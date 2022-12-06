Read full article on original website
ktoy1047.com
26-year-old Joseph Ross of Texarkana was struck by gunfire in a parking lot at 4524 North Stateline Avenue early Sunday morning. Ross was transported to CHRISTUS St. Michael where he was pronounced dead. Ross’s body will be sent to the state crime lab for an autopsy. Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call the Texarkana, Arkansas, police.
Meet Stamps Mayor-elect Stacie Mitchell-Gweah
Stamps, Arkansas, will have a new mayor as the new year begins, after Lafayette County Elementary School Principal Stacie Mitchell-Gweah defeated incumbent Mayor Brenda Davis in a runoff Tuesday.
txktoday.com
State Asks For Restraints, Additional Security At Trial For ‘Combative’ Murder Defendant
TEXARKANA, Texas–Prosecutors have asked the judge overseeing the murder case of a Texarkana man accused of killing his girlfriend to approve extra restraints and additional security officers at trial because of his allegedly “continuous aggressive and violent” conduct in the Bowie County jail. Travis Alston Turner, 29,...
ktoy1047.com
Hope PD posts weekly arrest report
On December 2 at approximately 1:40pm, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Andrew Sherer, 30, of Hope, AR. Mr. Sherer was arrested and charged with aggravated assault on a family or household member. The arrest occurred in the 200 block of West 10th Street in Hope, AR. On December...
KSLA
Woman missing from Sevier Co. last seen in Ashdown
SEVIER COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) — The Sevier County Sheriff’s Department (SCSD) is asking for help finding a missing woman from Horatio, Ark. On Dec. 6, SCSD made a Facebook post about a woman who is missing from Sevier County, Ark. Kayla M. Stephens (Vanhoutan), 40, was last seen in Horatio, Ark., in a black 2003 Chevrolet pickup with Arkansas license plate USAAJDD.
A Texarkana teenager convicted in the murder of a classmate last year after an argument at school continued off-campus has been sentenced to 25 years in prison.
easttexasradio.com
Do You Know This Bank Robber?
On Friday, Nov. 18, an unknown white male entered Guaranty Bank and Trust in Longview and withdrew approximately $3,700.00 from an account owned by a resident of Mt Pleasant. The suspect presented the teller with an identification card with the victim’s information, allowing him access to the funds. A picture of the individual is on our website and Facebook page. If you recognize the individual, contact the Mt Pleasant Police Department at 903-575-4004.
ktoy1047.com
Wake Village PD warns against leaving items in vehicles
Items like purses, electronic devices, and backpacks with items inside can all be strong temptations for potential thieves. A cup holder full of change easily seen from outside the vehicle could leave you needing a new window this holiday season. If you must leave items in your vehicle, remember to lock your doors.
ktoy1047.com
Grand jury indicts man for stabbing, arson
34-year-old Canton Echols was indicted for the September 10 stabbing death of 31-year-old Blake Reddock of Avinger, Texas. Echols was arrested by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office after they received a report of a vehicle fire. On scene, they found Reddock’s body, which had been repeatedly stabbed. In...
Shreveport Rapper Found Guilty of I-49 Murder
The internet rapper known as Auto-Tray has been found guilty of murder in Caddo Parish. It took a jury just 45 minutes to find 22-year-old Traveion Fields guilty of murder. The jury also found Fields, who performed online under the name Auto-Tray, guilty of Aggravated Battery. Fields was found guilty...
easttexasradio.com
Texas High Teen Guilty Of Murdering Classmate
After a four-day trial, a jury convicted a Texarkana teenager of murdering a classmate. Testimony revealed that 19-year-old Kamorion Meachem killed 17-year-old Ulises Martinez after an argument at Texas High that later resumed off campus. Meachem is awaiting sentencing. They also charged his older brother with murder but dropped those charges.
KSLA
Early voting ends in Shreveport; political analyst says turnout could be indication of who will win runoff
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Early voting wrapped up Saturday, Nov. 3, so now it’s up to Shreveport voters to decide who their next mayor will be: Greg Tarver or Tom Arceneaux. More than 9,000 people in Caddo Parish voted early for the December runoff. More than half of the early voters were Democrats, 30% were Republican, and 12% made up other parties.
texarkanafyi.com
TAPD UPDATE: Victim in Stateline Homicide Identified as 26 year old Man
The Texarkana Arkansas Police identify the victim in the overnight shooting death at EZ Mart on Stateline and E. 49th Street as Joseph Ross, 26. If you have any information that may help please contact TAPD at (903) 798-3154. Here are more details from the early morning shooting at EZ...
Texarkana Police Are Looking for This Woman, Have You Seen Her?
There is nothing like taking a taxi for a ride, a long ride and then allegedly not paying for it? Texarkana Texas Police are asking for your help in locating this woman who has a warrant for her arrest. The Texarkana Texas Police stated on its Facebook page, that a...
