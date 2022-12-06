Read full article on original website
NJ weather: Turning colder, next rain/snow chance this weekend
After two days of pretty wet and relatively warm weather, colder air is now arriving in New Jersey. Fair warning: Thursday will be our "warmest" day for the next week at least, our last shot at 50s for a while. We had been watching a storm system for the Thursday...
Mystery solved – What caused the ground to shake in NJ on Monday
The mystery of what caused the ground to shake in South Jersey on Monday has been solved. Military aircraft were flying about three miles off the Atlantic Coast, and the U.S. Navy is confirming some of those aircraft were traveling at super-sonic speeds. Sonic booms can be created when an...
Major Publication Puts The Spotlight On An Awesome Small New Jersey Town
We are always thrilled when a great New Jersey town gets some national attention. It's even better when the accolades come from a well-known major publication. This time around, the amazing New Jersey town is included in a list of 60 towns all across the nation that this publication believes is worth a trip to, according to msn.com.
A lot of NJ kids are sick right now, but cold medicine is scarce
Is your child "under the weather" at the moment? They are not alone. From flu to COVID, from stomach bugs to upper respiratory viruses, "sick season" has been raging extra-early this year. Doctors' offices across New Jersey have been packed for almost a month now. Especially concerning is an uptick...
New Jersey’s Restaurant With The Best Nachos In The State Is Revealed
No matter where you go in New Jersey, you're bound to find a restaurant that offers great nachos, but one foodie website has determined the one restaurant that has the best nachos in the entire state. There's no doubt that we are used to having the best in many different...
The One Exciting City You Must Visit in New Jersey is at the Shore
I think when you ask most people to think of big Northeast cities they will usually mention cities like Philadelphia, New York, and Boston. New Jersey doesn't really have the big city name recognition. Our state is small (geographically) and our cities are not known as big names in America. This doesn't take away from our cities and which are the best to visit here in the state.
New Jersey bear hunt off to slow start – could be extended
New Jersey's black bear hunt is off to a slow start. The Department of Environmental Protection reports 20 bears were killed on Wednesday, the first fill day of hunting. Only one bear was reported killed on Tuesday, the first day hunting was allowed. According to the DEP, nine bears were...
Many questions on $52B storm protection plan in NJ, NY
PERTH AMBOY — People are asking questions about a storm protection proposal for New York and New Jersey that would be among the most massive and costly flood control projects ever done in America, aiming to prevent the type of catastrophic flooding caused by Superstorm Sandy in 2012. At...
Sand storm: NJ sues town that fixed eroded beach despite ban
NORTH WILDWOOD — A sand storm at the Jersey shore is escalating. New Jersey is suing a coastal town that repaired beach erosion from a fall storm in defiance of a state order not to do so. And the town, North Wildwood, remains defiant: It says it will place...
Keeping Jersey beaches and oceans clean during the winter
While most people come to the Jersey Shore to enjoy the ocean during the summer months, it is still a fun place to be during the winter. New Jersey beaches are a great place to take a walk in the crisp, winter air. Bundle up and enjoy the solitude and tranquility. Listen to the gentle rush of the waves in peace.
A Popular New Jersey Grocery Store Recalls This Holiday Product
Great, here's one more thing to have to worry about during the busiest time of the year. It seems like we are more and more frequently hearing about recalls. Just a few days ago, there was a recall announced for Weiss sea salt ice cream because coconut was accidentally added to a batch.
Amazing History Sunday at the Oldest Tavern in America Right in Ocean County, New Jersey
According to Wikipedia Cedar Bridge Tavern is believed to be the oldest intact bar in the United States, built in 1740 making it nearly 300 years old. The Cedar Bridge Tavern is located right here in Ocean County in Barnegat Township. According to Wikipedia "According to a 1981 survey by...
The Best Sandwich in New Jersey is Among the Best in America
Let's talk sandwiches and the best in America. Yes, this actually is a good article to read at lunchtime lol. Far and Wide did an article recently which featured their picks for best sandwiches in each state. I first thought about my favorites. Maybe some of mine would be on...
Amazing Retro New Jersey Diner Is Getting Some National Attention
There are so many wonderful things New Jersey is known for and, among them is the fact that we are the diner capital of the world. It seems that everywhere you turn, there is a diner in the Garden State, but it's not just a diner. It's an awesome diner.
A new program places ex-cons in tiny houses in New Jersey
A pilot program has been launched in South Jersey to help struggling prison parolees become productive members of society. The Village of Hope in Bridgeton, Cumberland County, consists of six almost identical 100-square foot mini homes that will house former prison inmates trying to make a fresh start. According to...
No tip? Try this alternative for NJ delivery workers this holiday season
It's that time of year again when UPS, FedEx, Amazon, Post Office, and all other delivery services put it into overdrive to deliver holiday packages to your doorstep. The rush to get you your packages before Christmas day is certainly no easy task, and the drivers of these vehicles play a huge role in making that possible.
Historic Holmdel, NJ location cleared for filming of TV special
Television and film production has been ramping up in New Jersey over the past several years. Interest in the Great Garden State continues to grow for multiple production companies, which is great news for the state. Netflix, for example, wants to move into the former Fort Monmouth location and build...
New Jersey Ice Cream Recall Could Be Deadly
Did you know that in New Jersey we eat about 20 pounds of ice cream every year? It’s true! The ice cream industry had a huge boom during COVID, most likely because we were hugging ourselves with food. The industry is worth almost 10 billion dollars. If you are an ice cream eater you should know that there is one kind in circulation that could be deadly.
The New Jersey flu epidemic keeps getting worse
Flu cases are exploding all over New Jersey. The latest surveillance report from the state Health Department shows high levels of influenza in all areas of the state. According to Gemma Downham, the corporate director of Patient Safety and Infection Prevention for AtlantiCare, influenza activity is now abnormally high, higher than it has been in a decade.
Where in NJ are monthly household bills most expensive?
The online bill pay organizer Doxo (stylized doxo) has crunched the numbers on the cost of regularly-scheduled bills in New Jersey, finding the average household pays $2,610 per month. What doxo classifies as monthly bills satisfies 10 categories: mortgage, rent, auto loan, utilities, auto insurance, cable/internet/phone, health insurance, cell phone,...
