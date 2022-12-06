Read full article on original website
MotorTrend Magazine
What Is an Oldsmobile 455-Inch Big-Block?
When you look at a modern Chevy engine, that's not what you're really seeing; instead, it's a GM "corporate" engine that is used across all the various brands (at least those that are still with us). But back in the day that wasn't the case. In the golden era of muscle cars, all the GM divisions (Oldsmobile, Buick, Pontiac, and Chevrolet) had a lot of freedom to develop their own unique drivetrains. This intra-corporate rivalry helped fuel the horsepower wars of the later '60s and early '70s. For example Olds, Pontiac, and Buick all had 455-inch big-block V-8s, but aside from the displacement they had very little in common. Duplication of effort? Waste of company resources? Yeah, you could argue that. But it also led to innovation.
Top Speed
Falcon F7: The American-Made Supercar The World Forgot About
Developed by the American company, Falcon Automobile Corporation, the Falcon F7 is a two-seater supercar that made headlines when a prototype was first shown to the public at the 2010 North American International Auto Show. And then, in 2012 the production model was unveiled to the automotive press. Bloomberg TV covered it as such: "The 620-HP Falcon F7 is 2013's Most Coveted Car". The F7 was faster than most American muscle cars and supercars. At the time it came second only to the Chevy Corvette C7. It's impressive how the American automaker managed to conceive and present this production model in less than three years.
Top Speed
Everything You Need To Know About The Iconic Chevrolet K5 Blazer
SUVs today have taken over the market because they are a combination of a car and a truck, but better than both. They are the best of both worlds, offering the comforts and room of a sedan while offering the toughness and durability of a truck. The thing is, though, that SUVs are not anything new. They have been around for a long time, but when they first came out, they were not something that most people needed, but rather something that a few wanted. Those few fell in love with the large, enclosed family vehicles that could drive on or off the road. The 1969 Chevrolet Blazer was the SUV that GM produced to take on rivals such as the Ford Bronco and the Jeep CJ-5, but its success on the market could have never been guessed. Let's take a look at 10 things that should be known about the Chevrolet K5 Blazer to get a better understanding of why it stands out above the rest.
Top Speed
10 Things You Need To Know About The All-New 2023 Toyota GR86
The GT86 was Toyota’s offering to the world of sports cars. It is a small two-door, rear-wheel drive car that will put a smile on your face regardless of how fast you are going. It featured a Subaru Boxer engine that produced roughly 200 horses. It wasn’t all that quick, but it didn’t really matter. Over the years Toyota has sold a decent amount of them. Actually, the exact same vehicle was also sold by Subaru and Scion as well. So, the cumulative sales were actually pretty good. Since the old car was getting a bit dated, Toyota decided to introduce the new version. This time is it called the GR86, and it has arrived faster and better than ever, and these 10 things about it will get you all excited.
Top Speed
Leaked: 2024 Chevy Corvette E-Ray Revealed Early
We already knew that 2023 will bring us the first-ever hybrid Corvette, and we have many sets of spy shots to prove it. But, in all those spy shots, the Corvette E-Ray was heavily camouflaged, making it hard to spot anything of the exterior look. Now, thanks to an error from Chevrolet's IT department, we get to see the E-Ray in all its glory. The car made a quick appearance on the 2024 Corvette configurator, and before Chevy realized it, the guys over at Corvette Blogger were able to take a few screenshots, and they shared them with the rest of the world.
Most targeted cars for catalytic converter thefts in Midwest
Recent years have seen an increase of more than 1,000% in catalytic converter theft, and if you own a certain type of vehicle in the Midwest, you may be more at risk than other drivers.
What Did the Letters GMC Originally Stand For?
GMC is an acronym that once had nothing to do with General Motors. The post What Did the Letters GMC Originally Stand For? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
7 Cars That Are Not Worth the Price
If you're one of the many people who put off buying a new car during the pandemic when tight supply made vehicles expensive and hard to come by, things have loosened up, and now might be the right...
Chrysler Built An Awesome Hemi-Powered Muscle Sedan, But Nobody Wanted It
Alongside the Charger and Challenger SRT was a tamer, more refined Chrysler sedan that also received the SRT treatment — and was just as crazy on the road.
