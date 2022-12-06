Read full article on original website
NASCAR crew chief found guilty of assault
The incident took place at Talladega Superspeedway. On December 21st, 2021, a warrant for arrest was issued to Carlos Eduardo Troconi Ortiz. He was charged with second degree assault. The charges were brought following an altercation at a NASCAR race on October 2nd, 2021. 43-year-old Troconi Ortiz assaulted spotter Clayton...
Richard Childress Racing and Kyle Busch Usher in New Era with both Change and Familiarity
French writer Jean-Baptiste Alphonse Karr famously wrote “plus ca change, plus c’est la même chose”. Roughly translated to “The more things change, the more they stay the same”, the Frenchman’s words in 1849 have a lot of merit for Richard Childress Racing and Kyle Busch heading into their inaugural season together in 2023.
Daytona and Superbird Selling At No Reserve At Mecum's Kissimmee Sale
There’s no doubt that the demand for vintage Mopar cars is through the roof. It’s hard to find any decent examples since the boom, but Mecum has two exceptional Hemi powered models set to go under the hammer in January during the Kissimmee auction. Would you bring a 1969 Hemi Charger Daytona or 1970 Plymouth Hemi Superbird to your collection?
fordauthority.com
NASCAR Ford Driver Hailie Deegan Most Popular In Truck Series
Hailie Deegan, who drove the No. 1 NASCAR Ford F-150 race truck, was voted the 2022 Most Popular Driver in the Truck Series for the second year in a row. Deegan won the award in 2021 as well, becoming the first woman in the Truck Series to win the award. She is the second woman to ever win a Most Popular Driver award, joining Danica Patrick, who won the award in the Xfinity Series in 2012.
racer.com
Petty grandson Moffitt enters Trans Am TA2
Thad Moffitt, grandson of racing legend Richard Petty, announced today at the Performance Racing Industry Trade Show (PRI) that he will compete full time in the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli’s TA2 class in 2023. Moffitt and Trans Am president John Clagett unveiled the No. 43 Safety-Kleen Chevrolet Camaro that Moffitt will drive for TeamSLR. The Petty blue Chevy from constructor M1 Racecars will run out of TeamSLR’s headquarters in St. Augustine, Florida with support from Petty’s Garage in Randleman, North Carolina.
Why Denny Hamlin Could Be Up a Creek Without a Paddle in Contract Negotiations With Joe Gibbs Racing
Denny Hamlin's contract negotiations with Joe Gibbs Racing could prove to be difficult. The post Why Denny Hamlin Could Be Up a Creek Without a Paddle in Contract Negotiations With Joe Gibbs Racing appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Top Speed
A Modern Ford Torino Could Change The Future Of Muscle Cars
Should the next muscle car revival be based on the Ford Torino, there's now a good indication of what it may look like. Hot Cars and freelance auto designer Bimble Design are offering images of a 21st century Torino. Bimble Design’s Torino concept appears as a mash-up of the 2022 Ford Mustang with the original Torino. The concept has no visible exhaust system, leading Hot Cars to speculate it is an EV, which could pair alongside the Mustang Mach-E in Ford's lineup. If it were to make its way into production, it could be Ford's answer to the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT EV as the world of muscle cars moves toward electrification.
Kyle Busch’s 2023 paint schemes released; Newly stylized No. 8 font
The driver designed the new font for the No. 8 car. Kyle Busch spent the last 15 seasons behind the wheel of the No. 18 car. For 2023, he’s left Joe Gibbs Racing for Richard Childress Racing and will now drive the No. 8 car. The new number was...
Hailie Deegan Lands in Truck Series Roulette as Xfinity Series Opportunities Dry Up
Manufacturers have been shuffling truck series relationships, and the latest move appears to give Hailie Deegan a landing spot for 2023. The post Hailie Deegan Lands in Truck Series Roulette as Xfinity Series Opportunities Dry Up appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. speaks the truth about NASCAR’s current playoff system
Dale Earnhardt Jr. talks about NASCAR's current playoff system as he feels like a one-race championship is still not the correct way to end the year.
