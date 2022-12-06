The Vandals evened up their season record in commanding fashion Friday night, routing Carlinville 84-29 to open up South Central Conference play. Vandalia opened up the game with senior Reid Well catching fire early with a three-pointer to opener and another basket to get out to a 5-0 lead. That lead would push out to 24-5 by the end of the first quarter as Preston Nestrick would add six and Matthew Hagy and Tanner Robbins would have four points to help Vandalia grab momentum. The Vandals would outscore the Cavaliers 21-6 in the second quarter for a halftime lead of 45-11. Well continued his hot streak on the night with 16 points in the third quarter as the Vandals would go up 73-20 heading into the fourth quarter where the Vandals would outscore Carlinville 11-9 to close out the win. Well would finish with a career high 35 points for the Vandals with nine 3-pointers in the game, the second most for a Vandal player for an individual game. Having won both of their games this week, Vandalia is now 3-3 on the season and 1-0 in the SCC. They will be right back in action on Saturday night at Carlyle.

CARLINVILLE, IL ・ 16 HOURS AGO