There are a few oddities in this week's concert list. For one thing, instead of 10 concerts, this week we suggest 11 concerts for North Texas music lovers because an acclaimed rock 'n' soul singer will perform two nights in Oak Cliff. The second oddity is that with this many concerts on the list, only six venues are hosting this week's best. Finally, one of those venues has never appeared on this list before and most likely never will again. North Texans can look forward to a lot this week, with the best Radiohead side project kicking things off. Minnesota rapper Yung Gravy makes a stop in the Cedars, while Béla Fleck brings bluegrass to Downtown Dallas. Over the weekend, Cody Canada and The Departed return to North Texas with some Cross Canadian Ragweed songs in hand, and Bowling for Soup plays for charity. Next week, an Italian band makes its way to town as does a local favorite. And, believe it or not, that's not all this week has in store for you.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO