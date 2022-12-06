ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch Sid Wilson visit the House Of Masks, the largest collection of Slipknot masks and memorabilia

By Liz Scarlett
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YvkLE_0jZ16bgX00

Sid Wilson recently paid a visit to the House of Masks , a collection house of Slipknot memorabilia owned by AJ Good.

Earlier this year, the fan declared that his collection is the biggest in the world, containing a number of masks from throughout the Iowan Nine's career, as well as rare merchandise, instruments and more.

Recently, the 'Knot DJ became the first member of the band to see the collection in person. Good has since shared an hour-long video documenting the musician's walkthrough, as he reflects on memories surrounding the various items.

He reminiscences about the Slipknot member that inspired his 'must kill' hand tattoos, the mask that he considers 'cursed' or 'haunted' by a 'dead dude', live moments, and the stories behind many visors. In a later video, he even gifts Good a real stage-used mask to add to his collection.

Throughout the recording, the pair goof off together like old friends, discussing Slipknot lore and having a laugh, making for quite the wholesome hour.

Over on the host's Patreon account , members can watch a video of Wilson teaching Good how to scratch DJ decks.

Across the Thanksgiving holiday, The House of Masks organised a show titled 'Thankskilling Weekend', which was hosted in collaboration with Wilson. The concert saw performances from Swollen Teeth, Kissing Candice and more.

Watch Sid Wilson visit The House of Masks below:

Slipknot are currently in the midst of a South American tour in promotion of their new album The End So Far , released in September as their final offering with Roadrunner Records. Their next show is set to take place on December 8 in Argentina, before they perform at their own Knotfest festival on December 11 in Chile.

