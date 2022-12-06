Read full article on original website
USC's Caleb Williams Wins 2022 Heisman Trophy; Stetson Bennett Fourth
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett finishes fourth in Heisman voting.
Ohio State Quarterback C.J. Stroud Finishes Third In Heisman Trophy Voting
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud finished third in the voting for this year’s Heisman Trophy behind USC’s Caleb Williams and TCU’s Max Duggan and ahead of Georgia's Stetson Bennett. A redshirt sophomore from Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., Stroud has completed 66.2 percent of his passes this season for...
Colorado, Deion Sanders land No. 8 RB in 2023 class
New Colorado coach Deion Sanders added his first ESPN 300 commitment for the Buffaloes on Saturday when four-star running back Dylan Edwards announced his commitment to the Buffaloes.
2022 Heisman Trophy awarded to University of Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams
NEW YORK — University of Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams was awarded the Heisman Trophy for 2022 Saturday evening. USC is the first school to have won the Heisman Trophy eight times, according to The Associated Press. Williams received 544 first-place votes and 2,031 points, outpoints TCU quarterback Max...
Heisman Trophy winner, votes for 2022 college football season announced
The 2022 calendar turns to Bowl Season and the College Football Playoff, but before then it's time to reveal the Heisman Trophy winner for this season. Four elite players were up for the award this year, all quarterbacks, with three of the finalists set to appear in the national playoff semifinal, ...
Why This Year's Heisman Vote Was My Toughest in 25 Years
Caleb Williams won the 2022 Heisman in a landslide, but I cast my ballot for another outstanding quarterback.
Major Cantrell's clutch gene secures Washington's second state football championship in program history
By Collin Wieder | Photos by Michael Kinney EDMOND - His first read wasn’t there and pressure was bearing down on him, but Washington quarterback Major Cantrell never panicked. The junior signal caller calmly surveyed the field, uncorked one into the back of the end zone, took a hit ...
Stetson Bennett's Parents, Kirby Smart Discuss his Journey
Stetson Bennett's parents, Denise and Stetson, joined their son in New York for the Heisman Trophy Ceremony. They, and Kirby Smart, helped to tell his story.