Top Speed
This Widebody 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse Is A Must Have
Despite Dodge announcing that the next generation Challenger and Charger will go all-electric, Ford announced the seventh-gen S650 Mustang will keep its same ICE recipe. In fact, the new Mustang is offered with the same engines as before, except for the new Dark Horse that is powered by an updated Coyote V-8 engine with more than 500 horsepower under the hood. And, with neither the new Mustang nor the Dark Horse on sale, we have no idea how the two models will look with aftermarket accessories or updates. Luckily, we don't have to wait for that to happen, as talented designers like Abimelec Design have come to our rescue. His latest creation called “Pony-UP” is nothing more than a cool-looking widebody Mustang Dark Horse.
Why Are Car Thieves Targeting These Two Brands?
Hot-wiring a car sounds like something out of a heist movie. Thieves jump in the front seat, fiddle with the steering column and drive away in a trail of dust. In the old days, cars needed a physical key to unlock the ignition cylinder and start the engine, but hot-wiring allowed thieves to bypass the cylinder.
These Cars Have the Longest Lifespans
There’s a ton of value in getting the most from your household vehicle. Cars, trucks, and SUVs that can provide 200,000 miles or more translate into more cash in the bank (with no auto payments). Cars with long lifespans can also provide vehicle owners with peace of mind, knowing they don’t have to deal with the soaring cost of new and used cars and the rising interest rates that come with them.
Top Speed
The Most Powerful Oldsmobile Cars Ever Built
Oldsmobile might not be around anymore after the company shut down in 2004, but many of us grew up with an Oldsmobile in our lives. We still see them at shows today, and they bring back fond memories. It's a classic American automotive brand that has a lot of very cool cars in its lineup - some of which are absolute beasts on the road. Let's take a look at some of the fastest Oldsmobiles ever made with horsepower as our unit to measure by.
Top Speed
Here's How Much Horsepower The 2024 Ford Mustang GT Really Makes
When Ford unveiled the new generation Mustang back in September, it didn’t reveal performance specifications. All we learned at the time was that both the 2.3-liter turbo-four EcoBoost and the 5.0-liter Coyote V-8 will still be offered with the new generation. We were also promised by Ford the new GT will be the brand's most powerful Mustang GT model yet, with rumors back then suggesting it could deliver as much as 480 horsepower - or just 20 horsepower shy of the Mustang Dark Horse. However, a window sticker found by Ford Authority proved everyone wrong: the 2024 Mustang GT could continue with the same 450 horsepower as its predecessor.
CNBC
These 10 used cars have held their value the most
While some used cars have maintained their value more than usual, that could shift as prices on pre-owned vehicles continue easing. The model with the least depreciation over the last five years is the Jeep Wrangler, a new study shows. Using your used car as a trade-in when you purchase...
torquenews.com
The 10 Most Reliable Car Brands - Consumer Reports Says Subaru Is Now 7th
Does Subaru make reliable cars? According to the updated Consumer Reports (by subscription) car brand reliability report, the 2023 Subaru Crosstrek and 2023 Forester are the most reliable models. See how all Subaru vehicles rank with the top ten car brands. Which Subaru models are the most reliable, and how...
Gas Monkey Garage Uncovers Some Rare Classics
Gas Monkey garage has uncovered quite a few crazy cars of the classic variety over the years of operation. However, every now and then they come across a collection of more than just one beloved sports car. In this find, the crew managed to gather up a multitude of wildly iconic vintage cars for the adventure of a lifetime. So what exactly makes this particular collection so special?
Top Speed
This 900HP Hellcat-Powered '70 Plymouth Superbird Restomod Means Business
The Muscle car era spawned a lot of iconic models, many of which derived from motorsports. Chrysler is responsible for its fair share of legendary models and by far, one of the most iconic MOPARs ever made is the Plymouth Superbird. Naturally, resto-modding a legendary classic like this does not bold well with purists. This particular, 1970 example was pretty far-gone, according to Shawn from AutoTopiaLA, which is why underneath the classic sheet metal lies a new tech. This is easily, one of the best-executed resto-mods, and here’s everything that makes it special.
Honda Sales Are in Trouble
Honda sales are suffering compared to its biggest competitors. Here's a look at the problem and when the auto giant expects sales to rebound. The post Honda Sales Are in Trouble appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
3 Toyotas With the Lowest 10-Year Maintenance Costs
Maintenance is a necessary part of car ownership. Here are 3 Toyotas that have the lowest 10-year maintenance costs. The post 3 Toyotas With the Lowest 10-Year Maintenance Costs appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
