WFMZ-TV Online

Ronaldo fails again in likely last chance to win World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo choked up with emotion as the tears ran down his cheeks. He momentarily covered his face with his hand, but couldn't hide his disappointment. This moment was too big. It was likely the last World Cup match for the 37-year-old Ronaldo, and probably...
History's Headlines: Bound out to America

"TO BE SOLD: The indentures of a few Servants and Redemptioners from Londonderry. For terms apply To Captain John Willing in sail ship Philadelphia at William Allen Esquire Wharf." - From the Pennsylvania Gazette, June 10, 1774. It is 1736 and a young man aged 20 from Northern Ireland has...
