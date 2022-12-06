Read full article on original website
Fun and Festive Events Around Dallas This Weekend
Each week we like to dig around and find unique, boozy and indulgent things to get into around Dallas. It might be a festival, a social gathering of like-minded imbibers at a brewery, a special dinner or a pop-up. Here's what we're excited about this week. If you're looking for...
Abruzzo's Reopens as a Quaint Italian Restaurant in Oak Cliff
Abruzzo's is a small family-run Italian restaurant in Oak Cliff that sits at the corner of West Davis and Tyler streets, just far enough outside the Bishop Arts District that parking isn't a nightmare. Proprietors Elias and Delores Rodriguez opened this spot eight years ago as Bishop Arts Winery. After...
First Look: Escondido Tex-Mex Patio Is Off and Running in Preston Hollow
Escondido means "hidden" in Spanish, but in this case, the secret is out already. We recently stopped by this new Preston Hollow Tex-Mex restaurant owned by John Alexis to get a first look. Given that it was a work night, we thought we’d be able to sneak in at 5...
The Violet Crown Opens This Weekend in Dallas, Replacing the Old Magnolia Theater
As any experienced cinephile will tell you, the majority of major releases, exclusive screenings and specialty events within the film industry take place in New York and Los Angeles. This is true even though Dallas has one of the most robust film markets in the country. Considering that Cinemark’s headquarters...
10 Best Concerts of the Week: The Smile, Bowling for Soup, MÅNESKIN and More
There are a few oddities in this week's concert list. For one thing, instead of 10 concerts, this week we suggest 11 concerts for North Texas music lovers because an acclaimed rock 'n' soul singer will perform two nights in Oak Cliff. The second oddity is that with this many concerts on the list, only six venues are hosting this week's best. Finally, one of those venues has never appeared on this list before and most likely never will again. North Texans can look forward to a lot this week, with the best Radiohead side project kicking things off. Minnesota rapper Yung Gravy makes a stop in the Cedars, while Béla Fleck brings bluegrass to Downtown Dallas. Over the weekend, Cody Canada and The Departed return to North Texas with some Cross Canadian Ragweed songs in hand, and Bowling for Soup plays for charity. Next week, an Italian band makes its way to town as does a local favorite. And, believe it or not, that's not all this week has in store for you.
Author Claims City Hall Hosts Homophobic Invocation Speakers
Local author and researcher Edward Sebesta stood in front of the Dallas City Council on Sept. 21. He had waited all day for two minutes of the council’s time. He was there to tell council members about a binder of information he’d prepared for them regarding people selected in recent months to give invocations before their meetings. All of the people mentioned in the binder, Sebesta claims, either have anti-LGBTQ beliefs or come from institutions that have such beliefs.
Former Deep Ellum Bartender Austin Shuffield Convicted of Simple Assault and Obstruction
A former Deep Ellum bartender has been convicted for attacking a woman almost four years ago. A Dallas County jury found Austin Garrett Shuffield, 34, guilty of simple assault and obstruction and acquitted him of an aggravated assault charge in connection with the 2019 attack on L’Daijohnique Lee, according to Dallas County court records.
House Bill Aims to Ban 'No-Knock Warrants' but North Texas Police Agencies Already Use Them Sparingly
'Tis the season for hot button issues as the Texas Legislature prepares for its upcoming session in 2023. Bills touching on topics ranging from abolishing the city of Austin, marijuana reform, legal sports gambling and school library books will be on the table during the 88th legislative session, which begins on January 10. House Bill 762 is one of the filings aimed at tackling a highly topical matter: no-knock warrants.
