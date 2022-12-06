Read full article on original website
NJ weather: Yes it will snow this weekend, but not everywhere
Coming off a stretch of 6 days of at-or-above normal temperatures, New Jersey returns to the chilly side for Friday and beyond. In fact, temperatures are going to stay at-or-below normal for the foreseeable future. All things considered, Friday will be a decent December day. Saturday's forecast will be fairly...
NJ weather: Turning colder, next rain/snow chance this weekend
After two days of pretty wet and relatively warm weather, colder air is now arriving in New Jersey. Fair warning: Thursday will be our "warmest" day for the next week at least, our last shot at 50s for a while. We had been watching a storm system for the Thursday...
A lot of NJ kids are sick right now, but cold medicine is scarce
Is your child "under the weather" at the moment? They are not alone. From flu to COVID, from stomach bugs to upper respiratory viruses, "sick season" has been raging extra-early this year. Doctors' offices across New Jersey have been packed for almost a month now. Especially concerning is an uptick...
New Jersey’s Restaurant With The Best Nachos In The State Is Revealed
No matter where you go in New Jersey, you're bound to find a restaurant that offers great nachos, but one foodie website has determined the one restaurant that has the best nachos in the entire state. There's no doubt that we are used to having the best in many different...
New Jersey bear hunt off to slow start – could be extended
New Jersey's black bear hunt is off to a slow start. The Department of Environmental Protection reports 20 bears were killed on Wednesday, the first fill day of hunting. Only one bear was reported killed on Tuesday, the first day hunting was allowed. According to the DEP, nine bears were...
Many questions on $52B storm protection plan in NJ, NY
PERTH AMBOY — People are asking questions about a storm protection proposal for New York and New Jersey that would be among the most massive and costly flood control projects ever done in America, aiming to prevent the type of catastrophic flooding caused by Superstorm Sandy in 2012. At...
Keeping Jersey beaches and oceans clean during the winter
While most people come to the Jersey Shore to enjoy the ocean during the summer months, it is still a fun place to be during the winter. New Jersey beaches are a great place to take a walk in the crisp, winter air. Bundle up and enjoy the solitude and tranquility. Listen to the gentle rush of the waves in peace.
A Popular New Jersey Grocery Store Recalls This Holiday Product
Great, here's one more thing to have to worry about during the busiest time of the year. It seems like we are more and more frequently hearing about recalls. Just a few days ago, there was a recall announced for Weiss sea salt ice cream because coconut was accidentally added to a batch.
‘Atlas of Disaster': NJ records more than 1 climate disaster each year
Ninety percent of U.S. counties between 2011 and 2021 experienced at least one weather event so severe that it was declared a federal climate disaster. The rate and frequency in the Garden State was even greater during that time frame, and New Jersey has received more per capita federal storm money than nearly every other state, according to an "Atlas of Disaster" released by the group Rebuild by Design.
Amazing History Sunday at the Oldest Tavern in America Right in Ocean County, New Jersey
According to Wikipedia Cedar Bridge Tavern is believed to be the oldest intact bar in the United States, built in 1740 making it nearly 300 years old. The Cedar Bridge Tavern is located right here in Ocean County in Barnegat Township. According to Wikipedia "According to a 1981 survey by...
This Is Why People Are Moving Out Of New Jersey More Than Any Other State
Why the mass exit? People are moving out of New Jersey in droves. In fact, we were named "the most moved out-of-state" for years now. Especially this year as we deal with COVID fallout, people need to save money and they are doing it by leaving. First, let's talk about...
Amazing Retro New Jersey Diner Is Getting Some National Attention
There are so many wonderful things New Jersey is known for and, among them is the fact that we are the diner capital of the world. It seems that everywhere you turn, there is a diner in the Garden State, but it's not just a diner. It's an awesome diner.
Are Mandated Masks Coming Back To New Jersey For Christmas?
My husband works in a food store. He manages a bunch of people and all of a sudden they are coming down with COVID left and right. There has been a false sense of security and then Thanksgiving created a bit of an outbreak. The CDC is recommending we mask up for Christmas.
A new program places ex-cons in tiny houses in New Jersey
A pilot program has been launched in South Jersey to help struggling prison parolees become productive members of society. The Village of Hope in Bridgeton, Cumberland County, consists of six almost identical 100-square foot mini homes that will house former prison inmates trying to make a fresh start. According to...
No tip? Try this alternative for NJ delivery workers this holiday season
It's that time of year again when UPS, FedEx, Amazon, Post Office, and all other delivery services put it into overdrive to deliver holiday packages to your doorstep. The rush to get you your packages before Christmas day is certainly no easy task, and the drivers of these vehicles play a huge role in making that possible.
Historic Holmdel, NJ location cleared for filming of TV special
Television and film production has been ramping up in New Jersey over the past several years. Interest in the Great Garden State continues to grow for multiple production companies, which is great news for the state. Netflix, for example, wants to move into the former Fort Monmouth location and build...
Take the chill out: These are 12 of the best hot cocoa spots in NJ
Whether you’re out holiday shopping, going on a sleigh ride, or sitting by a crackling fire, it’s important to feel all warm and toasty with a really good mug of hot cocoa. There are so many ways to prepare it: stirring cocoa and hot milk in a pot...
Aldi in Brick Is Finally Open. What Other Stores Do You Want in New Jersey?
We've been waiting for this Aldi to open for a while, but what's next?. The old Foodtown Supermarket was empty for years, but that all changed today. Aldi's newest Brick location finally opened, just a little over a year after it was announced. This store is Aldi's second location in Brick, and seventh location in Ocean County. It's at 780 Route 70 in the new Marketplace at Forge Pond shopping center. Per APP, the shopping center has the potential to hold a business with a drive thru, and a restaurant with a liquor license.
New Jersey Ice Cream Recall Could Be Deadly
Did you know that in New Jersey we eat about 20 pounds of ice cream every year? It’s true! The ice cream industry had a huge boom during COVID, most likely because we were hugging ourselves with food. The industry is worth almost 10 billion dollars. If you are an ice cream eater you should know that there is one kind in circulation that could be deadly.
Where in NJ are monthly household bills most expensive?
The online bill pay organizer Doxo (stylized doxo) has crunched the numbers on the cost of regularly-scheduled bills in New Jersey, finding the average household pays $2,610 per month. What doxo classifies as monthly bills satisfies 10 categories: mortgage, rent, auto loan, utilities, auto insurance, cable/internet/phone, health insurance, cell phone,...
