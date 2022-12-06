Read full article on original website
PSA: TestFlight and Apple’s Developer Notary Service are currently down
Some of Apple’s platforms for developers are currently down, which has affected several people around the world. More specifically, TestFlight and the Developer ID Notary Service are facing outages on Thursday. TestFlight and other developer platforms currently down. Apple has already acknowledged the problem, although there’s no word on...
Twitter Blue will be more expensive on iPhone to offset App Store fees
While Elon Musk paid a visit to Apple Park last week for a meeting with Tim Cook, he was not able to get Apple to change its App Store fees (shocker!). As such, The Information reports that Twitter is planning to charge more for its Twitter Blue subscription on iPhone, as a way to offset the 30% cut Apple will take.
9to5Mac Gift Guide: iPhone wallets with form, function, and flexibility
Apple’s MagSafe wallet has been a popular choice over the last few years, but there are a lot of other great iPhone wallets with varying advantages. Below I’ve rounded up the best iPhone wallets out there including my personal favorite that features a built-in stand while remaining slim.
Apple and Ericsson put an end to patent lawsuits with new licensing deal
Apple and Ericsson have reached a licensing agreement that will put an end to a years-long, increasingly nasty legal battle between the two companies. As announced in a press release, the deal includes a “cross-license relating to patented cellular standard-essential technologies and grants certain other patent rights.”. The two...
Apple removes gag clauses related to workplace harassment after independent counsel review
Back in March, the majority of Apple shareholders voted for an independent review of how the company has handled situations like employees speaking up about sensitive issues. Now that the investigation is complete, Apple has announced that it is eliminating its gag clauses related to workplace discrimination and abuse. First...
Tor Browser now optimized for Apple Silicon with new universal app
Tor Browser is now optimized for Apple Silicon, thanks to a new update rolling out this week. With the newest release of Tor Bowser 12.0, the Mac version of the Firefox-based browser is now a Universal app, meaning it can run natively on Macs with Apple Silicon or Intel chips using the same binary.
On this day in Apple history: Byte Shop opens, Apple’s first customer
On this day 47 years ago, Paul Terrell opened the Byte Shop, one of the world’s first personal computer retail stores and famously known for ordering the first rudimentary computers from Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak’s newly formed company, Apple Computer. Paul Terrell opened the original Byte Shop...
9to5Mac Happy Hour 411: iCloud Advanced Data Protection, Apple Music Sing, Project Titan faces reality
Chance Miller joins Zac and Benjamin to discuss all of Apple’s surprise announcements from the past week, including Apple Music Sing karaoke mode, new privacy and security features such as iCloud Advanced Data Protection, and new App Store price point options. Also in the headlines is a big — if unsurprising — change to the ambitions for the long-rumored Apple Car project.
How to turn on end-to-end encryption for iMessage, iCloud, iPhone backups in iOS 16.2
Apple is launching a big security enhancement with iOS 16.2 that brings the long-requested feature of full encryption for iMessage in iCloud, iPhone backups, and eight other apps/categories. As part of the process, you’ll need to set up a recovery contact/key – here’s how to turn on iPhone end-to-end encryption for iMessage, iCloud, device backups, Notes, Safari, Photos, and more.
Tim Sweeney: Epic Games will ‘fight on to victory, whatever it costs’ in Apple legal battle
Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney is doubling down on his battle against Apple and the App Store. In a new interview with The Verge, Sweeney threatened to take the long-running lawsuit between Epic and Apple to the Supreme Court, while saying that “every politician should fear the rise of corporate power that Apple is creating.”
The FBI isn’t happy with Apple’s expansion of end-to-end encryption for iCloud
Apple yesterday announced a range of new security technology for its platforms, including the expansion of end-to-end encryption to additional iCloud data types. In response to that announcement, however, Apple is already facing criticism from the FBI, which said that it is “deeply concerned with the threat end-to-end and user-only-access encryption pose.”
EU officially says all new iPhones will need USB-C starting in December 2024
The EU legislation to mandate a common smartphone charger is now a done deal. After it looked like it would pass back in June, the Council of Ministers ratified the vote in October. Today the law has been officially signed and published with a December 2024 deadline for all new smartphones sold in Europe to use USB-C.
iOS 16 adoption hits 69% thanks to nice features, here’s how that compares to Android
IOS 16 adoption continues to grow as Apple sells more iPhone 14 units and resolves some of the early software bugs. According to the latest data from Mixpanel, iOS 16 is now installed on 68.95% of iPhones three months after release, a number that outpaces Android adoption of the latest software.
Unreleased Macs spotted in new database ahead of rumored early 2023 launch
Over recent weeks, we’ve seen some unreleased Mac hardware emerge via Geekbench testing results. Now, a pair of unreleased Macs have surfaced in another database: the Steam Hardware and Software Survey for November. This comes as Apple is widely expected to release upgrade versions of the MacBook Pro and Mac Studio sometime in early 2023.
9to5Mac Gift Guide: Upgrade your work-from-home setup with these products
As work from home continues to be an option for many employees everywhere, it’s never a bad time to upgrade your setup with new accessories and gadgets. Head below as we roundup some of the best additions to your WFH setup, whether you’re buying for someone else this holiday season or crafting your own wish list.
Apple’s Employee Giving program surpasses 2 million volunteer hours and $880 million
As the year comes to a close, Apple has shared an update on its Employee Giving program that’s making a big impact around the world through both direct donations and time from over 76,000 volunteers. The company also shared stories about how the efforts are making the world a better place.
Apple TV+ partners with Will Smith for 2-month free trial offer ahead of ‘Emancipation’ premiere
Following a similar promo with Selena Gomez in November, Apple is once again giving away two month free trials of Apple TV+ to anyone who wants one, this time in partnership with Will Smith as promotion for the premiere of Emancipation. So if you don’t have Apple TV+ yet, visit apple.co/willgift and redeem your free two months.
How to watch Will Smith’s new movie Emancipation on Apple TV+
Will Smith stars in Emancipation, now streaming on Apple TV+. Smith plays a slave who undertakes a dangerous and gruelling escape from captivity, who was later photographed and became the face of the growing emancipation movement. Here’s how to watch the new film. Emancipation is one of Apple’s biggest...
9to5Mac Daily: December 8, 2022 – More Apple security news and the FBI’s response
Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players. Sponsored by Chargeasap: The world’s first and smallest 270W USB-C...
Reddit announces its Recap 2022 with highlights of how users engaged with the platform
We’re just a few weeks away from the end of 2022, and it’s that time of year when people like to take a look back at everything they’ve done in the past 12 months. And to help people with that, Reddit is announcing today its Recap 2022, which highlights how users have engaged with the community during the year.
