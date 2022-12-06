ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Staten Island Advance

Death knell for two Juicy Lucy restaurants. They’ll shut the doors New Year’s Eve.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Award-winning brisket and succulent ribs from Juicy Lucy will soon be a whisper of smoke. The barbecue concepts of Ocean Breeze and Eltingville will close on Dec. 31, said co-owner Richie Holmes. However, he will keep the takeout-only venue in Annadale open. Holmes said the DiFara Pizzeria and Juicy Lucia operation at 100-102 Lincoln Avenue “will continue at the moment.”
Whichever holiday you celebrate, let it be with a new pet. You won’t regret it. Dec. 10-11

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Dogs possess a sense of smell that is many times more sensitive than the most advanced man-made instruments, powerful enough to detect substances at concentrations of one part per trillion. With training, dogs can sniff out bombs and drugs, pursue suspects, and find missing persons and the food you’re making before it has been made. And more and more, dogs are being used experimentally to detect human disease—cancer, diabetes, tuberculosis, and now, malaria—from smell alone. They can sense seizures before they happen and notify those around them. The National Library of Science has done significant research on their abilities.
Pete Davidson is not the first celeb with a Staten Island address. Here are some other famous borough homeowners.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- When Pete Davidson’s condo hit the market earlier this month, fans flocked to the online listing to get a glimpse inside the King of Staten Island’s 1,592-square-foot St. George abode. Pics of the home offer an intimate look at how the other half lives: There’s a seventh-floor terrace illuminated by a string of bulb lighting, a spacious walk-in closet and a living room full of plush blue couches that may or may not have been graced by the illustrious Kim K.
Staten Island obituaries for Friday, Dec. 9, 2022

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Merilyn Driscoll “Mimi” Baylor, 93, died Dec. 6. She knew her husband since elementary school and they married in 1950, settling into their Todt Hill home for the next 68 years where they would raise three children. She worked in real estate and was also an Avon representative, working her way to becoming district manager for Avon Products. For the full obituary, click here.
