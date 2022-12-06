ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mooresville, NC

Racing News

NASCAR crew chief found guilty of assault

The incident took place at Talladega Superspeedway. On December 21st, 2021, a warrant for arrest was issued to Carlos Eduardo Troconi Ortiz. He was charged with second degree assault. The charges were brought following an altercation at a NASCAR race on October 2nd, 2021. 43-year-old Troconi Ortiz assaulted spotter Clayton...
TALLADEGA, AL
Motorious

Daytona and Superbird Selling At No Reserve At Mecum's Kissimmee Sale

There’s no doubt that the demand for vintage Mopar cars is through the roof. It’s hard to find any decent examples since the boom, but Mecum has two exceptional Hemi powered models set to go under the hammer in January during the Kissimmee auction. Would you bring a 1969 Hemi Charger Daytona or 1970 Plymouth Hemi Superbird to your collection?
KISSIMMEE, FL
fordauthority.com

NASCAR Ford Driver Hailie Deegan Most Popular In Truck Series

Hailie Deegan, who drove the No. 1 NASCAR Ford F-150 race truck, was voted the 2022 Most Popular Driver in the Truck Series for the second year in a row. Deegan won the award in 2021 as well, becoming the first woman in the Truck Series to win the award. She is the second woman to ever win a Most Popular Driver award, joining Danica Patrick, who won the award in the Xfinity Series in 2012.
racer.com

Petty grandson Moffitt enters Trans Am TA2

Thad Moffitt, grandson of racing legend Richard Petty, announced today at the Performance Racing Industry Trade Show (PRI) that he will compete full time in the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli’s TA2 class in 2023. Moffitt and Trans Am president John Clagett unveiled the No. 43 Safety-Kleen Chevrolet Camaro that Moffitt will drive for TeamSLR. The Petty blue Chevy from constructor M1 Racecars will run out of TeamSLR’s headquarters in St. Augustine, Florida with support from Petty’s Garage in Randleman, North Carolina.
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
Top Speed

A Modern Ford Torino Could Change The Future Of Muscle Cars

Should the next muscle car revival be based on the Ford Torino, there's now a good indication of what it may look like. Hot Cars and freelance auto designer Bimble Design are offering images of a 21st century Torino. Bimble Design’s Torino concept appears as a mash-up of the 2022 Ford Mustang with the original Torino. The concept has no visible exhaust system, leading Hot Cars to speculate it is an EV, which could pair alongside the Mustang Mach-E in Ford's lineup. If it were to make its way into production, it could be Ford's answer to the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT EV as the world of muscle cars moves toward electrification.
NBC Sports

RCR reveals sponsors for Kyle Busch’s No. 8 car in 2023

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, 3CHI, Alsco, Lenovo and BetMGM will return to sponsor the No. 8 team in 2023, Richard Childress Racing announced Thursday morning. Kyle Busch takes over the No. 8 in 2023 after spending the past 15 seasons at Joe Gibbs Racing. “Our business relationships are paramount to...
Speedway Digest

Ryan Truex Returns to Joe Gibbs Racing in 2023

Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) announced Thursday that Ryan Truex will run six races behind the wheel of the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) No. 19 Toyota GR Supra in 2023. Truex is well acquainted with the championship-winning team after running five races for JGR in 2022, finishing in the top five in three of those races. His best finish was a strong third-place run at Atlanta. Truex also competed in 13 NXS races with JGR over two seasons in 2011 and 2012.
FanBuzz

Kevin Harvick Once Slammed Goodyear's "Piece of Crap Tires" After Disaster Struck at Las Vegas

Let's talk tires. On December 1, Goodyear and NASCAR announced that they reached a multi-year agreement to renew the Akron, Ohio-based company's position as the exclusive tire provider of NASCAR. While Goodyear has been part of NASCAR since the mid-'50s, its title as the "official tire of NASCAR" dates back to only 1997. The new deal allows the company to keep this designation, and also re-ups its title sponsor deal for the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Autoweek.com

The First NASCAR Cup Race in 1949 Wasn't Pretty, But It Was a Start

The first NASCAR Cup race covered 200 laps and 150 miles on a ¾-mile dirt track near Charlotte, North Carolina. The race report shows only the top-20 finishers getting paid from the $5,000 purse. Among those on the 33-driver grid: future Hall of Fame drivers Red Byron, Curtis Turner,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte, NC
