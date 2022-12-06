ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

After FEMA Denied Request, DeSantis Steers $25 Million to Ian Recovery

By The News Service of Florida
Tallahassee Reports
Tallahassee Reports
 4 days ago

By The News Service of Florida

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday announced that the state will be putting $25 million toward an effort to help purchase building materials for homes damaged by Hurricane Ian. The destructive hurricane walloped Southwest Florida and other areas after it came ashore Sept. 28, making temporary housing an issue for thousands of displaced residents.

The federal government has dispersed $3.1 billion so far in response to Hurricane Ian, Federal Emergency Management Agency Federal Coordinating Officer Thomas McCool said Friday. But DeSantis pointed to FEMA’s denial of one state request as a reason for providing the building-material funds.

The state on Oct. 28 requested permission from FEMA to conduct “a limited, specific shelter-in-place mission, using verified volunteer labor, to include the purchasing of materials and equipment beyond tarps, plastic sheeting, and furring strips.” FEMA denied the request in a Dec. 2 letter to state Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie.

“Due to the limited authorities FEMA has to approve and pay for this type of work, as well as our inability to confirm that authorizing this policy expansion would achieve the intended outcomes for disaster survivors, your request is denied,” the letter said.

The governor on Monday said the $25 million in state funds is designed to purchase materials that would be provided to nonprofit organizations to restore damaged homes. The funding is aimed at allowing purchases of things like sheetrock, studs, doors, and drywall, according to the governor.

“We’re not just going to sit there and take no for an answer. And so we’re going to figure out what we can do,” DeSantis said at a press conference in Punta Gorda on Monday.

Comments / 0

Related
Tallahassee Reports

Insurance Proposals Could Bring Big Changes

By Jim Saunders, The News Service of Florida TALLAHASSEE — With a special legislative session poised to start, the Florida House and Senate late Friday released proposals that would make far-reaching changes in the state’s troubled property-insurance system. The bills (HB 1A and SB 2A) would take steps to reduce litigation costs, move policies out […]
FLORIDA STATE
Tallahassee Reports

Lawmaker Resigns After Indictment

By Ryan Dailey, The News Service of Florida TALLAHASSEE — State Rep. Joe Harding resigned his House seat Thursday after being charged with fraudulently obtaining coronavirus-related business loans. Harding, R-Ocala, submitted his resignation a day after the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Florida announced a grand-jury indictment on charges of wire fraud, […]
FLORIDA STATE
Tallahassee Reports

Florida Tax Collections Beat October Expectations

By Jim Turner, The News Service of Florida TALLAHASSEE — Despite the effects of deadly Hurricane Ian, Florida’s general-revenue tax collections in October came in 4.6 percent higher than projected by state economists. A report issued Tuesday by the Legislature’s Office of Economic & Demographic Research said the state had $3.23 billion in net general […]
FLORIDA STATE
Tallahassee Reports

Prosecutor Testifies in Bid to Get Job Back

By Dara Kam, The News Service of Florida TALLAHASSEE — Andrew Warren, a twice-elected Hillsborough County state attorney suspended by Gov. Ron DeSantis in August, took the stand Tuesday as he testified in a federal lawsuit aimed at getting his job back. Warren’s testimony came on the first day of a trial before U.S. District […]
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Tallahassee Reports

State Pulls Money from BlackRock Over ‘ESG’

By Jim Turner, The News Service of Florida TALLAHASSEE — Florida will pull $2 billion from the largest asset-management firm in the world over ideological differences. State Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis announced Thursday that Florida will immediately freeze about $1.43 billion in long-term securities and about $600 million in short-term overnight investments managed by […]
FLORIDA STATE
Tallahassee Reports

Book Begins Term Leading Outnumbered Democrats

By Ryan Dailey, The News Service of Florida Badly outnumbered Democrats in the Florida Senate put a focus Monday on gun-related issues as Senate Minority Leader Lauren Book was formally designated to continue heading the caucus going into the 2023 legislative session. Book became leader in 2021 after Senate Democrats cast a vote of no […]
FLORIDA STATE
Tallahassee Reports

Thousands of Students Committed Under Baker Act

By Ryan Dailey, The News Service of Florida TALLAHASSEE — Florida had 5,077 incidents of students being involuntarily committed under a mental-health law known as the Baker Act during the past school year, data presented Wednesday to a school-safety commission showed. The Baker Act is a roughly 50-year-old state law that allows courts, law enforcement […]
FLORIDA STATE
Tallahassee Reports

DeSantis Sidesteps Talk of White House Bid

By Jim Turner, The News Service of Florida TALLAHASSEE — Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday continued to sidestep questions about his political future, after former President Donald Trump announced another bid for the White House. Appearing in the Lee County community of Matlacha, DeSantis brushed off a question about the possibility of a Republican civil […]
FLORIDA STATE
Tallahassee Reports

Election Roundup: ‘People Have Delivered Their Verdict’

By Jim Saunders, The News Service of Florida TALLAHASSEE — Republicans nationally went into Tuesday’s elections hoping for a red wave. It didn’t happen. But in Florida, Republicans didn’t simply deliver a red wave. They obliterated Democrats up and down the ballot, putting to rest any notion that Florida is a purple state. It wasn’t […]
FLORIDA STATE
Tallahassee Reports

U.S. Visitors Boost Florida Tourism Industry

By Jim Turner, The News Service of Florida TALLAHASSEE — U.S. visitors continued to drive Florida’s tourism industry at a record pace, while international travel still struggled to reach pre-pandemic levels, according to newly released figures for the third quarter of 2022. The tourism-marketing agency Visit Florida estimated Tuesday the state attracted 35.115 million travelers […]
FLORIDA STATE
Tallahassee Reports

Tallahassee Reports

Tallahassee, FL
599
Followers
297
Post
57K+
Views
ABOUT

TallahasseeReports.com is a news website that publishes watchdog reports on local & state government, politics, consumer affairs, business and public policy.

 http://www.tallahasseereports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy