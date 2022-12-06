ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Many questions on $52B storm protection plan in NJ, NY

PERTH AMBOY — People are asking questions about a storm protection proposal for New York and New Jersey that would be among the most massive and costly flood control projects ever done in America, aiming to prevent the type of catastrophic flooding caused by Superstorm Sandy in 2012. At...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Keeping Jersey beaches and oceans clean during the winter

While most people come to the Jersey Shore to enjoy the ocean during the summer months, it is still a fun place to be during the winter. New Jersey beaches are a great place to take a walk in the crisp, winter air. Bundle up and enjoy the solitude and tranquility. Listen to the gentle rush of the waves in peace.
NEW JERSEY STATE
‘Atlas of Disaster': NJ records more than 1 climate disaster each year

Ninety percent of U.S. counties between 2011 and 2021 experienced at least one weather event so severe that it was declared a federal climate disaster. The rate and frequency in the Garden State was even greater during that time frame, and New Jersey has received more per capita federal storm money than nearly every other state, according to an "Atlas of Disaster" released by the group Rebuild by Design.
NEW JERSEY STATE
A new program places ex-cons in tiny houses in New Jersey

A pilot program has been launched in South Jersey to help struggling prison parolees become productive members of society. The Village of Hope in Bridgeton, Cumberland County, consists of six almost identical 100-square foot mini homes that will house former prison inmates trying to make a fresh start. According to...
BRIDGETON, NJ
No tip? Try this alternative for NJ delivery workers this holiday season

It's that time of year again when UPS, FedEx, Amazon, Post Office, and all other delivery services put it into overdrive to deliver holiday packages to your doorstep. The rush to get you your packages before Christmas day is certainly no easy task, and the drivers of these vehicles play a huge role in making that possible.
Aldi in Brick Is Finally Open. What Other Stores Do You Want in New Jersey?

We've been waiting for this Aldi to open for a while, but what's next?. The old Foodtown Supermarket was empty for years, but that all changed today. Aldi's newest Brick location finally opened, just a little over a year after it was announced. This store is Aldi's second location in Brick, and seventh location in Ocean County. It's at 780 Route 70 in the new Marketplace at Forge Pond shopping center. Per APP, the shopping center has the potential to hold a business with a drive thru, and a restaurant with a liquor license.
BRICK, NJ
New Jersey Ice Cream Recall Could Be Deadly

Did you know that in New Jersey we eat about 20 pounds of ice cream every year? It’s true! The ice cream industry had a huge boom during COVID, most likely because we were hugging ourselves with food. The industry is worth almost 10 billion dollars. If you are an ice cream eater you should know that there is one kind in circulation that could be deadly.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Where in NJ are monthly household bills most expensive?

The online bill pay organizer Doxo (stylized doxo) has crunched the numbers on the cost of regularly-scheduled bills in New Jersey, finding the average household pays $2,610 per month. What doxo classifies as monthly bills satisfies 10 categories: mortgage, rent, auto loan, utilities, auto insurance, cable/internet/phone, health insurance, cell phone,...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Toms River, NJ
