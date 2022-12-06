Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Millions of dollars for NY as part of new food program: Contact now if you need moneyMark StarNew York City, NY
Apply to now get your money: Eric Adams paying millions to selected candidateMark StarNew York City, NY
Millions of dollars for NY renters and homeowners: Get yourself registeredMark StarNew York City, NY
Plans For IKEA Closings in 2023Joel EisenbergNew York City, NY
Mayor Adams Introduces Deputy Mayor and Chief of Staff - Migrants Should be Top PriorityTom HandyNew York City, NY
Related
The Old Guy: On why development on Staten Island needs to be capped
Joan and I rode by 44 Victory Blvd. the other day, the site of the proposed homeless shelter that a lot of people didn’t want here, not because of NIMBY, but because the placement, they felt, was entirely wrong and other placements were ignored by the then Mayor’s office.
City health experts to share COVID-19 data at Community Board meeting next week
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — City health representatives will share the latest COVID-19 data with the public during a Community Board 2 Health Committee meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 14. During the 7 p.m. meeting, representatives of the New York City Health and Hospitals Test & Treat Corps will also provide...
Career waitress launches book about Port Richmond with nods to Ralph’s, Denino’s
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Artist and career waitress Mary-Antonia Lombardi of Port Richmond recently received a grant through Staten Island Arts. The end-product of such an award is a colorful, self-published book about her neighborhood — Welcome to the Neighborhood...10302 (Ingramspark, 2022). She sums up, “The story is...
New NYC Tree Map allows residents to report tree conditions in parks, streets across the city
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The city Parks Department recently launched its new tree map, which includes unique IDs, species information and maintenance status for 800,000 trees throughout the five boroughs. The map, located on the city Parks website, allows New Yorkers to report tree conditions in city parks as well...
How much damage did the spotted lanternfly cause on Staten Island this year? Experts weigh in.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — They were a serious nuisance to Staten Islanders and threaten New York State’s critical plants and crops, but how much damage have spotted lanternflies (SLF) done to the borough’s trees and parks? And what do environmental experts predict we’ll see next year, when the weather warms?
Staten Island Ferry to run hourly overnight service on Saturday night
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The Department of Transportation (DOT) has announced that the Staten Island Ferry will provide hourly overnight service from Saturday, Dec. 10, at 11 p.m., until Sunday, Dec. 11, at 7 a.m. Boats will depart from the St. George Terminal on the hour and from the Whitehall...
Death knell for two Juicy Lucy restaurants. They’ll shut the doors New Year’s Eve.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Award-winning brisket and succulent ribs from Juicy Lucy will soon be a whisper of smoke. The barbecue concepts of Ocean Breeze and Eltingville will close on Dec. 31, said co-owner Richie Holmes. However, he will keep the takeout-only venue in Annadale open. Holmes said the DiFara Pizzeria and Juicy Lucia operation at 100-102 Lincoln Avenue “will continue at the moment.”
After an 8-year battle with 9/11-related cancer, Staten Island NYPD Lt. Maureen Gill-Donohue succumbs to the disease. She was 57.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y — Maureen Gill-Donohue, a NYPD lieutenant who will be remembered for her selfless spirit, her caring nature, her deep love of family, and her joyous smile, died Wednesday in her West Brighton home after a long battle with ovarian cancer. She was 57. After the 9/11...
Boat hauler christened in memory of Staten Island hero who died of 9/11-related illness
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Gone, but certainly not forgotten. On Friday, the Bayonne Drydock and Repair Corporation christened the Northeast’s largest mobile boat hauler in honor of the late-NYPD Detective Christopher Edward Cranston, a Staten Island resident who lost his life in July 2019 after a battle with 9/11-related illnesses.
