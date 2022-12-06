Read full article on original website
Behind Well’s huge game, Vandals Open SCC Play With Big Rout of Carlinville
The Vandals evened up their season record in commanding fashion Friday night, routing Carlinville 84-29 to open up South Central Conference play. Vandalia opened up the game with senior Reid Well catching fire early with a three-pointer to opener and another basket to get out to a 5-0 lead. That lead would push out to 24-5 by the end of the first quarter as Preston Nestrick would add six and Matthew Hagy and Tanner Robbins would have four points to help Vandalia grab momentum. The Vandals would outscore the Cavaliers 21-6 in the second quarter for a halftime lead of 45-11. Well continued his hot streak on the night with 16 points in the third quarter as the Vandals would go up 73-20 heading into the fourth quarter where the Vandals would outscore Carlinville 11-9 to close out the win. Well would finish with a career high 35 points for the Vandals with nine 3-pointers in the game, the second most for a Vandal player for an individual game. Having won both of their games this week, Vandalia is now 3-3 on the season and 1-0 in the SCC. They will be right back in action on Saturday night at Carlyle.
Altamont Beats South Central in NTC Opener
Altamont got themselves back in the win column while South Central dropped their second in a row as the Indians beat the Cougars 72-45 in the National Trail Conference opener for both teams. Altamont would outscore South Central 19-14 for a five point lead at the end of the first quarter. Altamont would push that lead to 37-26 at halftime. The Cougars offense would slow in the second half while the Indians kept momentum, putting up 35 points to South Central’s 19 points to close out the win. Altamont moves to 3-2 on the season and 1-0 in the NTC. They will next be in action on Tuesday when they host Carlyle. South Central is now 3-2 on the season and 0-1 in the NTC. They will begin play in the Wayne City Conrad Allen Holiday Tournament on Monday at 7:00pm against Edwards County.
CHBC falls to Dieterich in NTC Action
The CHBC Bobcats fall to Dieterich in NTC Action on Friday night. The Bobcats hung with the Movin’ Maroons in the first half, trailing by just 1 point (25-24) at halftime. But, Dieterich was able to pull away in the 3rd quarter, getting the lead up to 10 entering the 4th quarter. CHBC falls to 2-6 on the season. Next up for the Bobcats is the St. Elmo Holiday Tournament.
Brownstown-St. Elmo 8th Grade Girls Set for State Tournament Quarterfinals Today
The Brownstown-St. Elmo 8th grade girls basketball team will try to make history today as they play in the quarterfinal round of the IESA 8-2A State Tournament at Havana High School. This will be the second trip to an 8th grade state tournament for the Bombers and fourth overall trip for the BSE JH girls basketball program. A win today for the Bombers in the quarterfinal round would be a first for BSE as they have went 0-1 in the previous three trips and have not gotten past the Elite Eight. BSE will take their 25-1 record up against Peoria Christian, who is 15-6 on the season, with the two meeting at 1:00pm. The winner of the game will move on to the tournament semifinals at 6:30pm Saturday evening against either Paris Crestwood or Bourbonnais St. George and will guarantee their spot in the Final Four.
St. Elmo-Brownstown Still Looking for First NTC Win After Loss to St. Anthony
St. Elmo-Brownstown is still looking to get their first win in National Trail Conference play after falling at St. Anthony, 61-31, on Friday night. SEB was outscored by the Bulldogs 20-14 in the first quarter and 19-9 in the second quarter as they trailed 39-23 at halftime. The Eagles would be held to just 8 points in the second half as they suffer the loss. SEB is now 5-3 on the season and 0-3 in the NTC. Next up for the Eagles will be their own St. Elmo Holiday Tournament where they begin play on Tuesday night at 7:45pm against CHBC.
Pro Wire Athlete of the Week
Our Pro Wire Athletes of the Week for the week of December 10th are the Brownstown-St. Elmo 8th grade girls basketball team, Altamont’s Grace Nelson and CHBC’s Madison Wojcik. On Wednesday night, BSE defeated Dieterich 31-14 to win the 8-2A St. Anthony Sectional Championship and move to 25-1...
Vandals Wrestlers roll to dual team win over Hillsboro
Vandals are 2-0 in dual team action. They will have a home quad with Oakwood, Olney and LeRoy on Saturday.
South Central boys #2 seed, CHBC #6 seed in Dieterich Holiday Tournament
South Central boys are the #2 seed in the Dieterich Holiday Tournament. South Central will play in a pool with #3 seed Grayville, #6 seed CHBC and #7 seed Red Hill play one game on Monday, December 26th and then their “double day” on Tuesday, December 27th. Their game on Wednesday, December 28th will be determined by their record in pool play. South Central is currently 3-1 on the season and they will host Altamont on Friday. And, then South Central plays next week in the Conrad Allen Holiday Tournament in Wayne City.
BSE Runs Win Streak to Five Games With Win Over WSS
Brownstown-St. Elmo girls have now won five in a row after their second big win of the week, beating Windsor/Stew-Stras, 54-24, in National Trail Conference action on Thursday night. The Lady Bombers came out with a balanced scoring attack right from the tip-off getting out to a 22-3 lead by the end of the first quarter behind 9 points from Avery Myers and 5 points from Alice Turco in the quarter. BSE would again outscore the Hatchets in the second quarter with another 6 points from Turco and Laney Baldrige tallying four points in the quarter as BSE would lead 36-11 at halftime. Scoring would be back and forth between the team in the third quarter with BSE taking an 8-7 advantage in the quarter as Lexi Seabaugh and Jayna Ireland would each hit two baskets apiece and BSE would hold a 44-18 lead heading into the fourth quarter. BSE would close out the game with a 10-6 run, with Anna Stine accounting for six of the Bombers’ points in the period as BSE finished out the 54-24 win. The Bombers are now 9-1 on the season and 2-0 in the NTC. BSE will next be in action on Tuesday when they host Casey-Westfield in non-conference action.
