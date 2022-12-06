Read full article on original website
Related
Welcome To Bismarck – A Humbling Experience For Sure
Have you ever experienced a "Brush With Greatness?" - found yourself feet away from a celebrity?. 99% of the time when it happens it's at the least expected moment - you're walking down the street, you turn the corner, and there is a TV or movie star right in front of you. I have had this kind of thing occur before, but NEVER while battling a blizzard.
BUY HERE: Tickets To The Bismarck Downtown Cocoa Crawl
Sip, Snack and Shop Local this Saturday. Bundle up the kids, and plan to bring the whole family for a fun-filled day. The 6th annual Bismarck Downtown Cocoa Crawl takes place Saturday, December 10th, 2022 kicking off at 10amCST - 4pmCST. HOLIDAY SPIRIT. Your favorite dowtown small businesses have joined...
BisMan: Rent The ‘Christmas Vacation’ Griswold-Mobile For A Good Cause
Here's a unique fundraiser you should know about. I'm sure you're familiar with the station wagon from National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation... Well, you might see a similar station wagon (An '88 Crown Victoria) rolling around Bismarck-Mandan this month. You might not know it, but you can schedule a time to...
Panda Sighting In Bismarck – Check Out The Pictures
On a clear bright cold Wednesday morning here in Bismarck, I spotted something that made me smile..... ....AND hungry at the same time. I first wrote about this just last summer, and the buzz around town still hasn't stopped. Here is what the Aspen Group LLP posted on their Facebook page back around June:
Bismarck Event Center Announces Two New Concerts In January
January is typically a slow time period for concerts in our neck of the woods. After all, who wants to come to North Dakota in the middle of January? Well, apparently at least a couple of acts do. More on that in a moment. The 2nd annual Bismarck Rec and...
New Entertainment Venue Opening In Bismarck
If you're looking for something fun to do with your family, you might want to stop at this place when it opens. The Kirkwood Mall announced on its Facebook page a new entertainment venue opening in one of its vacant spaces. What Kind Of Entertainment Will There Be?. The venue...
Incredibly Odd & Questionable Things For Sale In BisMan
Facebook is a strange place, where strange people sell strange things. Upon scrolling through my newsfeed the other day, I couldn't help but notice a few odd items for sale on different Facebook rummage groups and in the marketplace. We Need Rules. I feel like there needs to be better...
New Specialty Clothing & Accessory Store Now Open In Bismarck
There's a new place you can check out for your holiday shopping. A clothing and accessory store opened in the Kirkwood Mall today (December 9th, 2022). You might think we have enough clothing stores in Bismarck-Mandan; to that, I say, HOW DARE YOU. Besides, this isn't your average clothing and...
Dinner? Popular Restaurant Added To This BisMan Delivery Service
With the chill in the air. Hold on, let's be real, it is more than just a CHILL in the air when the snow actually crunches below one's feet. This new addition to a popular question on what to have for dinner offers the solution we all have been dreaming about. Especially for those that are tired of the tacos or burgers, you are going to become the hero in your household tonight, this weekend or the next time you place that home food delivery order.
Bisman Restaurants & Stores Open On Christmas Or Christmas Eve
If you're anxious to get out of the house on Christmas or Christmas Eve, or maybe you need to run and pick something up last minute, or maybe you just don't really celebrate the holidays. You might find this list useful. There are some stores that stay open on arguably...
North Dakota Country Fest Drops Another Artist
North Dakota Country Fest has made another announcement concerning an act that is set to perform at next year's 2023 country music festival. More on that in a moment. ND Country Fest bills itself as the Dakota's largest country music festival and fastest-growing country music festival in the nation. North Dakota Country Fest is preparing for their biggest concert lineup in its history.
YIKES! Wicked Winter Storm Next Week Has NoDak In The Bullseye
Looks like a MAJOR Winter Storm is brewing. Enjoy the next few tranquil days, because another impactful winter storm has its eyes set on North Dakota beginning early next week. This storm has the potential to be the biggest storm of the season. That's hard to imagine since we've already...