Kyle Busch Gets a Vote of Confidence That Might Worry 23XI Racing
Richard Childress Racing announced that most of Tyler Reddick's old sponsors are sticking with the No. 8 Chevy and Kyle Busch. The post Kyle Busch Gets a Vote of Confidence That Might Worry 23XI Racing appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NBC Sports
RCR reveals sponsors for Kyle Busch’s No. 8 car in 2023
Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, 3CHI, Alsco, Lenovo and BetMGM will return to sponsor the No. 8 team in 2023, Richard Childress Racing announced Thursday morning. Kyle Busch takes over the No. 8 in 2023 after spending the past 15 seasons at Joe Gibbs Racing. “Our business relationships are paramount to...
Richard Childress Racing Announces Kyle Busch Sponsors For 2023 NASCAR Season
The Richard Childress Racing organization announced the lineup of sponsors that will back Kyle Busch in the 2023 NASCAR season today. Merch is being rolled out, and there are a lot of familiar names from last season’s No. 8 car to next season. Busch will carry some of the same partners that Tyler Reddick had in 2022.
Carson Hocevar and WWEX Racing to Partner for Full Season in 2023
Carson Hocevar will return to Niece Motorsports in 2023, piloting the No. 42 WWEX Racing Chevrolet Silverado for his third full-time season in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (NCTS). Hocevar, who has made the NCTS playoffs the past two seasons, will race with full-season support from the WWEX Racing program,...
Ryan Truex Returns to Joe Gibbs Racing in 2023
Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) announced Thursday that Ryan Truex will run six races behind the wheel of the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) No. 19 Toyota GR Supra in 2023. Truex is well acquainted with the championship-winning team after running five races for JGR in 2022, finishing in the top five in three of those races. His best finish was a strong third-place run at Atlanta. Truex also competed in 13 NXS races with JGR over two seasons in 2011 and 2012.
Autoweek.com
Why 21-Year-Old Richard Petty Started His NASCAR Cup Career in Canada
The greatest racer in American sports-car history kicked off his NASCAR Cup career ... in Canada. Six days before the 1958 NASCAR Cup race in Toronto, Richard Petty made his NASCAR debut in a non-Cup, Convertible Division race at Columbia Speedway in central South Carolina. Petty didn’t finish his first...
Kevin Harvick Once Slammed Goodyear's "Piece of Crap Tires" After Disaster Struck at Las Vegas
Let's talk tires. On December 1, Goodyear and NASCAR announced that they reached a multi-year agreement to renew the Akron, Ohio-based company's position as the exclusive tire provider of NASCAR. While Goodyear has been part of NASCAR since the mid-'50s, its title as the "official tire of NASCAR" dates back to only 1997. The new deal allows the company to keep this designation, and also re-ups its title sponsor deal for the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway.
Autoweek.com
The First NASCAR Cup Race in 1949 Wasn't Pretty, But It Was a Start
The first NASCAR Cup race covered 200 laps and 150 miles on a ¾-mile dirt track near Charlotte, North Carolina. The race report shows only the top-20 finishers getting paid from the $5,000 purse. Among those on the 33-driver grid: future Hall of Fame drivers Red Byron, Curtis Turner,...
Carson Hocevar’s Great News Has Nothing to Do With His NASCAR Future
Truck series driver Carson Hacevar had good news on the personal and professional fronts in the past 48 hours. The post Carson Hocevar’s Great News Has Nothing to Do With His NASCAR Future appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
John Hunter Nemechek Joins Joe Gibbs Racing Full Time in 2023
Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) announced Thursday that John Hunter Nemechek will join the team to run the full NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) schedule and compete for a championship in 2023. Nemechek will be climbing behind the wheel of the No. 20 Toyota GR Supra which makes its return to JGR and NXS after a one-year hiatus.
