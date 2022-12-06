“It’s a little bit of a breaking of trust with the audience,” says Christopher Keyser from his hotel room in Paris where he was shooting the second season of Julia earlier this year. He says that the current business model for networks and streamers is to throw “a thousand shows at you so you’ll forget and move on. And I think that’s a complicated way of developing a relationship with an audience.”One show Keyser and I haven’t forgotten about is his short-lived speculative Netflix show, 2019’s The Society.For those of you who might have missed it prior to its late...

