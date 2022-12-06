ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

forkast.news

Hong Kong’s virtual asset licensing regime to take effect next June

Hong Kong’s Legislative Council passed the amendment to the bill that includes a licensing regime for virtual asset service providers (VASP) on Wednesday, which will come into effect on June 1, 2023, three months later than initially planned. Fast facts. The transition period is intended to give sufficient time...
forkast.news

Markets: Bitcoin rises, Ether is biggest gainer in top 10 cryptos

Bitcoin and Ether gained in Asian trading on Friday afternoon, with Ether leading the rally across all the top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies after it shared a tentative deadline for technology upgrades in 2023. Fast facts. Bitcoin rose 2.27% to US$17,211 in the 24 hours to 4:30 p.m. in Hong Kong,...
forkast.news

Crypto Mining Woes

Welcome to The Daily Forkast – December 9, 2022 – presented by Joel Flynn. It’s been a difficult year for the crypto market, but the mining industry in particular has taken a massive hit. The bitcoin network hash-rate has risen despite the slump in bitcoin prices, while energy prices are soaring worldwide.
forkast.news

Trader loses 70 ETH over bug in NFT marketplace Blur

A bug in the new bidding system of non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace Blur caused a user to lose 70 ETH by accidentally overbidding on an Art Gobbler NFT. “I lost 70 ETH when I was using the new bidding system of @blur_io,” tweeted pseudonymous NFT trader Keungz, who is also the creator of the Keungz Genesis NFT collection.
forkast.news

SEC advises public firms to disclose crypto risks

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has advised publicly-listed firms to disclose their exposure to the cryptocurrency market, in light of the fallout of the FTX collapse. Fast facts. The SEC said in a notice released on Thursday that companies should evaluate their disclosures about their situation in relation...
AFP

Biden tries to reboot US brand in Africa amid China, Russia inroads

When Barack Obama welcomed African leaders to Washington in 2014, many viewed the summit as historic, not just due to the US president's background but for the pledges to make the partnership deeper and such events routine. Mvemba Phezo Dizolele, director of the Africa program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, said the United States was entering the summit with a "trust deficit" from Africans due to the long wait since 2014.
forkast.news

Some 97% of Binance’s liabilities collateralized by Bitcoin, wrapped Bitcoin: Mazars

Some 97% of Binance’s scrutinized crypto liabilities are collateralized by Bitcoin and Wrapped Bitcoin, according to a report by auditing firm Mazars about Binance’s proof of reserves. Fast facts. The scope of scrutinized assets covers Bitcoin and two wrapped Bitcoins (BBTC and BTCB) on the blockchains of Bitcoin,...
forkast.news

U.S. considering bill to require crypto miners to report carbon emissions

U.S. cryptocurrency miners would be required to report greenhouse gas emissions under a new bill submitted to the Senate, reflecting criticism among some lawmakers that the large amount of electricity used to verify transactions on proof-of-work blockchains such as Bitcoin is adding to use of fossil fuels blamed for global warming.