Whichever holiday you celebrate, let it be with a new pet. You won’t regret it. Dec. 10-11
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Dogs possess a sense of smell that is many times more sensitive than the most advanced man-made instruments, powerful enough to detect substances at concentrations of one part per trillion. With training, dogs can sniff out bombs and drugs, pursue suspects, and find missing persons and the food you’re making before it has been made. And more and more, dogs are being used experimentally to detect human disease—cancer, diabetes, tuberculosis, and now, malaria—from smell alone. They can sense seizures before they happen and notify those around them. The National Library of Science has done significant research on their abilities.
Pete Davidson’s condo to be shown starting today: Take a peek inside the $1.3M home for sale
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Qualified buyers can check out Pete Davidson’s nearly $1.3 million waterfront pad at showings starting Saturday. Calls started pouring into Realtors Amy Arnone and Marissa Polo about the 1,592-square-foot condo after an Advance/SILive.com report about the listing was published last week. But only those who...
Pete Davidson is not the first celeb with a Staten Island address. Here are some other famous borough homeowners.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- When Pete Davidson’s condo hit the market earlier this month, fans flocked to the online listing to get a glimpse inside the King of Staten Island’s 1,592-square-foot St. George abode. Pics of the home offer an intimate look at how the other half lives: There’s a seventh-floor terrace illuminated by a string of bulb lighting, a spacious walk-in closet and a living room full of plush blue couches that may or may not have been graced by the illustrious Kim K.
How Staten Island exhibit captures a love of all people through one woman’s inclusive doll collection
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Immerse yourself in a life-sized dollhouse as you walk by Black, Brown, white and Asian dolls living among one another as they sing in church, enjoy teatime and celebrate weddings in style. The “Someone Like Me” doll exhibit at the Canvas Institute in Tompkinsville is curated...
Music producer who lost everything is now inspirational success story | Staten Islanders of 2022
Editor’s Note: In the news business, every year has its standout stories, newsmakers, villains and heroes. But in the Staten Island news business, the Advance/SILive.com also has the unique privilege of telling the stories of our neighbors – everyday people doing extraordinary and inspiring things. In honor of...
Staten Island Skating Pavilion completes a major renovation: Here’s a peek inside
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – When Sal Tirro started a months-long renovation on his 27-year-old ice skating and entertainment complex this past summer, the goal was to update the aging venue, replace the ice and give Staten Island skaters and hockey players a more modern home. New scoreboard? Check. Updated...
Santa will ride down Forest Avenue in a horse-drawn sleigh
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Word to the naughty and nice: Santa’s making his list and headed to Forest Avenue. He’ll ride his horse-drawn sleigh through West Brighton’s Restaurant Row on Thursday, Dec. 8 starting at 5 p.m. To set the mood, Spotlight Studio carolers will strike up holiday tunes.
NYPD: Ramped up enforcement of illegally parked tractor trailers leads to 800 summons
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – The NYPD has ramped up its enforcement of illegally parked tractor trailers in 2022, which the Advance/SILive.com highlighted earlier this year as a quality of life and safety issue across the Island. A spokesman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information said approximately 800...
NYC civil service exams open for December: Here are the salaries for each job
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York City civil service exam schedule is open for December, and some jobs pay more than others. The application period for exams opened on Dec. 1. Exam applications currently open include: associate correctional counselor (NYC H+H); carpenter; carpenter (NYC H+H); child protective specialist;...
Woman set furniture ablaze at Staten Island business; lawyer notes past ‘struggles’
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Staten Island woman who admitted to starting a fire at a local furniture store will be residing upstate for a few years. Undine Walker, 46, of the 100 block of Gordon Street in Stapleton, carried out the arson almost exactly one year ago to the day, along the 600 block of Bay Street.
Staten Island obituaries for Friday, Dec. 9, 2022
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Merilyn Driscoll “Mimi” Baylor, 93, died Dec. 6. She knew her husband since elementary school and they married in 1950, settling into their Todt Hill home for the next 68 years where they would raise three children. She worked in real estate and was also an Avon representative, working her way to becoming district manager for Avon Products. For the full obituary, click here.
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
66K+
Followers
43K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.https://www.silive.com
Comments / 0