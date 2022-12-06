ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake Village, TX

ktoy1047.com

Man shot in parking lot

26-year-old Joseph Ross of Texarkana was struck by gunfire in a parking lot at 4524 North Stateline Avenue early Sunday morning. Ross was transported to CHRISTUS St. Michael where he was pronounced dead. Ross’s body will be sent to the state crime lab for an autopsy. Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call the Texarkana, Arkansas, police.
TEXARKANA, AR
ktoy1047.com

Hope PD posts weekly arrest report

On December 2 at approximately 1:40pm, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Andrew Sherer, 30, of Hope, AR. Mr. Sherer was arrested and charged with aggravated assault on a family or household member. The arrest occurred in the 200 block of West 10th Street in Hope, AR. On December...
HOPE, AR
KSLA

Woman missing from Sevier Co. last seen in Ashdown

SEVIER COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) — The Sevier County Sheriff’s Department (SCSD) is asking for help finding a missing woman from Horatio, Ark. On Dec. 6, SCSD made a Facebook post about a woman who is missing from Sevier County, Ark. Kayla M. Stephens (Vanhoutan), 40, was last seen in Horatio, Ark., in a black 2003 Chevrolet pickup with Arkansas license plate USAAJDD.
SEVIER COUNTY, AR
easttexasradio.com

Do You Know This Bank Robber?

On Friday, Nov. 18, an unknown white male entered Guaranty Bank and Trust in Longview and withdrew approximately $3,700.00 from an account owned by a resident of Mt Pleasant. The suspect presented the teller with an identification card with the victim’s information, allowing him access to the funds. A picture of the individual is on our website and Facebook page. If you recognize the individual, contact the Mt Pleasant Police Department at 903-575-4004.
LONGVIEW, TX
ktoy1047.com

Wake Village PD warns against leaving items in vehicles

Items like purses, electronic devices, and backpacks with items inside can all be strong temptations for potential thieves. A cup holder full of change easily seen from outside the vehicle could leave you needing a new window this holiday season. If you must leave items in your vehicle, remember to lock your doors.
ktoy1047.com

Grand jury indicts man for stabbing, arson

34-year-old Canton Echols was indicted for the September 10 stabbing death of 31-year-old Blake Reddock of Avinger, Texas. Echols was arrested by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office after they received a report of a vehicle fire. On scene, they found Reddock’s body, which had been repeatedly stabbed. In...
AVINGER, TX
Kiss Country 93.7

Shreveport Rapper Found Guilty of I-49 Murder

The internet rapper known as Auto-Tray has been found guilty of murder in Caddo Parish. It took a jury just 45 minutes to find 22-year-old Traveion Fields guilty of murder. The jury also found Fields, who performed online under the name Auto-Tray, guilty of Aggravated Battery. Fields was found guilty...
SHREVEPORT, LA
easttexasradio.com

Texas High Teen Guilty Of Murdering Classmate

After a four-day trial, a jury convicted a Texarkana teenager of murdering a classmate. Testimony revealed that 19-year-old Kamorion Meachem killed 17-year-old Ulises Martinez after an argument at Texas High that later resumed off campus. Meachem is awaiting sentencing. They also charged his older brother with murder but dropped those charges.
TEXARKANA, TX