BisMan Grand Opening -Alpha-Lit-Imagine YOUR Name In Lights
It's always exciting to see a brand new business in town, and THIS one could make an upcoming event in your life so much more memorable. Do you have any occasions coming up in the near future that you are excited about? A Graduation, or maybe a wedding? Well we all know how those events are usually celebrated, catering, invitations sent out ( either through snail mail or e-mails ) - now here in Bismarck and Mandan we have a new business that will help catapult any event, any special occasion you can possibly think of. Here is what Jamie Thrasher posted on Facebook back in September:
Part 2 of BisMan vs Los Angeles- Million Dollar Homes For Sale.
While all of our States may be United, there are massive differences found in all fifty. Most likely the largest differences can be found in comparing North Dakota and California. Geographically and politically, we are miles apart. But a million dollars is still a million dollars yes?. So you're on...
Hey BisMan – Four Exciting Words – “Hairball-Charity-World Record”
Pretty exciting Saturday coming up here in Bismarck with the return of an amazing band. I have run across so many people in the last month, make that the last 3-4 months that have waited for this Saturday, December 3rd - The greatest tribute band you'll ever see - Hairball - making their return back to Bismarck Event Center. This is your chance to experience the whole event and be a part of possibly a Word Record. Now that I have your curiosity, you are probably wondering just HOW you can contribute.
Are People Vaping Inside Bismarck Restaurants?
So what do you think? Are people vaping inside Bismarck restaurants?. You wouldn't think so, would you? Let me rephrase my question - "Are people HIDING their vaping inside Bismarck restaurants?" I think it's entirely possible, AND it wouldn't surprise me one bit, just because I know how human nature is, I ALSO have worked in the restaurant business before, and I know how stressful of a job that is - so if somehow, someway some employees find a quick hideaway spot inside, and vape. I also came across a Facebook post on a group page in town, there are quite a few more people other than myself that have actually seen vapers inside restaurants.
In Bismarck – The Tavern Grill All Set To Open On Tuesday
I have learned to develop a fairly thick skin when sending an article over to the Bismarck People Reporting News Group Facebook page. I got into the routine way too much last year of sending an article that I had just finished over to a local social media outlet - I have come to learn from experience that not everyone is going to agree with or be cordial with what I have to say. I'm talking about the Bismarck People Reporting News Group Facebook Page - I have always called them the "Hub" of Bismarck and Mandan, for there is never a shortage of people asking questions, trying to seek advice, AND dishing out negative comments to others - the good and the bad I guess. So when I heard that Bismarck has a new restaurant opening up fairly soon, I was just a tad braced for those people that are frustrated.
Bismarck’s Gateway Mall – “Hello New Neighbor”
I was just talking about this last week with a co-worker. It must have been 4 years ago when I came out from Minot to do a radio remote with Dvorak. I had never set foot in Bismarck but had driven by only ONCE when I moved from Fargo to Magic City. I set my GPS to guide my station's vehicle to 2700 State ST - Gateway Mall. I found myself staring at the HUGE empty space inside which apparently used to be a Sears store. My conversation last week with a co-worker was about that very same thing, and I was amazed that the space is still vacant- but not for long.
Don’t Miss Hairball-“We Get To Walk In Our Heroes Footsteps”
This Saturday Bismarck and Mandan are blessed with a fantastic event. This truly is something you don't want to miss, without a doubt the best tribute band you'll ever see. This Saturday at the Bismarck Event Center HAIRBALL will be taking the stage, playing your favorites from Van Halen, Queen, AC/DC, Kiss, Twisted Sister, Cinderella, and the long list of bands continue. When you are standing among all the others who are there enjoying the show, close your eyes for like a minute - it's amazing to hear how Hairball nails every song they duplicate. There is so much going on, it's really more than just a concert, it's a theatre of brilliant costumes, props, bigger staging, and pyrotechnics which all mixed together will blow you off your feet. The one thing that stands out to me is just how much they love to perform, and their passion.
ABC’s ’20/20′ News Program Coming To Bismarck To Revisit Shocking Murder Case
The ABC News program, 20/20 is coming to Bismarck next week, on Monday, December 12th. Producers of the show informed us they are putting together a television program on the Nikki Entzel murder case. The producers of the show will be stopping in the SuperTalk 1270 studio that morning to...
US 103.3
Mandan, ND
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
800K+
Views
ABOUT
US 103.3 Country plays new country and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bismarck, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://1033uscountry.com
Comments / 0