Texarkana, TX

KTBS

One juvenile injured in Texarkana, Arkansas shooting

TEXARKANA, Ark. - A shooting broke out Thursday afternoon on the 1400 Block of Rose Street in Texarkana, Arkansas. Police said four juveniles were walking down the street when one of them was shot in the arm. His injuries are non-life threatening. Investigators said they believe the shooting was an...
TEXARKANA, AR
ktoy1047.com

Hope PD posts weekly arrest report

On December 2 at approximately 1:40pm, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Andrew Sherer, 30, of Hope, AR. Mr. Sherer was arrested and charged with aggravated assault on a family or household member. The arrest occurred in the 200 block of West 10th Street in Hope, AR. On December...
HOPE, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Magnolia Police list recent arrests

Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, of these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases. Tuesday, November 29. Kenijajuan Witcher, 28, Waldo, failure to appear. Wednesday, November 30. Steven Hoch, 32, Magnolia, shoplifting,...
MAGNOLIA, AR
ktoy1047.com

Grand jury indicts man for stabbing, arson

34-year-old Canton Echols was indicted for the September 10 stabbing death of 31-year-old Blake Reddock of Avinger, Texas. Echols was arrested by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office after they received a report of a vehicle fire. On scene, they found Reddock’s body, which had been repeatedly stabbed. In...
AVINGER, TX
tigertimesonline.com

Meachem receives 25 year prison sentence

A former Texas High School student received a 25-year prison sentence and a $5,000 fine for the murder of his schoolmate Ulisses Martinez. The jury found Karmorion Meachem guilty of first-degree murder on Dec 5, 2022. Meachem shot Martinez on Oct 25, 2021, outside a residence at 7 Sidney Drive...
TEXARKANA, TX
Calcasieu Parish News

Three Louisiana Men Face Multiple Charges After One Allegedly Hit a Coworker with a Hammer and Others Punched and Kicked Him

Three Louisiana Men Face Multiple Charges After One Allegedly Hit a Coworker with a Hammer and Others Punched and Kicked Him. Caddo Parish, Louisiana – Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator reported on December 7, 2022, that a Shreveport, Louisiana man now faces two additional counts after deputies arrested him for hitting a coworker in the head with a hammer.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KEEL Radio

Shreveport Mother Arrested for Failing to Report Missing Child

Detectives with the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a Shreveport woman for failure to report her son missing. On Thursday, Dec. 1, 41-year-old Stephanie Horache reported her teenage son missing three days after he ran away from home. The child was found on Monday, Dec. 5 and Horache was issued a summons to appear in court.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Texarkana students unite to help homeless

Lafayette’s Ragin’ Cajuns and Houston’s Cougars will arrive in town on Dec. 19. He’s charged with malfeasance over documented room checks. Shreveport family targeted by porch pirate... twice. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Odds for stolen packages will be even higher this year, with a predicted...
TEXARKANA, TX
ktoy1047.com

Man shot in parking lot

26-year-old Joseph Ross of Texarkana was struck by gunfire in a parking lot at 4524 North Stateline Avenue early Sunday morning. Ross was transported to CHRISTUS St. Michael where he was pronounced dead. Ross’s body will be sent to the state crime lab for an autopsy. Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call the Texarkana, Arkansas, police.
TEXARKANA, AR
ktoy1047.com

Wake Village PD warns against leaving items in vehicles

Items like purses, electronic devices, and backpacks with items inside can all be strong temptations for potential thieves. A cup holder full of change easily seen from outside the vehicle could leave you needing a new window this holiday season. If you must leave items in your vehicle, remember to lock your doors.
KTBS

Repurposing of vacant Texarkana JDC building to begin

TEXARKANA, Ark. – Miller County officials are making plans to repurpose the now vacant Lantz Lurry Juvenile Detention Center (JDC) building. County Judge Cathy Harrison said last week the juvenile residents were completely moved out by Oct. 31 and transferred to the Jefferson County JDC in Pine Bluff, which is about 150 miles away.
TEXARKANA, AR
magnoliareporter.com

COVID-19 death in Ouachita County

Ouachita County reported its 120th COVID-19 death on Tuesday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. Active case numbers were up by one in Columbia County, but were unchanged or slightly lower in five South Arkansas counties. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,451. Total Active Cases: 16....
OUACHITA COUNTY, AR
KTBS

Missing person from Sevier County

SEVIER COUNTY, Ark. - The Sevier County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a woman reported missing more than a month ago. Kayla M. Stephens (Vanhoutan), 40, was last seen on Oct. 30 in Horatio, Ark. She was in a 2003 black Chevy pickup truck with Arkansas license plate USAAJDD.
SEVIER COUNTY, AR
texarkanafyi.com

Nevada-Based Demilitarization Company is Relocating to Texarkana

The TexAmerica’s Center has a new tenant moving. Enirosafe Demil will be bringing $363 million in total contract values and a lot of work with them to TexAmericas Center and the State of Texas. Press Release:. TexAmericas Center (TAC), which owns and operates one of the largest mixed-use industrial...
TEXARKANA, TX
magnoliareporter.com

South Arkansas incorporations for the week ended Tuesday, December 6

South Arkansas incorporations and related actions by county for the week ended Tuesday, December 6, 2022, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State. Reinstatement, Team Arklatex LLC, Mason Edward Harding, 269 El Dorado Road, Magnolia filed 11/29/22. Certificate of Organization, Dorothy's Diner LLC, Denae Gillentine, 117 East Main St., Magnolia...
ARKANSAS STATE

