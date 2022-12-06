Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
Ronaldo fails again in likely last chance to win World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo choked up with emotion as the tears ran down his cheeks. He momentarily covered his face with his hand, but couldn't hide his disappointment. This moment was too big. It was likely the last World Cup match for the 37-year-old Ronaldo, and probably...
Russia-Ukraine war at a glance: what we know on day 291 of the invasion
The fighting in Ukraine could spin out of control and become a war between Russia and Nato, the head of the alliance said in an interview with Norwegian broadcaster NRK. “If things go wrong, they can go horribly wrong,” Jens Stoltenberg said. Iran’s backing for the Russian military...
History's Headlines: Bound out to America
"TO BE SOLD: The indentures of a few Servants and Redemptioners from Londonderry. For terms apply To Captain John Willing in sail ship Philadelphia at William Allen Esquire Wharf." - From the Pennsylvania Gazette, June 10, 1774. It is 1736 and a young man aged 20 from Northern Ireland has...
