ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
9to5Mac

PSA: TestFlight and Apple’s Developer Notary Service are currently down

Some of Apple’s platforms for developers are currently down, which has affected several people around the world. More specifically, TestFlight and the Developer ID Notary Service are facing outages on Thursday. TestFlight and other developer platforms currently down. Apple has already acknowledged the problem, although there’s no word on...
9to5Mac

Twitter Blue will be more expensive on iPhone to offset App Store fees

While Elon Musk paid a visit to Apple Park last week for a meeting with Tim Cook, he was not able to get Apple to change its App Store fees (shocker!). As such, The Information reports that Twitter is planning to charge more for its Twitter Blue subscription on iPhone, as a way to offset the 30% cut Apple will take.
9to5Mac

Apple and Ericsson put an end to patent lawsuits with new licensing deal

Apple and Ericsson have reached a licensing agreement that will put an end to a years-long, increasingly nasty legal battle between the two companies. As announced in a press release, the deal includes a “cross-license relating to patented cellular standard-essential technologies and grants certain other patent rights.”. The two...
TEXAS STATE
9to5Mac

Apple removes gag clauses related to workplace harassment after independent counsel review

Back in March, the majority of Apple shareholders voted for an independent review of how the company has handled situations like employees speaking up about sensitive issues. Now that the investigation is complete, Apple has announced that it is eliminating its gag clauses related to workplace discrimination and abuse. First...
9to5Mac

Tor Browser now optimized for Apple Silicon with new universal app

Tor Browser is now optimized for Apple Silicon, thanks to a new update rolling out this week. With the newest release of Tor Bowser 12.0, the Mac version of the Firefox-based browser is now a Universal app, meaning it can run natively on Macs with Apple Silicon or Intel chips using the same binary.
9to5Mac

9to5Mac Happy Hour 411: iCloud Advanced Data Protection, Apple Music Sing, Project Titan faces reality

Chance Miller joins Zac and Benjamin to discuss all of Apple’s surprise announcements from the past week, including Apple Music Sing karaoke mode, new privacy and security features such as iCloud Advanced Data Protection, and new App Store price point options. Also in the headlines is a big — if unsurprising — change to the ambitions for the long-rumored Apple Car project.
9to5Mac

How to turn on end-to-end encryption for iMessage, iCloud, iPhone backups in iOS 16.2

Apple is launching a big security enhancement with iOS 16.2 that brings the long-requested feature of full encryption for iMessage in iCloud, iPhone backups, and eight other apps/categories. As part of the process, you’ll need to set up a recovery contact/key – here’s how to turn on iPhone end-to-end encryption for iMessage, iCloud, device backups, Notes, Safari, Photos, and more.
9to5Mac

The FBI isn’t happy with Apple’s expansion of end-to-end encryption for iCloud

Apple yesterday announced a range of new security technology for its platforms, including the expansion of end-to-end encryption to additional iCloud data types. In response to that announcement, however, Apple is already facing criticism from the FBI, which said that it is “deeply concerned with the threat end-to-end and user-only-access encryption pose.”
9to5Mac

EU officially says all new iPhones will need USB-C starting in December 2024

The EU legislation to mandate a common smartphone charger is now a done deal. After it looked like it would pass back in June, the Council of Ministers ratified the vote in October. Today the law has been officially signed and published with a December 2024 deadline for all new smartphones sold in Europe to use USB-C.
9to5Mac

Unreleased Macs spotted in new database ahead of rumored early 2023 launch

Over recent weeks, we’ve seen some unreleased Mac hardware emerge via Geekbench testing results. Now, a pair of unreleased Macs have surfaced in another database: the Steam Hardware and Software Survey for November. This comes as Apple is widely expected to release upgrade versions of the MacBook Pro and Mac Studio sometime in early 2023.
9to5Mac

9to5Mac Gift Guide: Upgrade your work-from-home setup with these products

As work from home continues to be an option for many employees everywhere, it’s never a bad time to upgrade your setup with new accessories and gadgets. Head below as we roundup some of the best additions to your WFH setup, whether you’re buying for someone else this holiday season or crafting your own wish list.
9to5Mac

Reddit announces its Recap 2022 with highlights of how users engaged with the platform

We’re just a few weeks away from the end of 2022, and it’s that time of year when people like to take a look back at everything they’ve done in the past 12 months. And to help people with that, Reddit is announcing today its Recap 2022, which highlights how users have engaged with the community during the year.

Comments / 0

Community Policy