detectors to Address Gun Issue

On Tuesday, Leon County School Superintendent Rocky Hanna held a press conference to announce the implementation of two school safety initiatives that will begin in 2023. The initiatives include a phone application to report student concerns about safety and the use of K-9’s and metal detectors to locate firearms. During the first quarter of the […]
LEON COUNTY, FL
Tallahassee Reports

Tallahassee City Commissioners Complete Evaluations of Appointed Officials

The 2022 evaluations of appointed officials by Tallahassee City Commissioners were recently completed. The appointed officials include City Manager Reese Goad, City Attorney Cassandra Jackson, Treasurer Clerk Jim Cooke, and Inspector General Dennis Sutton. Appointed officials were notified of their evaluation in a memorandum sent by Mayor John Dailey on November 16, 2022. The memorandum […]
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tallahassee Reports

TR Morning Briefs: 11/30/2022

Local News A man accused of firing into a crowd at Half Time Liquors on West Pensacola Street in late October is now on trial. The alleged suspect, De’Arius Cannon was shot by law enforcement and spent multiple days in the hospital. The charge was upgraded to second degree murder in the death of DeMario […]
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tallahassee Reports

Leon County Commission Discusses State & Federal Legislative Priorities

Below are the news briefs from the Leon County Commission 2023 State & Federal Legislative Priorities Workshop that took place on October 25, 2022. The team of legislative advocates provided five projects to the county commission that they are specifically requesting for line-item funding from the state legislature including: $500,000 for backup generators at libraries […]
LEON COUNTY, FL
Tallahassee Reports

The Walt Disney Company Announces Million Dollar Grant to FAMU

Walt Disney Company announced a donation of 1 million dollars to Florida A&M University (FAMU) School of Journalism and Graphic Communication (SJGC) on October 28th. According to The Walt Disney Company, the $1-million investment is part of Disney’s mission to provide more equitable access to marginalized voices that have been historically underrepresented across the journalism, […]
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tallahassee Reports

Tallahassee Reports

Tallahassee, FL
599
Followers
297
Post
57K+
Views
ABOUT

TallahasseeReports.com is a news website that publishes watchdog reports on local & state government, politics, consumer affairs, business and public policy.

 http://www.tallahasseereports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy