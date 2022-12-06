ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

The One Exciting City You Must Visit in New Jersey is at the Shore

I think when you ask most people to think of big Northeast cities they will usually mention cities like Philadelphia, New York, and Boston. New Jersey doesn't really have the big city name recognition. Our state is small (geographically) and our cities are not known as big names in America. This doesn't take away from our cities and which are the best to visit here in the state.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
A new program places ex-cons in tiny houses in New Jersey

A pilot program has been launched in South Jersey to help struggling prison parolees become productive members of society. The Village of Hope in Bridgeton, Cumberland County, consists of six almost identical 100-square foot mini homes that will house former prison inmates trying to make a fresh start. According to...
BRIDGETON, NJ
No tip? Try this alternative for NJ delivery workers this holiday season

It's that time of year again when UPS, FedEx, Amazon, Post Office, and all other delivery services put it into overdrive to deliver holiday packages to your doorstep. The rush to get you your packages before Christmas day is certainly no easy task, and the drivers of these vehicles play a huge role in making that possible.
New Jersey Ice Cream Recall Could Be Deadly

Did you know that in New Jersey we eat about 20 pounds of ice cream every year? It’s true! The ice cream industry had a huge boom during COVID, most likely because we were hugging ourselves with food. The industry is worth almost 10 billion dollars. If you are an ice cream eater you should know that there is one kind in circulation that could be deadly.
NEW JERSEY STATE
The New Jersey flu epidemic keeps getting worse

Flu cases are exploding all over New Jersey. The latest surveillance report from the state Health Department shows high levels of influenza in all areas of the state. According to Gemma Downham, the corporate director of Patient Safety and Infection Prevention for AtlantiCare, influenza activity is now abnormally high, higher than it has been in a decade.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Where in NJ are monthly household bills most expensive?

The online bill pay organizer Doxo (stylized doxo) has crunched the numbers on the cost of regularly-scheduled bills in New Jersey, finding the average household pays $2,610 per month. What doxo classifies as monthly bills satisfies 10 categories: mortgage, rent, auto loan, utilities, auto insurance, cable/internet/phone, health insurance, cell phone,...
NEW JERSEY STATE
105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

