WilmingtonBiz
More Than 100 Recipients Named In Inaugural Endowment Grant Cycle
The New Hanover Community Endowment publicly announced recipients Friday afternoon of its inaugural funding cycle, the 2022 Cape Fear Opportunities and Needs Grants. A total of 111 community organizations are slated to receive a combined $9,055,050. (Note: View a full list of recipients at the bottom of this article.) Endowment...
WilmingtonBiz
Property Management Firm Forms Multifamily Division
Wilmington-based Sweyer Property Management has formed a new multifamily management division, according to an announcement Thursday. "While the company has managed multifamily properties for many years, the creation of a new division dedicated to managing apartments, townhomes and build-to-rent communities marks an expansion in its efforts to better serve these customers in Southeastern North Carolina," a news release stated.
WilmingtonBiz
Logistics Firm Submits Plans For Large Warehouse Near Port
Port City Logistics is taking steps to make good on its plans to bring a large warehouse to the Port of Wilmington. The Savannah-based firm submitted plans for its transload facility to city planners this week, proposing to construct a 151,200-square-foot warehouse. In August, the company acquired 42.2 acres of property owned by the North Carolina State Ports Authority for $2.15 million.
WilmingtonBiz
Investors Convert Student Housing To Conventional, Continue Renovations
Investors finished renovating two- and three-bedroom apartments in two Wilminton communities at the end of November on their way to converting them from student apartments to conventional housing. Private equity real estate investment firm Lucern Capital Partners bought the complexes that are now called Oasis at Cedar Branch, 205 Cedar...
WilmingtonBiz
Why UWCFA - Connecting to the Community
This article is contributed by Ruth Ravitz-Smith, local nonprofit founder, leader and public affairs consultant. Perhaps you relocated to the Cape Fear region over the past couple of years since you can now work from anywhere. Or you retired here from a major metropolitan area. Or maybe you have just throttled back from your 40+ hour a week job.
WilmingtonBiz
City Reworks Deal With Live Nation
Live Nation can now book up to 30 events annually at the Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park, per an updated management agreement with the city of Wilmington. The renegotiated agreement increases the maximum number of shows from 20 to 30, with any additional events requiring preauthorization. Wilmington entered...
WilmingtonBiz
Cape Fear Spice Merchants Expanding Into Adjacent Downtown Storefront
Cape Fear Spice Merchants is making moves. Soon, the downtown shop’s shelves laden with jars of spices and loose-leaf teas, casks of specialty oils and vinegars, packages of pre-made soup mixtures and more will expand into an adjacent storefront on South Front Street. Inventory has steadily expanded to meet...
